Used 2004 Pontiac Vibe for Sale Near Me

Andy Mohr Toyota - Avon / Indiana

4 Speakers, AM/FM radio, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Weather band radio, 16" Steel Wheels w/Bolt-On Covers, Air Conditioning, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Roof rack, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. Shadow 2004 Pontiac Vibe 4D Hatchback 1.8L 4-Cylinder VVT-i FWD

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5Y2SL62884Z407166

Stock: C20485B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-28-2020