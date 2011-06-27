Estimated values
1992 Pontiac Grand Prix STE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$924
|$1,512
|$1,836
|Clean
|$812
|$1,334
|$1,619
|Average
|$590
|$976
|$1,185
|Rough
|$368
|$618
|$751
Estimated values
1992 Pontiac Grand Prix LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$705
|$1,391
|$1,764
|Clean
|$620
|$1,226
|$1,555
|Average
|$451
|$897
|$1,138
|Rough
|$281
|$569
|$721
Estimated values
1992 Pontiac Grand Prix SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$716
|$1,393
|$1,764
|Clean
|$630
|$1,229
|$1,555
|Average
|$457
|$899
|$1,138
|Rough
|$285
|$570
|$721
Estimated values
1992 Pontiac Grand Prix GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$986
|$1,527
|$1,824
|Clean
|$867
|$1,347
|$1,608
|Average
|$630
|$986
|$1,177
|Rough
|$392
|$624
|$746
Estimated values
1992 Pontiac Grand Prix SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$720
|$1,395
|$1,764
|Clean
|$634
|$1,230
|$1,555
|Average
|$460
|$900
|$1,138
|Rough
|$287
|$570
|$721