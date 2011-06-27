Used 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback Consumer Reviews

A Great Sportswagon craig24 , 04/20/2012 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This sports wagon is perfect for me. It has everything I want and none of what I don't. I wanted; a used, fun-to-drive, reasonably priced, reliable, roomy, comfy, fuel efficient, wagon with great visibility, low insurance and a compromise between sporty handling and good ride quality. I didn't want; expensive repairs & maintenance, electric leather seats, a sunroof, climate control (A/C button & dials are best), paying extra for a badge, a boring vehicle, an SUV. The Lancer Ralliart wagon has all of this and more. It's a great car for; commuting, driving spiritedly (it's not fast but sporty and rewarding), highway cruising, moving furniture, grocery shopping, carrying sports equipment. Report Abuse

Update 10-12-06 ajl , 10/12/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My Lancer Sportback LS now has 63,000 mostly highway miles on it and is still going strong. It's been a much better car then my Ford Focus was, although I miss the handling from the Focus and I still prefer manual shifting. But this is a pretty good automatic and the 2.4 liter 160 hp 4-cylinder runs strong. My '89 Acura Legend was only 160 hp and it was a V6 that was 2.7 liters in displacement! A very enjoyable little wagon that has been very reliable and rather fun.

Long Term Review IowaRalliart , 01/23/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought our 2004 Ralliart Sportback brand new in February 2005. Just turned 22000 miles (Jan 2008). Knock on wood the car has been free of any problems of any kind. Short of routine maintenance the only thing I've had to do is change a tail light bulb. Car is comfortable but about 5 hours into a long trip I find myself wishing for just a little bit more lower back support. Fit and finish is excellent inside and out. For a wagon it's peppy and handles very well. Gas mileage is what I'd expect for a sport wagon and the engine sings over 3500rpm which is when the engine kicks over to the second cam profile. Ride is stiffer but it's suppose to be - sport suspension. Very happy with the car.

I love this ride Vic Diddy , 12/06/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is very fun to drive. It has pretty good pickup on the streets, handles well and looks pretty spiffy. its definately NOT a soccer mom car as so many say.