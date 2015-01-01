Used 2005 Pontiac Vibe for Sale Near Me
60 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 191,017 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,000$292 Below Market
- 22,199 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,000
- 151,156 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
- 220,498 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,775
- 151,876 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
- 104,133 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,975
- 196,726 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,899
- 120,266 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,300
- 187,522 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,500$772 Below Market
- 141,503 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$5,595
- 33,970 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,495$1,785 Below Market
- 118,397 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,477$1,551 Below Market
- 166,640 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,900$868 Below Market
- 62,055 miles
$5,999$732 Below Market
- 203,039 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999
- 229,674 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,599
- 229,744 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,999
- 111,086 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,495
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac Vibe searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Vibe
Read recent reviews for the Pontiac Vibe
Write a reviewSee all 220 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.8220 Reviews
Report abuse
hughsbase,01/01/2015
AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
I am extremely happy to announce that my vibe just hit the 300,000 miles mark and still running. I have driving this car around the country all the way to New Mexico and back with barely little maintenance. If you can find this vehicle get it! I promise you will not regret getting this vehicle!
Related Pontiac Vibe info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used INFINITI QX70 2015
- Used Audi TT 2010
- Used Audi TT RS 2013
- Used Honda Ridgeline 2011
- Used Honda Ridgeline 2013
- Used INFINITI QX70 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2013
- Used Cadillac ATS Coupe 2015
- Used Nissan Xterra 2012
- Used Audi RS 3 2017
- Used Toyota Prius v 2013
- Used Mazda RX-8 2010
- Used Bentley Continental 2012
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2015
- Used BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2016
- Used Ford Focus RS 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Pontiac Solstice Santa Monica CA
- Used Pontiac Vibe Nashville TN
- Used Pontiac Firebird Woodbridge VA
- Used Pontiac G8 Woodbridge VA
- Used Pontiac G6 Jacksonville FL
- Used Pontiac Aztek Ann Arbor MI
- Used Pontiac G6 Winston Salem NC
- Used Pontiac G8 Detroit MI
- Used Pontiac G8 Frisco TX
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix Paterson NJ
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News