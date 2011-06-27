Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback LS 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,344
|$2,087
|$2,486
|Clean
|$1,198
|$1,865
|$2,224
|Average
|$905
|$1,420
|$1,698
|Rough
|$612
|$976
|$1,173
2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback Ralliart 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,554
|$2,403
|$2,860
|Clean
|$1,385
|$2,147
|$2,558
|Average
|$1,046
|$1,636
|$1,954
|Rough
|$708
|$1,124
|$1,349