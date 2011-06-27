Used 1993 Mercury Sable Consumer Reviews
fairly trustworthy
Bought this vehicle used with 140k its now about 260k body looks great, minor rust, on rocker panel on door. frame is fine have repaired average stuff dashboard lights are burned out making it neccasary to use over head intermittently to view at night. power steering pump and lines need help
One Hell of a motor 987K!!
I just got it and the motor still works after 987,645 miles well kinda I bought it off a person I know for $100 and after 3 yeres i still was cranking but did not start one was the fact that the battery was tost but we had jumper cables hooked up and it cranked and cranked and another was the Fact that it was SITTING for THREE YERES i mean what car can start right up after that long and i had no coolent...ya but the transmisson finely went. and to let uall know how it got those miles was going to arazona and back to new mexico and thrught snow too
What a mess!!!
Car was owned by a little old lady. Have had nothing but ongoing problems since day one. Brakes failed three times, check battery light on constantly and radiator started to leak within two months of purchase. Have brought it back numerous times to dealer/mechanic but I refuse to put any more of my hard earned money into this horrendous pile. Can't wait to dump it. Nothing but a horror show.
Road Car
I have 250,000 miles on odometer. Most hwy miles, 3.8 engine. Best snow car ever driven. Must have best tires. Add Stop-Leak to radiator asap, as radiator and head gaskets prone to leak (expensive stuff). Always change trans fluid every 25,000. Good car, I always look back after I park it. Comfortable seats and ride. Very good suspension with after-market shocks.
Ford has no integrity!
The Sable has actually good body design. The 3.8L engine is surprisingly responsive. The problem is integrity. Experienced all the problems this model is well known for: blown engine gasket (replaced with a re-manufactured engine), airconditioner, radiator leak @ 33,000 miles (replaced), electrical malfunctions. Called Ford several times to ask for help, but Ford refused despite admitting having many calls and recalls. Many of the problems are well known. Maybe, Ford is having its problems now because it lacks sufficient accountability for its bad design.
Sponsored cars related to the Sable
Related Used 1993 Mercury Sable info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons