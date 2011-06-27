  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,146$17,616$20,057
Clean$14,659$17,039$19,372
Average$13,683$15,886$18,002
Rough$12,708$14,732$16,632
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,571$17,948$20,300
Clean$15,070$17,360$19,607
Average$14,067$16,185$18,221
Rough$13,065$15,009$16,835
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,662$17,071$19,450
Clean$14,190$16,512$18,786
Average$13,246$15,394$17,458
Rough$12,302$14,276$16,130
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,190 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,512 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
