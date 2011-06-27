Used 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT Consumer Reviews
VR4's Rule
I saw this car and I had to have it. It as been my 'baby' ever since. Comfortable, sporty, fast, and handles awsome. Fuel can be a problem, but only if your drive like a madman ;)
LOVE IT!
We love this car so much that we can't find a new replacement. We have not had many repair bills. It's at 225,000 miles and we've decided to rebuild that thing and keep it going for years to come. It still turns plenty of heads (even teenagers... goodness). It's just a great ride with a ton of power plus we can carry bunches of stuff.
1994 3000GT / Perfect Style
I purchased my Danube Blue 3000GT about six months ago from the original owner. It is the automatic SL model. I would like to have a VR4, however, this car has only 49k miles and it is mint. I couldn't pass it up. I went ahead and did the 60k service and added 18" rims and Yokohama tires. This car gets more looks than anything I've ever driven. Not a day goes by without a complimement. Yes, the SL version could use more HP but, I'm 60 years old, so I don't have the need for speed that I once had. I absolutely love this car and if you can find an unmolested one, I highly recommend it.
The best purchase I made
This car is fast going and stopping, the interior is like driving while in a lazy boy that holds you in. The amenities are plush. I love this car. My favorite thing, is that the all wheel drive is so capable that it's nearly impossible to lose traction even when flooring it (unless you have crappy tires I suppose).
1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT
I purchased my 3000GT 8 years ago and I still feel she is beautiful and very reliable car that I purchased a long time ago, I even can say this car is better looking than many newer cars in the street today.
