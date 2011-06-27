  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Vibe
  4. Used 2007 Pontiac Vibe
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(53)
Appraise this car

2007 Pontiac Vibe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable ride, roomy backseat, versatile cargo area, impressive fuel economy, available stability control, reliable Toyota powertrain.
  • All major safety features are available as options only
  • Toyota's version is likely to have better resale value.
Other years
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Pontiac Vibe for Sale
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Estimate
$1,604 - $2,921
Used Vibe for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Although it's one of the elder statesmen in the growing compact sport wagon segment, the 2007 Pontiac Vibe is still a respectable choice, thanks to its high levels of style, practicality, affordability and dependability.

Vehicle overview

One of the first of a fairly new breed of tall, sporty wagons that provide a lot of cabin space and practicality within their small footprints, the 2007 Pontiac Vibe still remains a smart choice in its segment. By combining the nimble handling of a compact sedan with the versatility of a four-door hatchback body design, the Vibe has proven popular among young buyers who want something roomy and practical that delivers high fuel economy while still having more than a dash of style and attitude.

The product of a joint venture between Toyota and Pontiac, the Vibe is essentially a twin to the Toyota Matrix; indeed, the two are built at the same factory. The platform is essentially all Toyota, and most interior components are shared as well. It's the body styling that separates the two, and to our eyes the Pontiac Vibe is the looker with its distinctive twin grille and sharper lines as compared to the Matrix's generic nose and bulbous hindquarters. With an overall length of just 171 inches, the Vibe is shorter than a typical compact sedan, but its height and width provide a spacious cabin. Examples of its practical nature include a wipe-clean plastic load floor and a fold-flat front passenger seat that allows long items to be carried within the cabin. A somewhat higher seating position appeals to those who like the "command of the road" view that affords, yet getting in and out of the Vibe is a breeze thanks to relatively large doors and high seat cushions.

Although the overtly sporty GT with its powerful, high-winding engine and six-speed manual has been dropped this year (as has the all-wheel-drive version), the remaining base Vibe still provides responsive performance thanks to a broad power band and a well-sorted suspension. It also boasts excellent fuel economy, with ratings of 30 mpg city and 36 mpg highway.Competitors like Chevrolet's HHR, Chrysler's PT Cruiser and Mazda's 3 share many of the Vibe's attributes, the most obvious being remarkable space efficiency. The Chevy and Chrysler boast cool retro styling and the Mazda is known for its sporty handling. The Vibe doesn't quite match any one of those vehicles in its specific areas of expertise, but it does offer a well-rounded package that delivers a little bit of everything without sacrificing practicality or fun. Even in its fifth year of this model cycle, the 2007 Pontiac Vibe makes a solid case for itself as an attractive yet practical sport wagon for those on a budget.

2007 Pontiac Vibe models

The four-door, five-passenger Pontiac Vibe comes in a single trim level. Standard are 16-inch wheels, air-conditioning, a CD player and tilt steering. Most folks will probably want to add the optional Preferred Package as it provides power windows, locks and mirrors; cruise control and keyless entry. There's also the Sun and Sound Package with a sunroof and an upgraded audio system. Spring for both and you're eligible to order OnStar as well. Leather seating is also available via the Premium Package, which also includes leather wrapping for the steering wheel and gear shifter. Other Vibe option choices include XM satellite radio, 17-inch alloy wheels and a Sport package (which features a monochromatic paint scheme, 16-inch alloy wheels and an in-dash six-disc CD changer).

2007 Highlights

With the deletion of the AWD and GT versions, the 2007 Pontiac Vibe line gets trimmed down to just a single trim level.

Performance & mpg

The only engine available for the 2007 Pontiac Vibe is a 1.8-liter, 126-horsepower four-cylinder mated to either a standard five-speed manual transmission or an optional four-speed automatic. With the manual gearbox, acceleration is decent as long as you don't mind winding the engine up past 4,000 rpm. Though it's a smooth runner, the engine can get a bit noisy when kept on the boil. With the automatic, off-the-line punch is somewhat tepid but otherwise acceleration is satisfactory.

Safety

Nearly all modern safety features are available, but they're optional. Seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants, full-length side curtain airbags, ABS brakes, a tire-pressure monitor and stability control are all optional. In NHTSA crash tests, the Pontiac Vibe earned a perfect five stars in frontal-impact testing for the driver and four stars for the front passenger. Side impact testing (without the optional airbags) by that agency resulted in three stars for the front and four stars for the rear.

Driving

Although the Vibe's handling isn't as entertaining as that of the decidedly sporty Mazda 3, it is responsive and composed. Body roll is well controlled and turn-in is fairly crisp. A supple ride makes the 2007 Pontiac Vibe a good companion whether handling commuting duty or road tripping, and freeway cruising is unstrained at higher speeds.

Interior

All Vibes feature a stylish and functional interior. Chrome-ringed gauges and metallic dash trim spice things up in front, while in back, the 60/40-split bench seat provides roomy accommodations for adult passengers and folds completely flat to create 54.1 cubic feet of usable cargo space. Other useful features include a front passenger seat that folds flat for carrying extra-long items, a 115-volt AC power outlet for plugging in household devices and a durable plastic cargo floor with adjustable tie-down anchors. The control layouts are simple and intuitive for the most part, with straightforward climate controls and a well-placed stereo.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Pontiac Vibe.

5(77%)
4(17%)
3(4%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.7
53 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 53 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Does not dissapoint
Roger Kirby,10/27/2006
I have dogs, large dogs and need to haul them around. That was the first criteria on buying the car. The dogs love it, the way it is designed they can easily hang their heads out of the window. The second was fuel economy which is good. The last reason was a car which I would find satisfying and on this score it has exceeded my expectations. Our family has a Civic, a Honda CRV and a Mustang Convertible (its a large family). This car is everyones favorite, because of its versatility. The Mustang makes a good second car, however it gets left behind for long hauls, shopping trips, taking friends out etc. The car does everything very well, without trying to the best in any one feature.
this is a great car
james,12/23/2006
pontiac did a great thing with toyota in branding the vibe as a pontiac. it's got that toyota feel and look to it. i look forward to 3 years of fun driving this baby.
Great Car, but my 97' Camry was better in snow
SarahG,07/17/2015
4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
This car replaced a '97 Camry. The only reason I replaced the Camry was lack of cargo space. So far, it has been a great car that has been on par with my expectations. Gets great gas mileage, holds a surprising amount of stuff and the ride height is great (somewhere between a car and an SUV). Interior is modern and materials are cool. The only thing I really don't like about this car is that it's not too good in snow or rain ( and this is with snow tires in the front ). Even though it didn't have traction control, my Camry was actually quite a beast in the snow. I was a bit bummed this past winter when I skidded out of control a few times in the Vibe. Should've gotten the AWD version. A good car otherwise.
Robert Snyder's Review
Robert Snyder,08/10/2006
I have had many, many cars in my 73 years and the Pontiac Vibe rates way at the top of My favorites. It has excellent pickup, it can be used as a truck by laying all the seats down. The milage is always over 30 MPG. I cannot say enough good things about it. I have had Riviera's, Roadmasters, VolksWagens Impalas, Mercurys, and numerous other automobiles in My lifetime and the Vibe is my favorite.
See all 53 reviews of the 2007 Pontiac Vibe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
126 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Pontiac Vibe features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2007 Pontiac Vibe

Used 2007 Pontiac Vibe Overview

The Used 2007 Pontiac Vibe is offered in the following submodels: Vibe Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Pontiac Vibe?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Pontiac Vibes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Pontiac Vibe for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Pontiac Vibe.

Can't find a used 2007 Pontiac Vibes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Vibe for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,429.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $13,022.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Vibe for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,202.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,694.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Pontiac Vibe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Pontiac lease specials
Check out Pontiac Vibe lease specials

Related Used 2007 Pontiac Vibe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles