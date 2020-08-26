Used 2009 Pontiac Vibe for Sale Near Me
60 listings
- 131,018 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,900$1,552 Below Market
- 104,796 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,495$1,369 Below Market
- 166,689 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,985$1,488 Below Market
- 122,897 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,799$1,229 Below Market
- 72,093 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,188$296 Below Market
- 83,943 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990$533 Below Market
- 68,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$6,495$224 Below Market
- 142,140 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,250$370 Below Market
- 93,202 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,900$633 Below Market
- 110,566 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,942$243 Below Market
- 124,591 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,988
- 108,663 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,990
- 144,064 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,875
- 208,076 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 134,038 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
- 129,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 105,765 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,047
- 123,098 miles
$4,995
Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Vibe
Read recent reviews for the Pontiac Vibe
goodvibes,04/05/2011
I was looking for a luxurious sporty car, and test drove the Vibe on a whim because it caught my eye. I fell in love with this car and could not be more happy with my purchase. The Vibe is well built for a car of it's class. I feel confidant that I will be driving my Vibe for many years. Mine had 36k on it when I bought her. I was able to buy a GMAC warranty for a whopping $1100. due to the low miles. I have my oil changes done at the dealership due to the type of oil the Vibe requires. I have my dogs kennel tethered to the child seat restraint hooks in the back seat.
