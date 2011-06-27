I hope I don't jinx everything by updating my Review. But here goes. My Vibe will turn 14 in the fall, and I now have just over 213,000 miles on it. It's a terrifically reliable vehicle, and I would recommend buying it as a used car. The vehicle sits higher than a sedan which makes getting in and out a breeze. The seats are comfortable and this includes the backseat which has plenty of cushion and leg room, not to mention ceiling height. Someone over 6' tall is fine sitting in the backseat. With the pull of a lever the seat backs flatten out the entire cargo area. It's amazing how much of a load you can get into this car. Vibe design excels in achieving a flat cargo space. It's so much easier to slide cargo in and out when not negotiating height differences many of the other vehicles have. In addition the front passenger seat folds down and gives 8 feet of interior length. Currently I have a 7ft ladder inside the vehicle I am taking to a job.. The rear window will also open when you need to transport all those boards with the fluttering red flag. Gas mileage is still great. I average 30 MPG, but can get up to 33 with more freeway driving, or after an oil change and the tire pressure restored. My repairs up to this point have only been routine maintenance. Batteries, oil changes, tires. Only my satellite radio's digital dial has faded. It still works I just can't see the station numbers. But the presets are still intact. The paint has taken a beating from a lot of bad road conditions but despite the numerous nicks, the original paint has never faded or peeled, and this car has never been housed in a garage. I'll keep you posted how much longer I have it, but at this point I still love my Vibe.

