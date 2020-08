Used 2010 Pontiac Vibe for Sale Near Me

Schimmer Buick Chevrolet - Mendota / Illinois

Recent Arrival! 1.8L 4-Cylinder VVT-i 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive

Used 2010 Pontiac Vibe in Carbon Gray Metallic color with ebony style interior.

26/31 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Pontiac Vibe with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5Y2SP6E83AZ405997

Stock: 473901

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020