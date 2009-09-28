Used 2008 Pontiac Vibe for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 169,916 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$4,250$578 Below Market
Neals Auto Sale - Louisville / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL65818Z404031
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 125,677 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$5,995
Velishek Auto Sales - Prior Lake / Minnesota
Vehicle Highlights***Pontiac Vibe Front Wheel Drive>>> 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine>>> 125000 Miles>>> 1 1/4 Tow Package>>> Power Sunroof>>> Sirius XM Satellite Radio>>> Passenger Fold Seat>>> 2nd Row Folding Seat>>> Fog Lights>>> Roof Rack>>> Alloy Wheels>>> Gray Cloth Interior>>>Check Out More Options Below......
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL65878Z407371
Stock: 16292-12
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 155,162 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,489
Buckeye Ford - London / Ohio
Recent Arrival! Our best price on this Vibe features: This Pontiac Vibe has many features and is well equipped including, Automatic Headlights, Accident Free AutoCheck History Report, Local Trade, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power Windows.25/31 City/Highway MPGBuckeye Ford has been selling and servicing customers in London, Columbus, Springfield, Dayton, Grove City, Galloway, Plain City, Hilliard, Delaware, Dublin, Urbana and the surrounding communities for 30 years. We carry all makes and models including new and used Ford trucks, cars, vans, Super Duty trucks. F-150s, F-250s, Rangers, Ecosports, Taurus, Fusion, Focus, Escape, Edge, Explorer, Expedition, Mustang, Fiesta and a wide selection of other pre-owned cars such as Dodge, Jeep, Nissan, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Hyundai, RAM, Chrysler, Honda, Toyota, Kia. Call us at 800-800-3673 or visit our website at www.buckeyeford.com. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL! WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY ONE FROM US! ALL TRADES WELCOME!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL65868Z421892
Stock: 20C034C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 118,505 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,998
Erwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Troy / Ohio
Armed with a dual airbags and airbag deactivation, you won't be able to get enough of this 2008 Pontiac Vibe VIBE. This one's available at the low price of $6,998. This 5 dr hatchback scored a crash test safety rating of 4 out of 5 stars. The exterior is a classic silver. Call today and take this one out for a spin! Contact Information: Erwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep, 2775 S Co Rd. 25a, Troy, OH, 45373, Phone: (937) 335-5696, E-mail: pat@erwinchrysler.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL67898Z421916
Stock: D20015CC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 163,629 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,998
Vande Hey Brantmeier Chevrolet Buick - Chilton / Wisconsin
LOCAL TRADE IN. A Vibe in Abyss Black with Graphite Cyber Cloth Interior. KEY FEATURES Include: POWER SUNROOF, POWER ACCESSORY PKG AND THE PREFERRED PACKAGE. PERFORMANCE FEATURES Include: 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine and a 4 Speed Automatic Transmission Capable of 31 MPG HWY. INTERIOR FEATURES Include: Power Windows & Power Locks, Tilt & Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Equalizer and 4 Speakers. EXTERIOR FEATURES Include: Power Adjustable Outside Mirrors, 16' Wheels and a Rear Window Defroster. SAFETY FEATURES Include: REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL65848Z413483
Stock: 13585B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 94,579 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,931$1,397 Below Market
Lithia Toyota of Missoula - Missoula / Montana
STEALTH exterior and GRAPHITE interior. JUST REPRICED FROM $5,968, EPA 34 MPG Hwy/29 MPG City! PREFERRED PACKAGE, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PL... ENGINE, 1.8L VVT-I 4-CYLINDER, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: . Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Luggage Rack, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (AU0) Remote Keyless Entry, (AU3) power door locks, (A31) power windows, (K34) cruise control, (DC4) inside rearview manual day/night mirror with dual reading lights and illuminated entry interior lighting with delay (Includes (AU4) power programmable door locks only when (MX0) 4-speed automatic transmission is ordered.), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER digital clock, Radio Data System (RDS), TheftLock, programmable equalizer and (UW4) 4-speaker system (STD), ENGINE, 1.8L VVT-I 4-CYLINDER (126 hp [93.9 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 122 lb-ft of torque [164.7 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (STD). Pontiac Vibe with STEALTH exterior and GRAPHITE interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 126 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 34 MPG Hwy. EXCELLENT VALUE: Was $5,968. WHY BUY FROM US: Lithia Toyota of Missoula sells new and used Toyota cars, Toyota trucks & Toyota SUVs in Missoula. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Price does not include title, license, or $399 dealer doc fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL65877Z433628
Stock: 9482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 131,018 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$3,900$1,552 Below Market
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3900. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $2000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Check out this 2009 Pontiac Vibe w/1SA. Its Automatic transmission and Gas L4 1.8L/110 engine will keep you going. This Pontiac Vibe comes equipped with these options: VENTS, REAR HVAC, ULTRA WHITE, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET WITH CLOTH includes vertical adjustable outboard head restraints (STD), LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, ENGINE, 1.8L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING INTELLIGENCE 4-CYLINDER (132 HP [98.4 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 128 lb.-ft. [178.2 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD), EBONY, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER seek-and-scan, digital clock, Radio Data System (RDS), TheftLock and programmable equalizer (STD), AIR CONDITIONING, SINGLE-ZONE MANUAL WITH AIR FILTRATION SYSTEM, and 1SA PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment. Stop by and visit us at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac Vibe with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SP67889Z409407
Stock: 26122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-12-2020
- 104,796 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,495$1,369 Below Market
Union Auto Sales - Vauxhall / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac Vibe with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SP67879Z471641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 166,689 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,985$1,488 Below Market
Jordan Ford - Mishawaka / Indiana
Does this car seem familiar to you? Why are these so popular? Let me share with you a little unknown fact. If you're looking for a reliable, practical and cheap used car, look no further than the Pontiac Vibe. It is indeed all of those things - and it's something of an unknown, secret used car, because most people have never heard of it, nor do they have any idea it shares all of its mechanical components with the ultra-reliable Toyota Corolla.CLEAN CARFAX 2009 PONTIAC Vibe with a 1.8L I-4 engine matted with a FWD Automatic transmission. Finished in Steel Blue with a soft-touch interior. Local Trade-in from our Toyota store.Take a good look at this one. For those that don't know, this is actually a Toyota Matrix.It was called badge engineering. Basically, it's the process by which an automaker amortizes development costs by re-trimming an existing vehicle and selling it under another name---usually through another brand channel, or channels. In this case, GM had a relationship with Toyota, so they re-badged it under the Pontiac name.Local Trade-In that we simply plan to sell AS-IS to the Public. Why? Because you asked us to offer vehicles that you can purchase at a reduced price. That way, you can have it inspected by your mechanic and know what repairs it needs BEFORE you purchase it. All with a 48-hour Money Back guarantee. Totally Transparency, THAT's The Jordan Way! Remember, at Jordan, it's all about the customer because you are the most important part! Remember, you will never ever have to waste your time negotiating over price. At JORDAN, we simply post our lowest competitive price in every vehicle to save you time and frustration. Rest assured; you will be satisfied with your purchase. We offer an exclusive 48-hour money back guarantee. It's The Jordan Way!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac Vibe with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SP67889Z458963
Stock: TPHD104063A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 162,346 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,000$823 Below Market
Markley Honda - Fort Collins / Colorado
Our unique and ready to go 2007 Pontiac Vibe is a sporty Hatchback shown proudly in Silver! Powered by a 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder delivers up to 126hp while mated to the 4 Speed Automatic transmission for smooth shifts. Our Front Wheel Drive delivers near 33mpg on the open road. Our Vibe sports cloth seats, reclining front seats, rear 60/40 split-bench seat, AM/FM stereo with CD player, power accessories and other must-have features. Standard safety features form Pontiac include daytime running Lamps, safety belts, and multiple airbags. This Vibe stands out for its practicality and versatility, providing outstanding cargo and storage capacity and strong fuel efficiency for budget-minded commuters. Fun gas-savers like this don't last long on our lot - you need to act fast! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We Value You As A Customer And Look Forward To Showing You What The MARKLEY DIFFERENCE Is All About. We've Been In Business For 82 Years For A Reason! Call Us Now At MARKLEY MOTORS At 1-970-226-2213. USED VEHICLES MAY BE SUBJECT TO UNREPAIRED MANUFACTURER RECALLS. PLEASE CONTACT THE MANUFACTURER OR DEALER FOR THAT LINE MAKE FOR RECALL ASSISTANCE/QUESTIONS OR CHECK THE NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION WEBSITE FOR CURRENT RECALL INFORMATION BEFORE PURCHASING.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Upgraded Stereo, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL658X7Z435843
Stock: G95098A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 122,897 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,799$1,229 Below Market
Rich's Car Corner - Seattle / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac Vibe with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL67839Z448174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 210,765 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,395
AutoNation Toyota Winter Park - Winter Park / Florida
Preferred Package Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive Smokers Package 1Sa Preferred Equipment Group Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player Cruise Control; Electronic With Set And Resume Speed Cyber Cloth Seat Trim Engine; 1.8L Vvt-I 4-Cylinder Mirror; Inside Rearview Manual Day/Night With Dual Reading Lights Seats; Front Bucket Solid Paint Tires; P205/55R16 All-Season; Blackwall Wheels; 16" (40.6 Cm) Steel With Bolt-On Wheel Covers This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This 2007 Pontiac Vibe comes with a rigorous 50 pt. safety inspection which insures you and your family have a safe and reliable vehicle. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. Feel at ease with your purchase of this Pontiac Vibe , The service records are included allowing you to truly know what you're buying. The interior of this Pontiac Vibe has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. More information about the 2007 Pontiac Vibe: The 2007 Pontiac Vibe continues to offer a youthful mix of versatility and practicality. There is nearly 20 cubic feet of space behind the rear seat, with 54 cubic feet available with the rear seat folded down. And at 30 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the highway, the Vibe rates as one of General Motors' most efficient vehicles. Reliability has been good enough over its lifetime for the Vibe to be a recommended pick by Consumer Reports. Interesting features of this model are contemporary feel, Versatility, and fuel economy. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL65857Z406671
Stock: 7Z406671
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- 72,093 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,188$296 Below Market
Autowise - Melbourne / Florida
CLEAN CARFAX GUARANTEE DOCUMENTED SERVICE RECORDS! TOYOTA MATRIX MADE BY PONTIAC MOST RELIABLE SUPER CLEAN SAFE GAS SIPPIN' VERSATILE FUN MACHINE! WE HAVE SEVERAL RELIABLE FUN MACHINES AT AUTOWISE.NET WHERE ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE THE SMART CHOICE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac Vibe with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SP67829Z405062
Stock: 405062
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 83,943 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,990$533 Below Market
Dan Perkins Subaru - Milford / Connecticut
Odometer is 28076 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. Navy Blue Metallic 2009 Pontiac Vibe 4D Hatchback FWD 5-Speed Manual 1.8L 4-Cylinder VVT-i 26/32 City/Highway MPG Enjoy the benefits of a lifetime powertrain warranty on all pre-owned Acura, Honda, Hyundai, INFINITI, Kia, Lexus, Nissan, Subaru, and Toyota vehicles with less than 55,000 miles on the odometer that are 5 years old or newer. Speak with one of our customer friendly Sales professionals for more details. Warranty coverage like this can only be found at Dan Perkins Subaru of Milford! Visit us at www.danperkinssubaru.com, or call us at 866-979-1012!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac Vibe with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL67879Z463969
Stock: P25386
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 68,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$6,495$224 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week! Previous rental vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac Vibe with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SP67849Z410280
Stock: 410280AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,140 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,250$370 Below Market
Carbone Chevrolet - Yorkville / New York
FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PL... Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, PREFERRED PACKAGE, AIR CONDITIONING, SINGLE-ZONE MANUAL.. ENGINE, 1.8L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING IN... AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System Pontiac w/1SA with NAVY BLUE METALLIC exterior and EBONY interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 132 HP at 6000 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES AIR CONDITIONING, SINGLE-ZONE MANUAL WITH AIR FILTRATION SYSTEM, PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (AU0) Remote Keyless Entry, (AU3) power door locks, (A31) power windows, (K34) cruise control and (C13) front and rear variable intermittent wipers (Includes (AU4) power door locks only when (MX0) 4-speed automatic transmission is ordered. Does not include (C13) front and rear variable intermittent wipers.), AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER seek-and-scan, digital clock, Radio Data System (RDS), TheftLock and programmable equalizer (STD), ENGINE, 1.8L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING INTELLIGENCE 4-CYLINDER (132 HP [98.4 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 128 lb.-ft. [178.2 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD). Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER PLEASE CONTACT LYDIA ABBE AT 315-570-6235 WITH QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS VEHICLE. At Carbone Chevrolet, our goal is to exceed your expectations at all times. The moment your walk into our showroom we intend to help you find a new or used car you'll love. But, our relationship doesn't end there. Once you drive your new vehicle off the lot, you want to make sure that you get as much good use of out of it as possible. Basically, you'll know you are in good hands, from beginning to end. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac Vibe with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SP67859Z470357
Stock: C470357A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 93,202 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,900$633 Below Market
Billion Auto Chevy Buick GMC Cadillac of Iowa City - Iowa City / Iowa
Disclaimer:
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac Vibe with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SP67029Z430537
Stock: CB11085
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2013
- 110,566 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$5,942$243 Below Market
Jordan Ford - Mishawaka / Indiana
Designed to fit your budget! 2009 Pontiac Vibe Base 4-Door Hatchback with a 1.8L 4-Cylinder VVT-i engine matted with a 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD transmission. Finished in White with a Black woven interior. Fresh Trade-in. If you're looking for roominess on a budget, you'll like that the Pontiac Vibe has more interior room, cargo volume than the rest in it's class. This is also a OTHER CAR. It was called badge engineering. Basically, it's the process by which an automaker amortizes development costs by re-trimming an existing vehicle and selling it under another name-usually through another brand channel, or channels. This is a Toyota Matrix! You owe it to yourself to check out this VIBE!You will never ever have to waste your time negotiating over price. We simply post our lowest competitive price in every vehicle to save you time and frustration. Rest assured, you will be satisfied with your purchase. We offer an exclusive 48-hour money back guarantee or a 5-day exchange policy. Remember, it's not a new way to buy a car, it's the ONLY WAY to buy a car! It's The Jordan Way!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac Vibe with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SP67849Z443635
Stock: TPHC824408AB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
