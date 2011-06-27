  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Diamante
  4. Used 2000 Mitsubishi Diamante
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2000 Mitsubishi Diamante Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 Diamante
5(50%)4(38%)3(6%)2(6%)1(0%)
4.3
16 reviews
Write a review
See all Diamantes for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,288 - $3,098
Used Diamante for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

great car

Peggy, 01/10/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought this car new and have only had reliability. I have only done routine maintenance. Never broken down or replaced parts other than brakes, tires, and muffler. I have over 155,000 miles. It still rides it did new. Great riding comfort and pickup. I get about 27 miles highway and 24 around town. If they were still made I would buy another!

Report Abuse

Happy with my Diamante

MarkPenner, 09/26/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I purchased my 2000 Mitsubishi Diamante in Dec. 2003. I did a lot of online research before purchasing and found that most of the people complain about its fast depreciation, but praise reliability of the car. I was looking for a good used car, so fast depreciation was a good news. Why pay $36,000 for a new, when you can get a great used car for $12,000? So, I found a Diamante with 55,000 miles online and drove it home. For two years that I owned this car I just did regular maitainance (oil, transmission fluid, brakes, put new set of tires). I had no problem with transmission, it shifts perfectly. I didn't have any problems with the heat-core either. I spent only $480 in maintainance to keep this car in excellent shape for two years.

Report Abuse

Nightmare

NoMaaM, 12/10/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have had nothing but problems with my 2000 Mitsubishi Diamante. The last one is the famous heater core leakage problem. Just google for "Diamante heatercore" and you will see It is a known problem and Mitsubishi knows about it but is not doing anything. This problem costs $700 - $900 to repair or you will be poisoned inhaling antifreeze. Also, the 60,000 mile service costs $1,500 for a car not worth even $9,000. I will never purchase a Mitsuibishi again.

Report Abuse

Sharp looking, great performance

WtbyCT, 06/02/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I got my 2000 LS in 2003 to replace the 1993 Grand Am that my parents gave me as a first car. For the first two years that I owned it I drove the socks off the thing but it easily took the abuse of a 17 year old guy and his friends. Once I got into college I took more interest in the car since I knew I needed a car that would last me into the beginning of my career. With a nice wash and wax, this car gets me compliments everywhere I go. Take care of this car and it will take care of you. On the highway I find the acceleration to be amazing between 60-80 and I can hang with most Euro cars and blow the socks off the other JP cars. Only prob is at 60,000 mi it's going to be $1100+ service

Report Abuse

Great Car for the money

Eugene, 06/16/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Love the car but hate to see it losing value. OEM parts are ridiculously expensive and aftermarkets are hard to come by. Gas mileage is not all that great (20- 22 MPG) and heater core problem is starting to surface. I would recommend this car if you can find an exceptional deal .

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Diamantes for sale

Related Used 2000 Mitsubishi Diamante info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles