Used 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback LS Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Lancer Sportback
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,709
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,709
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,709
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/343.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,709
Torque161 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,709
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,709
mast antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,709
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
carbon trim on center consoleyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,709
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,709
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,709
Front head room38.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,709
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room50.2 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,709
Front track57.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity60.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3020 lbs.
Gross weight4012 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.9 cu.ft.
Length181.3 in.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume161.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.8 in.
Rear track57.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,709
Exterior Colors
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Phoenix Red
  • Ion Blue
  • Labrador Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,709
P195/60R15 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,709
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,709
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
