Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,146
|$17,616
|$20,057
|Clean
|$14,659
|$17,039
|$19,372
|Average
|$13,683
|$15,886
|$18,002
|Rough
|$12,708
|$14,732
|$16,632
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,571
|$17,948
|$20,300
|Clean
|$15,070
|$17,360
|$19,607
|Average
|$14,067
|$16,185
|$18,221
|Rough
|$13,065
|$15,009
|$16,835
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,662
|$17,071
|$19,450
|Clean
|$14,190
|$16,512
|$18,786
|Average
|$13,246
|$15,394
|$17,458
|Rough
|$12,302
|$14,276
|$16,130