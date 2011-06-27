I purchased my 2015 GLK 250 BlueTec over a year and a half ago. After putting over 12,000 miles on it I decided to add my voice to the those who had helped me by writing a review. This was my first Mercedes and my first diesel. Although my parents had a diesel truck, which I used 20 years prior I had never owned one myself. I spent 2 years researching vehicles mostly because I am very picky. I wanted an all-wheel drive or 4 wheel drive diesel powered SUV, preferably with a 4 cylinder. In the end there was only one. After reading numerous reviews and watching videos on the GLK I went and got one. I purchased from Portland Mercedes-Benz as a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle with a warranty. It had a minor issue with the emissions system shortly after purchasing which the dealer dealt with quickly. I have driven in-town mostly and it gets between 26 and 32 mpg in-town depending on how frequently I put it in Sport mode. On the interstate the best I have achieved thus far has been 42 mpg at 65mph cruising through Montana. Acceleration is great in town when you really feel the torque. At speed passing can take some time so leave yourself some space. It does great for a 4 cylinder all around. The only thing I can say I do not like is the poor leg room for back seat passengers. Being 6 foot 3 inches tall myself, back seaters don't get a lot even with the front seat all the way forward. The electronics and tech are wonderfully intuitive except the navigation on voice command which I am sure is the result of German vs English verb placement. The App Mercedes And Me was tried and found to be garbage. The only thing I ever got to work was the door lock/unlock which a key fob will do and the navigation sent from a smart phone which worked well but did not justify paying for the service. In all this is a great vehicle and I will definitely be looking at a Mercedes in the future. *Update: I have now had the vehicle over 3 years with 30k miles plus since purchased. Still zero issues with it aside from the initial emissions control issue. Total miles on the vehicle 68,000.

