MSRP range: $116,850
FAQ

Is the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 GLE-Class both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.4 out of 10. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class:

  • Automatic high beams are now standard
  • Air Balance cabin fragrance system no longer available on lower trims
  • Part of the second GLE generation introduced for 2020
Learn more

Is the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class reliable?

To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the GLE-Class. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the GLE-Class's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class?

The least-expensive 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $116,850.

Other versions include:

  • AMG GLE 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 9A) which starts at $116,850
Learn more

What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class?

If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, the next question is, which GLE-Class model is right for you? GLE-Class variants include AMG GLE 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 9A). For a full list of GLE-Class models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S Overview

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S is offered in the following styles: AMG GLE 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 9A).

What do people think of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2022 GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S.

Pros

  • Attractive, roomy and upscale cabin
  • Feature-packed infotainment system
  • Excellent outward visibility
  • Wide range of trims and available features to choose from

Cons

  • Options quickly drive the price up
  • Ride quality with the available Airmatic suspension is too floaty

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S featuring deep dives into trim levels including AMG GLE 63 S, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S for sale near you.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S and all available trim types: AMG GLE 63 S. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

