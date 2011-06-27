Used 2010 MINI Cooper Clubman Consumer Reviews
2010 clubman base
Owned this car for over two years. Have had some repairs but once you figure out you can buy these parts yourself and repair them... you will reduce your headaches! Oil changes and brakes can be done yourself for minimal cost. Excellent gas mikage. Typically on freeway 40+ mph. You will find each mini has its own gremlins. Mine will ONLY take certain types of gas or she gets very upset! They all have their quirky personalities but overall a joy to drive. Mine makes regular Costco trips packs 6 foot football players and gear and my 6 ft husband loves to drive it and has plenty of headroom. Overall very happy with mine.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fun, Great Mileage, Beware of Repair Costs
We bought a 2010 Clubman new. It was blast to drive and everything went well until the warranty expired. Car developed a couple of coolant leaks and $4,000 and two days later we were back on the road. The Clubman is actually comfortable for four and we have taken several roadtrips without complaints. With the manual ( very nice 6 spd) we can get as high as 39 miles to the gallon. We ordered the upgraded stereo and it is worth it. Bottom line is that the car is very fun, and cute. I would recommend buying the extended maintenance plan - it is a bitter pill but can save you lots of money down the road. A Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla will be more reliable but styling is terrible - absolutely neutral.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love My Mini/ Beemer Clubman
If you have ever wanted a car that is a blast to drive, gets great gas mileage and has a high resale value this is the car for you. If a BMW 328i and a Honda Fit had a child this would be it. I am 6'5" 230 lbs. and this car has more interior space than my BMW. My Clubman is great for mountain biking, kayaking, surfing and has room for my home depot trips. I would highly recommend this car. Love My Mini!
Sweet little car.
I've had this car for about two years now. It is my daily driver about 28 miles to and from work. I have owned a lot of cars. This one is a Gem. It is well built (BMW), Fast, really fast. It handles really well. The Brembo Brakes on the JCW are really good. Stops the car instantly, helps with great handling through the curves. Nothing has gone wrong on the car yet, just regular maintenance. It handles like a sports car so the ride may be stiff for some people. Bottom line: I don't want to get out of it. It is far too much fun to drive. The base stereo is not bad either!
MINI (Many Improvements Needed Immediately)!
I loved my fire engine red, 2010 Mini Cooper Clubman until it started to have numerous mechanical issues, (i.e. timing chain, brakes, battery, and spark plugs causing the cylinders to miss fire). Additionally, I had to purchase new tires within two months of buying the car only 25k on it, and had to fix the driver's side and sunroof's window seals. I did not expect nor anticipate the cost to repair all of the issues, (around $4000). By the time it hit 42K, I had to fix all of these things. I am so over it, and most of these things should not have gone out! Very disappointed in Mini at the exuberant amounts they charge for parts and labor. Not a reliable vehicle at all! :-(
Sponsored cars related to the Cooper Clubman
Related Used 2010 MINI Cooper Clubman info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 Hardtop 2 Door
- MINI Clubman 2019
- 2019 MINI Countryman
- 2020 MINI Convertible
- 2019 MINI Clubman
- 2019 Clubman