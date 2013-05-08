Used 2010 Pontiac Vibe for Sale Near Me
60 listings
- 95,160 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,880
- 102,897 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$6,494
- 81,854 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
- 133,193 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
- 88,665 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,433
- 130,175 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,999
- 157,720 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 131,018 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,900$1,552 Below Market
- 104,796 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,495$1,369 Below Market
- 166,689 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,985$1,488 Below Market
- 122,897 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,799$1,229 Below Market
- 72,093 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,188$296 Below Market
- 83,943 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990$533 Below Market
- 68,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$6,495$224 Below Market
- 142,140 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,250$370 Below Market
- 93,202 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,900$633 Below Market
- 110,566 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,942$243 Below Market
- 124,591 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,988
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Vibe
Read recent reviews for the Pontiac Vibe
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.523 Reviews
Rob,02/23/2017
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
My Vibe is a former rental car that I bought with 30K miles on the odometer. I've put 110K more miles on it, with replacement struts and a new battery the only non-routine maintenance in seven years of ownership. The Vibe is very reliable, gets good fuel economy (31 MPG highway with the 1.8L engine), and handles like a compact but has the passenger/cargo space of a station wagon. I have found two issues with it--the flip side of the 1.8L engine's fuel economy is that it has sluggish acceleration. There's also a common problem with the radio volume knob breaking...which I fixed by sawing it off and slipping a new one on. That said, I love this car. It has a combination of versatility, value, reliability, and handling that's hard to beat. I'm planning to drive it until it breaks--which could take a while.
