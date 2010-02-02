Used 2010 Pontiac Vibe
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable ride, easy-to-use controls, spacious backseat, ample cargo capacity, good fuel economy with 1.8-liter engine.
- Mediocre fuel economy with 2.4-liter engine, Toyota's version will have better resale value.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2010 Pontiac Vibe is one of the most practical compact hatchbacks on the market, though Pontiac's possible demise won't help resale values.
Vehicle overview
The 2010 Pontiac Vibe is based on the Toyota Matrix, which is, in turn, a close relative of the Toyota Corolla. Those are pretty good genes for a compact hatchback to start with, and the Vibe makes the most of them. Sharing most of the Matrix's interior and mechanical components, the Vibe boasts a compliant suspension, intuitive cabin controls and plenty of cargo capacity, making it one of the more compelling choices in this segment.
Compared to its sibling, the Vibe sets itself apart with unique exterior styling, including Pontiac's trademark dual-grille design. Its sheet metal is far more stylish than the typical economy car's, its tall body imbues the cabin with a spacious feel and its convenient hatchback design means you can haul a lot of stuff. This cargo-carrying capacity is one of the Vibe's biggest draws -- it can haul almost as much as some compact SUVs. Yet its fuel economy with the base 1.8-liter engine is still quite good at 28 combined mpg. The Vibe costs a grand or two more than a run-of-the-mill budget hatchback, but its verve and versatility make it well worth the extra coin.
It's worth noting that GM's restructuring process could mark the end of Pontiac. If the brand is axed, this will negatively impact the Vibe's resale value. Still, there's no doubting the Vibe's fundamental goodness. Certainly, you'll want to shop around some -- other good choices include the Hyundai Elantra Touring, Mazda 3 Scion xB, Subaru Impreza and Volkswagen Rabbit. Each of these cars has its own particular set of merits, but for a compact hatchback or wagon offering practicality and style in equal measures, the 2010 Pontiac Vibe stands tall.
Pontiac Vibe models
The 2010 Pontiac Vibe is a compact hatchback available in two trim levels -- base and GT -- with different equipment levels depending on the drivetrain. The base front-wheel-drive Vibe comes standard with the 1.8-liter engine, 16-inch wheels, power mirrors, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, a four-speaker CD audio system with satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack, and not much else. When the 2.4-liter engine is specified on the base model, air-conditioning joins the equipment roster. The all-wheel-drive base model keeps the 2.4-liter engine and adds a sportier independent rear suspension in place of the standard torsion-beam setup, but the equipment list is otherwise unchanged. The GT employs the independent rear suspension and adds a rear spoiler, 18-inch alloy wheels, an upgraded 320-watt Monsoon audio system with MP3 playback, full power accessories, cruise control, keyless entry, leather and cloth sport seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel (with audio controls) and shift knob.
Air-conditioning is a stand-alone option on the base model with the 1.8-liter engine. For all but the GT there is the available Preferred package, which provides full power accessories, cruise control and keyless entry. Also available on non-GT models is the Sun and Sound package, which includes a sunroof, the GT's audio system and the leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. The sunroof is a stand-alone option for the GT. Additional options include a luggage rack and a rear cargo organizer.
2010 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The base 2010 Pontiac Vibe is powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 132 horsepower and 128 pound-feet of torque. All other Vibes feature a 2.4-liter four with 158 hp and 162 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on all but the AWD, which comes with a four-speed automatic. The latter is optional on the base Vibe. Pontiac upgrades Vibes with the 2.4-liter engine to a five-speed automatic.
Estimated fuel economy with the 1.8-liter engine and four-speed automatic is a respectable 26 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 28 mpg combined, but it drops to 21/29/24 with the 2.4-liter and five-speed automatic (20/26/22 with AWD). In track testing, we hustled a Vibe GT with the five-speed auto from zero to 60 mph in a decently quick 8.9 seconds.
Safety
The Vibe comes with antilock disc brakes, OnStar, stability control and a full complement of airbags (front-seat side and full-length side curtain). In government crash testing, the hatchback scored a perfect five stars for frontal and front-seat side impacts, dropping to four stars for rear-seat side impacts. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Vibe its highest rating of "Good" in both frontal-offset and side-impact crash testing.
Driving
Through the turns, the 2010 Pontiac Vibe is reasonably responsive, particularly on models with the independent rear suspension. While it's not as entertaining as the decidedly sporty Mazda 3, the Vibe GT shines as one of this segment's more engaging choices, thanks in large part to its capable engine. Whether handling road trips or daily-driver duty, this Pontiac is an amenable companion.
Interior
Inside, the Vibe is styled to please, with a visually interesting dashboard layout that is nonetheless eminently user-friendly. A telescoping steering wheel and ample seat-track travel allow drivers of all sizes to get comfortable, and the controls are both intuitive and attractive. In back, the tall, deep bench is inviting for children and adults alike, and it folds flat in 60/40 sections to accommodate up to 49 cubic feet of cargo. The optional rear cargo storage system is a cinch to use and does an excellent job of anchoring grocery bags.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Most helpful consumer reviews
My Vibe is a former rental car that I bought with 30K miles on the odometer. I've put 110K more miles on it, with replacement struts and a new battery the only non-routine maintenance in seven years of ownership. The Vibe is very reliable, gets good fuel economy (31 MPG highway with the 1.8L engine), and handles like a compact but has the passenger/cargo space of a station wagon. I have found two issues with it--the flip side of the 1.8L engine's fuel economy is that it has sluggish acceleration. There's also a common problem with the radio volume knob breaking...which I fixed by sawing it off and slipping a new one on. That said, I love this car. It has a combination of versatility, value, reliability, and handling that's hard to beat. I'm planning to drive it until it breaks--which could take a while.
I bought my 2010 Vibe in 2011 and have been driving it now for a little over a year and I love it! I'm surprised as to how much get up it has- zippy is a good word. I love everything about it. I can fit my three large dogs in the back, and the seats are high so they don't like to jump over. There is leg room in the back to actually fit people in. More room then our RAV 4 by far! I get around 25mpg city and 30 hwy. The only thing I don't like is the blind spots. The car has limited visibility and that is the only problem I've had. I also love the plastic in the "trunk" easy to vacuum up dirt/dog hair. I can lay the seats down throw my bike and dogs in too. LOVE IT!
I have driven this car only for two weeks and my first impression was how small this car is and fits so much inside. It took me a while until I got used to windows and mirrors, its hard to see everything from these little windows so I was always worried about the blind spots. Also the way the hood was designed there is no way that you can see the end of the car or at least if you are close to hit something. The way the car handles is really good, it lacks power but what can you expect from a 1.8 liter engine. The main issue that I had with this car was the road noise, its so weird that you can never get comfortable when you drive on a highway from the noise level.
purchased with the help of GM points and cash for clunkers program. So, what's a good GM vehicle? Ouch, me too. Guess what, the Toyota built (80%) with a pontiac skin, is GM's best car! Check out the rating guides,it's Gm's best period! Ok, looked at it, and wow! Sporty look, interior room is suv like. I'm serious. AWD,great for wisconsin's winters. It's funny, I've read other reviews and zippy was mentioned often. My wife and I nicknamed the car "zippy" when describing the ride and feeling we get when driving. But, now we have a re-call on this vehicle! 100% fact. My service man has said we will recieve a re-call letter from Pontiac. We are @ the bottom of the food chain. Minor I hope!
Features & Specs
|4dr Hatchback AWD
2.4L 4cyl 4A
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|158 hp @ 6000 rpm
|GT 4dr Hatchback
2.4L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|158 hp @ 6000 rpm
|4dr Hatchback
2.4L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|158 hp @ 6000 rpm
|4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|26 city / 32 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|132 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Acceptable
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
How much should I pay for a 2010 Pontiac Vibe?
The least-expensive 2010 Pontiac Vibe is the 2010 Pontiac Vibe 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $16,100.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $20,275
- GT 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $20,875
- 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $17,445
- 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $16,100
The Used 2010 Pontiac Vibe is offered in the following submodels: Vibe Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.4L 4cyl 4A), GT 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M).
What do people think of the 2010 Pontiac Vibe?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2010 Pontiac Vibe and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2010 Vibe 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2010 Vibe.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Pontiac Vibe for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2010 Vibes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,995 and mileage as low as 115183 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2010 Pontiac Vibe.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
