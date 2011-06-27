Estimated values
2010 Nissan GT-R 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,211
|$38,910
|$43,206
|Clean
|$31,055
|$36,417
|$40,281
|Average
|$26,743
|$31,432
|$34,432
|Rough
|$22,431
|$26,447
|$28,582
Estimated values
2010 Nissan GT-R Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,006
|$33,066
|$36,857
|Clean
|$26,188
|$30,948
|$34,362
|Average
|$22,552
|$26,711
|$29,372
|Rough
|$18,915
|$22,475
|$24,382