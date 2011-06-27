  1. Home
Used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Consumer Reviews

the world in your palm

bull12, 01/20/2011
what an amazing honor to be the first to write a review on the 2011 gsr. OK enough with that nonsense, . So as i pull out of the dealership into heavy traffic, it then dawns on me that I'm in a super car, just before a screeching to a halt to avoid hitting the car there in front of I.Now just out of pure luck I finally make it to the highway(30 minutes later). Yes pedal to the metal and as that twin scroll turbo unleashes all fury on that on that unmistakable 4B11, it throws me back in the seat to be overwhelmed with brain crushing torque, then I click to 4th gear, only to look down and see that I'm already splitting hairs at 120 MPH " oh dang this thang can move" then I have to pump fluid i

A Grown Up EVO

shaftnmn, 09/22/2011
I previously owned a 2003 XIII (131K miles) so I have some experience with this model. I use this car as a daily driver so it is not a garage queen. The EVO still thrills after all of these years. The handling and control are amazing and the engine is first-rate. Plenty of improvements over the previous model. The new EVO weighs more and has more things in it but it still has the heart of an EVO when you give it throttle. IMO, it is a great alternative compared to a BMW 3-series, Lexus IS, or Audi A4 for a lot less money. I would recommend the GSR over the MR unless you want paddle-shifting or different shocks/struts and spending an extra $4K.

Research Similar Vehicles