Used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Consumer Reviews

bull12 , 01/20/2011

32 of 34 people found this review helpful

what an amazing honor to be the first to write a review on the 2011 gsr. OK enough with that nonsense, . So as i pull out of the dealership into heavy traffic, it then dawns on me that I'm in a super car, just before a screeching to a halt to avoid hitting the car there in front of I.Now just out of pure luck I finally make it to the highway(30 minutes later). Yes pedal to the metal and as that twin scroll turbo unleashes all fury on that on that unmistakable 4B11, it throws me back in the seat to be overwhelmed with brain crushing torque, then I click to 4th gear, only to look down and see that I'm already splitting hairs at 120 MPH " oh dang this thang can move" then I have to pump fluid i