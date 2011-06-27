Estimated values
1993 Mercury Sable GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$816
|$1,436
|$1,775
|Clean
|$718
|$1,267
|$1,565
|Average
|$521
|$927
|$1,145
|Rough
|$325
|$587
|$726
Estimated values
1993 Mercury Sable LS 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$930
|$1,475
|$1,775
|Clean
|$818
|$1,300
|$1,565
|Average
|$594
|$952
|$1,145
|Rough
|$370
|$603
|$726
Estimated values
1993 Mercury Sable GS 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$913
|$1,469
|$1,775
|Clean
|$803
|$1,295
|$1,565
|Average
|$584
|$948
|$1,145
|Rough
|$364
|$601
|$726
Estimated values
1993 Mercury Sable LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$848
|$1,447
|$1,775
|Clean
|$746
|$1,276
|$1,565
|Average
|$541
|$934
|$1,145
|Rough
|$337
|$592
|$726