Used 1992 Pontiac Grand Prix Consumer Reviews

corylindsay, 10/28/2003
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

it's a cool 1st car

It's just my opinion

Jami, 06/21/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have had my Pontiac for almost a year and the only problem I have ever had with it was replacing a costly fuel pump. The only other complaint that I could have is the rather large tires that these cars have.....16 inche tires are expensive, I found out when we went to by snow tires. I almost fainted in the tire store when they said it would be over 400.00 dollars. It seems rediculus to me, I'm just glad they aren't any bigger. And have you ever tride to change the battery in one of these cars, yeah right you can't even see the battery and it makes it a pain when you try to jump start them.

Love my Pontiac

Lisa, 05/01/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have been blessed with my Pontiac Grand Prix. I bought my car in 1998 when it only had 27,000 miles on it. Now, in 2005, it has 195,00 and has never given me any problems other than the usual maintenance issues. I have had to replace the altenator 2x and a few hoses and bulbs ... nothing major. My car whose name is Prixie has been very good to me. I look forward to getting a new Grand Prix when she finally gives out.

Two thumbs up.

iambatmanx, 11/14/2011
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought my '92 Grand Prix SE as my first car, I purchased it for $500. After putting about another $400 into it, it still needs some work done to it, but I absolutely love it. It's a great first car for anyone.

92 grandprix Le

Rob, 08/07/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought my grand prix as my first car and i paid 600 bucks and put about 2 grand in it and totally customized it inside and out. Tuned 3.1, fresh paint, custom exhaust, American racing 16's. It's so fun to drive, it hugs the road and never has any problems getting up and going. It can smoke deep dish 16'' tires easy. I love my custom grand prix!

