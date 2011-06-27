Estimated values
1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,301
|$2,267
|$2,789
|Clean
|$1,155
|$2,018
|$2,483
|Average
|$862
|$1,519
|$1,873
|Rough
|$570
|$1,020
|$1,262
Estimated values
1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,844
|$17,274
|$20,752
|Clean
|$9,626
|$15,374
|$18,480
|Average
|$7,189
|$11,575
|$13,938
|Rough
|$4,752
|$7,776
|$9,395
Estimated values
1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,642
|$4,104
|$4,895
|Clean
|$2,345
|$3,652
|$4,359
|Average
|$1,752
|$2,750
|$3,288
|Rough
|$1,158
|$1,847
|$2,216