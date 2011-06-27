Vehicle overview

One of the first of a fairly new breed of tall, sporty wagons that provide a lot of cabin space and practicality within their small footprints, the 2007 Pontiac Vibe still remains a smart choice in its segment. By combining the nimble handling of a compact sedan with the versatility of a four-door hatchback body design, the Vibe has proven popular among young buyers who want something roomy and practical that delivers high fuel economy while still having more than a dash of style and attitude.

The product of a joint venture between Toyota and Pontiac, the Vibe is essentially a twin to the Toyota Matrix; indeed, the two are built at the same factory. The platform is essentially all Toyota, and most interior components are shared as well. It's the body styling that separates the two, and to our eyes the Pontiac Vibe is the looker with its distinctive twin grille and sharper lines as compared to the Matrix's generic nose and bulbous hindquarters. With an overall length of just 171 inches, the Vibe is shorter than a typical compact sedan, but its height and width provide a spacious cabin. Examples of its practical nature include a wipe-clean plastic load floor and a fold-flat front passenger seat that allows long items to be carried within the cabin. A somewhat higher seating position appeals to those who like the "command of the road" view that affords, yet getting in and out of the Vibe is a breeze thanks to relatively large doors and high seat cushions.

Although the overtly sporty GT with its powerful, high-winding engine and six-speed manual has been dropped this year (as has the all-wheel-drive version), the remaining base Vibe still provides responsive performance thanks to a broad power band and a well-sorted suspension. It also boasts excellent fuel economy, with ratings of 30 mpg city and 36 mpg highway.Competitors like Chevrolet's HHR, Chrysler's PT Cruiser and Mazda's 3 share many of the Vibe's attributes, the most obvious being remarkable space efficiency. The Chevy and Chrysler boast cool retro styling and the Mazda is known for its sporty handling. The Vibe doesn't quite match any one of those vehicles in its specific areas of expertise, but it does offer a well-rounded package that delivers a little bit of everything without sacrificing practicality or fun. Even in its fifth year of this model cycle, the 2007 Pontiac Vibe makes a solid case for itself as an attractive yet practical sport wagon for those on a budget.