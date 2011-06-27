Estimated values
2000 Mitsubishi Diamante LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,008
|$2,472
|$2,733
|Clean
|$1,770
|$2,183
|$2,414
|Average
|$1,293
|$1,606
|$1,775
|Rough
|$816
|$1,029
|$1,136
Estimated values
2000 Mitsubishi Diamante ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,556
|$2,134
|$2,455
|Clean
|$1,372
|$1,885
|$2,168
|Average
|$1,002
|$1,386
|$1,595
|Rough
|$632
|$888
|$1,021