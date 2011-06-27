Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class Consumer Reviews

Actually believe this car has added to my life Jimbo , 09/13/2016 GLK350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I have owned and test driven numerous automobiles in my life, none of which could be described as luxury class. This car handles, accellerates and rides so much better than the others, I now know the distinction of what a luxury mid sized suv is. This car's handling and accelleration litterally took my breath away the first few times I drove it on a highway that parallels a river. It still, over two years later, is scintillating to drive and I actually look forward to driving it. The "set and forget😈"cruise control astounds me, especially going down a curvy hill. I just cannot say enough about this car. It is now April, 2018 and I still like my GLK as much as when I first purchased it. I, just yesterday, traded it in for a 2018 GLC 300. The main reason for trading is the incredible improvements in safety features. The GLC 300 has blind spot notification, forward collision protection, lane violation warning, brake assistance, etc. as well as a back up camera and a built in gps and better gas mileage. I must admit that I was disappointed with the trade in allowance I received. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Solid, great features, smooth ride vmerch , 12/14/2011 29 of 30 people found this review helpful I had a Volvo XC60. Within 2 years, it was a rattletrap. I have gone back to MB with the GLK350 4Matic and love it. Solid - go over bumps and no rattles, just a solid thump. Command launch package gives you everything in Multi-media except for rear-view camera for 2K less. Ride is great. The car fits like a glove and is comfortable for hours

Got what was expected ld_roamer , 04/28/2017 GLK350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 19 of 21 people found this review helpful The GLK is a pretty good choice if want a small suv that is solid, quiet, and fairly powerful. It has a smoother ride than others in its class. I bought the car used with about 17K miles on it and have owned it for two years now. Scheduled maintenance at the dealer is expensive, but they give you a nice MB loaner and turnaround time is quick. At around 35K miles, the car had an intermittent check engine light. The dealer said the codes pointed to the alternator and a fresh air sensor in the radiator. I took it to an independent mechanic and he said the low voltage electronics are sensitive to small current fluctuations and replaced the original 4 year old battery with a good AGM battery. Eight months later and that issue has not returned. Other than that, I replaced the original Continentals with Yokohamas at 32K miles to quiet the ride more. It has been a great car for long trips because it so comfortable. The cabin electronics are not especially intuitive compared to the current standards, but I am used to them now. In all, I think the GLK is a good value. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value

Awesome so far mrmonty , 05/12/2012 28 of 34 people found this review helpful Great so far. Ride is smooth, quiet and acceleration in Sport Mode is excellent. I would like to refute a few negative points that I read prior to buying. 1)the backseat- yes it is small and most times a tall driver will have to put his seat up for someone to even sit behind him. However, unless you have a family, realistically how many times do you really have people in the back? If you do have a family there are plenty of other options(ML, GL etc) 2) Fuel Economy- It's not terrible. about 22 highway/15 city for me so far I laugh when people spend 40,000 on a car and then complain about gas. If you have 40K to spend you shouldn't be sweating gas. if you are, get a Honda CRV or Civic.