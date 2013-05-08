Used 2010 Pontiac Vibe for Sale Near Me

Jordan Ford - Mishawaka / Indiana

Does this car seem familiar to you? Why are these so popular? Let me share with you a little unknown fact. If you're looking for a reliable, practical and cheap used car, look no further than the Pontiac Vibe. It is indeed all of those things - and it's something of an unknown, secret used car, because most people have never heard of it, nor do they have any idea it shares all of its mechanical components with the ultra-reliable Toyota Corolla.CLEAN CARFAX 2009 PONTIAC Vibe with a 1.8L I-4 engine matted with a FWD Automatic transmission. Finished in Steel Blue with a soft-touch interior. Local Trade-in from our Toyota store.Take a good look at this one. For those that don't know, this is actually a Toyota Matrix.It was called badge engineering. Basically, it's the process by which an automaker amortizes development costs by re-trimming an existing vehicle and selling it under another name---usually through another brand channel, or channels. In this case, GM had a relationship with Toyota, so they re-badged it under the Pontiac name.Local Trade-In that we simply plan to sell AS-IS to the Public. Why? Because you asked us to offer vehicles that you can purchase at a reduced price. That way, you can have it inspected by your mechanic and know what repairs it needs BEFORE you purchase it. All with a 48-hour Money Back guarantee. Totally Transparency, THAT's The Jordan Way! Remember, at Jordan, it's all about the customer because you are the most important part! Remember, you will never ever have to waste your time negotiating over price. At JORDAN, we simply post our lowest competitive price in every vehicle to save you time and frustration. Rest assured; you will be satisfied with your purchase. We offer an exclusive 48-hour money back guarantee. It's The Jordan Way!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Pontiac Vibe with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5Y2SP67889Z458963

Stock: TPHD104063A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-18-2020