Used 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT for Sale Near Me

Allways Boerne - Boerne / Texas

Allways Boerne is honored to offer this charming 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL in Yellow with interior.Allways Boerne offers quality Pre-Owned Vehicles at below market pricing. Shop all of our Inventory at www.allwaysboerne.com Located just 15 minutes west of San Antonio on I-10 West at 33125 I-10, Boerne, TX 78006. Call (830) 816-5745.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JA3AM64J4RY035216

Stock: 555829AZ

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020