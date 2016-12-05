Used 2004 Pontiac Vibe for Sale Near Me

60 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Vibe Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 60 listings
  • 2004 Pontiac Vibe in Purple
    used

    2004 Pontiac Vibe

    187,522 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $2,500

    $772 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Vibe in Purple
    used

    2004 Pontiac Vibe

    62,055 miles
    Good Deal

    $5,999

    $732 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Vibe in Dark Red
    used

    2004 Pontiac Vibe

    111,086 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,495

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Vibe in Silver
    used

    2005 Pontiac Vibe

    191,017 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,000

    $292 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Vibe in Gray
    used

    2005 Pontiac Vibe

    22,199 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Vibe in Red
    used

    2005 Pontiac Vibe

    151,156 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Vibe in Gray
    used

    2005 Pontiac Vibe

    220,498 miles
    3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,775

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Vibe in Purple
    used

    2003 Pontiac Vibe

    184,422 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Vibe in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Pontiac Vibe

    151,876 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Vibe GT in Dark Red
    used

    2003 Pontiac Vibe GT

    199,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,367

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Vibe in Silver
    used

    2003 Pontiac Vibe

    203,163 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Vibe in Orange
    used

    2005 Pontiac Vibe

    104,133 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,975

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Vibe in Gray
    used

    2005 Pontiac Vibe

    196,726 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,899

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Vibe in Orange
    used

    2005 Pontiac Vibe

    120,266 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,300

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Vibe GT
    used

    2003 Pontiac Vibe GT

    205,692 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,421

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Vibe in Gray
    used

    2006 Pontiac Vibe

    141,503 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,595

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Vibe in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Pontiac Vibe

    33,970 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,495

    $1,785 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Vibe in Silver
    used

    2006 Pontiac Vibe

    118,397 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,477

    $1,551 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac Vibe searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 60 listings
  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Vibe
  4. Used 2004 Pontiac Vibe

Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Vibe

Read recent reviews for the Pontiac Vibe
Overall Consumer Rating
4.8359 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 359 reviews
  • 5
    (86%)
  • 4
    (12%)
  • 3
    (1%)
Great Toyota made GM car.
orywigington@gmail.com,05/12/2016
Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
We have had our vibe since it had about 60,000 miles. She is at 273,000 and we haven't had the first issue other than it uses a little oil. Which is to be expected out of a high mileage car. If you see one of these for cheap with low miles snatch it up! Outstanding commuter car.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Pontiac
Vibe
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Pontiac Vibe info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings