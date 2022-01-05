2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S
MSRP range: $116,850
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S
|Total MSRP
|$117,900
|What others are paying
|$119,080
Low supply is causing the market average price paid to be above MSRP. Shoppers are paying a markup of… $1,180 for the AMG GLE 63 S. Prices shown do not include options. Our price ratings are based on AMG GLE 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 9A) sales in your area up through July 25th, including destination fee, and any rebates currently available near Ashburn, VA
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Review
byAlex Nishimoto
CorrespondentAlex Nishimoto has worked in the automotive industry since 2007. He was a staff writer for MotorTrend for 10 years and since then has contributed to CNET, PRI, AutoWise and other publications.
Pros
- Attractive, roomy and upscale cabin
- Feature-packed infotainment system
- Excellent outward visibility
- Wide range of trims and available features to choose from
Cons
- Options quickly drive the price up
- Ride quality with the available Airmatic suspension is too floaty
What's new
- Automatic high beams are now standard
- Air Balance cabin fragrance system no longer available on lower trims
- Part of the second GLE generation introduced for 2020
Still fresh off a 2020 redesign, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE is the German automaker's latest iteration of the midsize luxury SUV that helped kick off the segment more than 25 years ago, when it was called the M-Class. Like its pioneering premium sport-ute forebear, the 2022 GLE offers a blend of SUV capability, luxury car plushness and cutting-edge technology.
Today's GLE also offers plenty of performance options, with variants like the 429-horsepower AMG GLE 53 and 603-hp AMG GLE 63 S. One of the GLE's highlights is its MBUX infotainment system, which is easy to use and impressive to look at. The GLE competes with other midsize luxury SUVs including the Audi Q7, BMW X5 and Genesis GV80, and we think it's the best of the bunch. Take a look at our Expert Rating to find out why we like it so much.
Edmunds Expert Rating
great
8.4/10
Edmunds Rating
Our VerdictThe Edmunds Vehicle Testing Team evaluates a fresh batch of vehicles every week, pairing objective assessments at our test track with real-world driving on city streets, freeways and winding roads. The data we gather results in our Expert Ratings. They’re based on 30-plus scores that cover every aspect of the automotive experience.
The Mercedes-Benz GLE is a great pick for a luxury SUV. Besides the impeccable interior and solid construction that make a Mercedes special, the GLE has all of the latest and greatest innovations and upgrades. The GLE 450 is what we'd recommend for its combination of power and efficiency, but even the base GLE 350 will likely satisfy.
Rated for you by America’s best test team.
Performance
8.0/10
How does the GLE-Class drive? Even the base four-cylinder provides sufficient thrust. The GLE 350 we tested accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds, which is an average time for this class of SUV. Stepping up to the 450's six-cylinder engine gives you the speed to match the quickest SUVs in the segment, needing only 5.3 seconds to get to 60 mph at our test track. Braking performance is likewise strong, and the brakes are easy to control in everyday driving.
Steering effort is light, but steering is precise. While the GLE isn't as naturally sporty as a Porsche Cayenne or Audi Q8, it's composed enough to not feel clumsy. The base engine's transmission definitely favors economical driving, and shifts can be a little harsh for a luxury vehicle. But stepping up to the GLE 450 eliminates most if not all of these issues if you are able to spring for it.
Steering effort is light, but steering is precise. While the GLE isn't as naturally sporty as a Porsche Cayenne or Audi Q8, it's composed enough to not feel clumsy. The base engine's transmission definitely favors economical driving, and shifts can be a little harsh for a luxury vehicle. But stepping up to the GLE 450 eliminates most if not all of these issues if you are able to spring for it.
Comfort
7.5/10
How comfortable is the GLE-Class? The GLE's interior is serene and quiet, and the front seats with available massage provide terrific comfort. The rear seats don't slide or recline but remain pleasant for the long haul. Our test vehicle had the optional Acoustic package, and we found it kept exterior sounds well muted. The climate control system is likewise strong. You can just set it and forget it, and the heated and cooled cupholders and the heated armrests are bonuses.
The biggest issue we have is the optional air suspension. There's a floatiness at highway speeds that's a little disconcerting plus a lot of extraneous minor body motions. Bumps are impactful too. We encourage you to test-drive vehicles with the air and standard suspension back to back.
The biggest issue we have is the optional air suspension. There's a floatiness at highway speeds that's a little disconcerting plus a lot of extraneous minor body motions. Bumps are impactful too. We encourage you to test-drive vehicles with the air and standard suspension back to back.
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S pricingin Ashburn, VA
AMG GLE 63 S
4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 9A
Edmunds suggests you pay$119,080
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE
GLE 350, GLE 350 4MATIC, GLE 450 4MATIC, AMG GLE 53 and GLE 580 4MATIC
$55,700starting MSRP
Interior
9.0/10
How’s the interior? The GLE's cabin is close to perfect, exhibiting excellent usability and build quality that is second to none. It's also quite roomy, with plenty of legroom and headroom for second-row passengers. The driving position offers a commanding view of the road and plenty of adjustability, and the controls are within easy reach. Visibility is excellent, with clear sight lines all around.
We like the GLE's intuitive touchpad controller. Functions such as track/preset skipping, home and back are right on the pad, and it has useful haptic feedback. But the steering wheel touchpads are too easy to brush inadvertently.
We like the GLE's intuitive touchpad controller. Functions such as track/preset skipping, home and back are right on the pad, and it has useful haptic feedback. But the steering wheel touchpads are too easy to brush inadvertently.
Technology
9.5/10
How’s the tech? Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system sets a new bar for functionality. It's easy to use and robust to the point you can alter just about every car setting through it. The optional Burmester audio system has a surround-sound option that fully envelops the driver in hi-fi lusciousness. You'll want to crank up every song for an immersive experience — too bad max volume isn't higher.
Another neat feature is the nav system's (optional) augmented reality feature that overlays street names and arrows atop a live front-view video when making turns. For safety, a number of driving aids are standard. Semi-automated driving features are available through the Driver Assistance package. We found the features easy to use, and they helped reduce fatigue in stop-and-go traffic.
Another neat feature is the nav system's (optional) augmented reality feature that overlays street names and arrows atop a live front-view video when making turns. For safety, a number of driving aids are standard. Semi-automated driving features are available through the Driver Assistance package. We found the features easy to use, and they helped reduce fatigue in stop-and-go traffic.
Storage
8.5/10
How’s the storage? The GLE's sizable cabin is well designed. Cubbies and compartments abound for stashing drinks and items. The cargo area is large and flat with no wheelwell intrusion. Max cargo room is among the best in the midsize luxury SUV class. And the GLE's max towing capacity, even with the four-cylinder engine, is similarly strong. The back seat has four easy-to-access car seat anchors, and there's plenty of room for even the bulkiest child safety seats.
Fuel Economy
7.5/10
How’s the fuel economy? The EPA rates the GLE 350 4Matic at 22 mpg combined (19 city/26 highway), which is average for a base-level midsize luxury SUV. The GLE 450, incredibly, gets the same 22 mpg combined (20 city/26 highway) but makes an extra 107 hp thanks to its mild hybrid system. That's pretty good power to efficiency, but like any other engine, how to drive will make the most difference in your real-world economy. The 450 is the way to go if you can swing it.
Value
8.0/10
Is the GLE-Class a good value? You get what you pay for in the GLE, but you will pay quite a lot, with well-optioned 450 models coming in at nearly $80,000. Still, the overall impression of quality is exceptional. The four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty is average, but the same coverage for the powertrain is less than what most competitors offer.
Wildcard
8.5/10
While the GLE has decent performance chops, it's really the feeling of luxurious quality, in everything from the design to materials to technology features, that sells this SUV. It's far and away the best in class, with several features you won't find in rivals. Pair those with rich, sumptuous materials and you have a cabin second to none. Sure, it's not as sporty to drive as some top competitors, but in most other areas the GLE is setting new benchmarks.
Which GLE-Class does Edmunds recommend?
The base four-cylinder in the GLE 350 is a solid engine, but for not much more, you can get a GLE 450 with the significantly more potent turbocharged six-cylinder and standard all-wheel drive.
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class models
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class comes in five trim levels: GLE 350, GLE 450, GLE 580, AMG GLE 53 and AMG GLE 63 S. All trim levels come standard with all-wheel drive (4Matic in Mercedes-Benz speak) with the exception of the GLE 350, which comes in your choice of rear- or all-wheel drive. All GLE models come standard with five-passenger seating but can be optioned with three rows to seat seven people, with the exception of the AMG GLE 63 S, which is five-passenger only.
GLE 350
Feature highlights for this base GLE include:
- Turbocharged four-cylinder engine (255 hp)
- LED headlights
- 19-inch wheels
- Rear-wheel drive
- Power-adjustable, heated front seats
- Keyless entry and push-button start
- Power liftgate
- Sunroof
- Multi-color ambient interior lighting
- Simulated leather upholstery (MB-Tex)
- 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen
- 12.3-inch digital instrument panel
- Integrated navigation system
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Wireless smartphone charging
- Automatic emergency braking (warns if a front impact is imminent and applies the brakes if you don't respond in time)
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
GLE 450
Adds the following features:
- Turbocharged six-cylinder (362 hp)
- EQ Boost mild hybrid tech
- All-wheel drive
GLE 580
Ups performance and luxury with:
- Turbocharged V8 (483 hp)
- Adaptive air suspension (can raise or lower the ride height of the vehicle)
- 20-inch wheels
- AMG Line styling package
AMG GLE 53
Focuses on performance with:
- Turbocharged six-cylinder engine (429 hp)
- 20-inch AMG wheels
- Upgraded brakes
- Sporty AMG exterior and interior trim
- 115-volt power outlet
- Burmester surround-sound system
AMG GLE 63 S
Maximizes performance with:
- Turbocharged V8 (603 hp)
- 21-inch wheels
- Electronic limited-slip differential (for enhanced traction)
- Adaptive headlights (swivel as you turn the steering wheel for better illumination in curves)
- More supportive seats with AMG badging
The GLE comes well equipped on its own, but Mercedes-Benz offers an assortment of styling, comfort and technology options. Highlights include:
3rd-Row Seat package
Available for all trims except the AMG GLE 63 S:
- Third-row seats
- Upgraded second-row seats with power adjustment
- Two USB-C ports in the third row
Driver Assistance Package Plus
Available on all trims, it adds a host of advanced driver aids, including:
- Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the vehicle and the car in front)
- Lane keeping system (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane)
- Evasive steering assist (enhances the forward collision mitigation system with steering-based collision avoidance)
- Speed limit assist (detects and displays posted speed limit signs on the instrument panel, alerting you if the limit is exceeded)
Warmth and Comfort package
Available on all trims:
- Rapid-heating front seats
- Heated front armrests and upper door panels
Exterior Lighting package
Enhances nighttime visibility with:
- Long-range LED high beams
- Automatic/adaptive high beams
AMG Line Interior package
Adds a touch of sport to most GLE trims with:
- Sport-themed interior accents
- Front sport seats
- Aluminum pedals
- Sport steering wheel
- Unique floor mats
Premium package
Available on GLE 350 and 450 trims:
- Upgraded Burmester audio system
- Surround-view camera system (gives you a top-down view of the GLE and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
- 115-volt household-type power outlet
Other key stand-alone options include:
- Panoramic sunroof
- Leather or premium leather upholstery
- Multicontour front seats with massage
- Four-zone climate control
- Head-up display
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class.
Average user rating: 4.3 stars
11 total reviews
5 star reviews: 73%
4 star reviews: 9%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 9%
1 star reviews: 9%
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class videos
RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Luxury sales are booming right now. It seems like everybody wants to get their hands on an SUV from Lexus or Audi or Land Rover. And then of course, there's BMW and Mercedes. Two true benchmarks when it comes to luxury crossovers. Today we're matching their X5 and GLE against a promising rookie. The Genesis GV80. It has space, it has power, it has style. The big question is, does any of that mean luxury buyers will like it? MARK TAKAHASHI: That's adorable. I don't like it. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: OK. Do you want to check it out first? MARK TAKAHASHI: I'm a man of style and distinction with more culture than yogurt so no, I don't think I need to. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: OK this might be harder than I thought. Before we dive in click that Like button very luxuriously. And don't forget to hit subscribe so you can see all of our organic, grass-fed videos. To get a cash offer on the car in your driveway, yeah that one, go to edmunds.com/sellmycar. We want to buy your car, yeah that one. Can we take a moment to appreciate what Genesis is offering from an aesthetic standpoint? In a class that can often feel stale the GV80 is definitely not. It has a bold face, flashy accents, and a duck-tail rear. And best of all, these long lines accentuate its length and that makes it look graceful on the road. Under the skin you get a standard turbocharged four cylinder engine or an optional twin turbo V6 like this one. You also get two rows of seats standard. And if you opt for the very top trim, it comes with three rows. This is a seriously impressive debut but here's an important note, value is still a core component of the Genesis strategy. So for that reason we'll be viewing the GV80 through more of a value focused lens than we do with the X5 and the GLE. In our estimation, Genesis needs to prove it can deliver on that front before we consider this a true competitor to these members of luxury SUV royalty. MARK TAKAHASHI: Number one baby! We named the GLE the Edmunds Top Luxury SUV in 2020, 2021, and as we're shooting this remains the best mid-sized luxury SUV you can get today. And we didn't need to use some imaginary curve like value to make that happen. From base models, to fully loaded, the GLE's sturdy construction and attention to detail are unparalleled in the class. You also get a ton of tech features, including the MBUX infotainment system, which remains our favorite. The base engine is a turbo 4 cylinder, but this one gets the turbo 6. Unlike that GV80, you can also get some high performance AMG versions with some big stonking V8s. I mean, if you're looking for excellence you start here and you end here. What we have here is the BMW X5, but not just any BMW X5-- no, no, no, no, this is the Edmunds' long-term test X5. Over the course of the year, we've logged over 10,000 miles and the verdict, it's an impressive luxury SUV that sometimes gets bogged down by its own expectations. The X5 currently sits in fourth place in our midsize luxury SUV rankings. Like the GV80 and GLE, the X5 has an optional third row. Unlike those two, there's no four cylinder option. The standard engine is a 6 cylinder with snorting V8s available too. Let's talk about interior quality and comfort starting with the two German standard bearers for the class. The Mercedes GLE has a wonderfully modern interior. Yes, it's suave and extremely plush leather and this wonderful, open pore wood that looks more like teak than brown walnut. Best of all, it's all wrapped together in such a thoughtful design. These large screens make a statement without being overpowering. And also, the interior looks very futuristic without looking gauche or gaudy. Overall, it just kind of makes you feel special. We talk a lot about value and the Genesis but believe it or not, the GLE feels fully worth its price based on the interior alone. The X5 takes a slightly different approach. There's lots of leather and metal but the design is much more traditional. It's pretty reserved and pretty safe. But you do have the option for a Swarovski crystal shifter knob next to all this, I don't know I guess it looks like a Macassar ebony. But I'm not a fan of the super, hyper glossy lacquer that they used. So you got to go with your own there. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Now it's the GV80's turn and right off the bat there is a nice presentation in here. Genesis did not skimp on the materials as evidenced by all of this leather and lots of soft touch points and interesting materials. Now it's true that you will find a little bit more plastic in here than the BMW and Mercedes, but in general this is a really refined interior for the class. But more than that, it feels unique. The GV80 has a design language that's all it's own. So it's not trying to be a German. It's trying to be the best Genesis. MARK TAKAHASHI: I don't like it. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Woah! Dude. MARK TAKAHASHI: I noticed that when you got in. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: How long have you been back there? MARK TAKAHASHI: Well I noticed you had to duck your head down to get in and you're not getting as much headroom up there. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: OK you do give up a little bit of head space if you're six feet or taller in the GV80, that's true. MARK TAKAHASHI: And the controls, they look like a cheap plastic toy. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: We are generally down on the piano black in interiors and this does have a lot of it on the touch parts, you're right. MARK TAKAHASHI: And is that an iPhone 3 on the dash? RYAN ZUMMALLEN: OK I was getting to that, it's a little bit out of the way compared to the others but for the money-- MARK TAKAHASHI: It's kind of a deal breaker for me Ryan. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: I'm not trying to sell you a car, man. Do you know what I do here? MARK TAKAHASHI: Do you have any idea who I think I am? These SUVs are packed with technology, with some of those features being pretty innovative. Let's check them out. We're in the GLE's sweet spot, heated seats and a sunroof for standard but the piece de resistance is this dual screen setup. Each one measuring over 12 inches and providing excellent clarity. Navigation included, Apple Car play and Android Auto, check. It's easy to use, fun to look at, and there's also an optional augmented reality turn by turn overlay that shows you exactly where you should be turning in real time. You can literally feel the stress leaving your body and little stress demons exiting this earthly plane. Safe passage you little stress demons you. We also like the standard suite of advanced safety features. And the driver assistance package plus includes adaptive cruise control so you can keep an established gap between you and the car in front. An evasive steering assist automatically swerves you away from impending accidents, if necessary. Now let's test out the stereo system with some blatantly familiar, royalty free music. From the driver's seat, the high is really nice and clear and you get some powerful punch from the bass coming right through the floorboards. As far as staging goes, it's this nice surround but you still have the focus up front. Overall, I give this Burmester two thumbs up. Now for the X5, different car, same story. You get twin 12.3 and screens and the picture again is fantastic. We really like the most recent version of BMW's iDrive infotainment system. It can be a little confusing to grasp at first, but if you're sophisticated like me it won't be any trouble. Some key differences in the X5, you get adaptive headlights, a panoramic sunroof, and new for 2021 wireless versions of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. None of those come standard with the GLE. We also like the way the voice commands work with the navigation system but not the silly juvenile gesture controls, which are more for new money plebs and Doge investors. Adaptive cruise control is standard this time and works like a charm, but we found both the lane departure warning and the hands-free assisted driving are a little half baked. Use them as a safety net, not as a crutch. Well it appears as the only thing left to do is test the stereo. Que our generic and inoffensive audio. Overall, it doesn't quite sound as impressive as the Burmester in the Mercedes. Doesn't have that kicky and punchy bass, you know. (FIGHTING NOISES) And sounds just a little hollow and muddy, but if I didn't know about it I'd be pretty happy with it. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Here's the part where you pretend to be surprised. Despite the GV80's significantly lower starting price point, it has a great selection of standard technology features. First up, you get a 14.5 inch screen with navigation. Although, there's no street names on the map not quite sure what's up with that. In addition heated seats, power liftgate, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 12 speaker sound system, all standard. And if you upgrade to all wheel drive these seats come ventilated too. Now you do have to go all the way up to the 3.5TPrestige trim if you want to get a 12 inch driver information display and soft close doors and some other features. But all in all this is a great package. Continuing the theme the GV80 also come standard with driver assistance aides features like adaptive cruise control to help you maintain a set distance between you and the car in front and blind spot monitoring with steer assist, which can move you out of the way of a collision in some cases. Including both of those as standard equipment is definitely a step above the X5 and the GLE. Mark, I actually think you'll enjoy this part. One of the things we've come to enjoy in Genesis models recently are these cool ambient sounds you can choose from like rain forest or crashing ocean waves, a fireplace, stuff like that. MARK TAKAHASHI: Right I mean, I don't hate it but do you have one that sounds like a cash counter. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Anyway, on top of that, there's also an available 21 speaker sound system and because the GV80 has such good insulation it really shines when you're on the road. Here, check this out. [MUSIC PLAYING] MARK TAKAHASHI: OK but that song sounds good anywhere. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Oh do you like Moonlight Sonata? MARK TAKAHASHI: I thought we were in a Genesis, but you know what, none of this is important. I have a very expensive hair appointment to get to so let's get rolling. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: I'm not your driver dude. OK fine. MARK TAKAHASHI: Now it's going to get these bad boys on the road, am I right? The best word to describe the GLE from behind the wheel is solid. This thing feels planted and grounded not quite heavy though because the steering is actually easy and light. It responds quickly to your commands as you navigate tight parking spaces or high speed turns. It's robust, you won't feel much body lean and the brakes are easy to control in small increments too. With all of that out of the way, you can enjoy power under your foot. And it's got thrust with the 4 cylinder and the 6 cylinder is downright fast. Just watch out for thumping gearshifts, they sure are fun but they might get old after a year or two of scaring your in-laws half to death. Also, a word on suspensions, we actually like the standard steel suspension better than the optional air suspension, which feels too floaty. Inside the X5 things are more complicated. Yeah it feels lighter on its feet and yes it's agile and sporty but there's a catch, learning all the many settings at your disposal to find the driving style you like. Switching to comfort is too soft and switching to sport is too firm. One of our editors prefers steering in comfort, damping in sport, engine in sport plus, and transmission in sport. Ryan over there likes steering in sport, damping in sport, engine and sport plus, and transmission in comfort. Personally, I like comfort everything with the engine in sport plus. The point is, get it wrong and you'll wish you just got the Mercedes. On the other hand, this 6 cylinder is a treat. Lots of juicy power and still pretty good on gas. We've averaged 19.9 mpg over the course of our ownership. You don't notice many bumps and the outside noise is kept out of the cabin. It's a great road trip car, provided you pick the settings beforehand. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Quite simply, the driving experience in the GV80 is not its strong suit. The twin turbo charged V6 actually posted pretty impressive numbers on our test track but the braking figures are only average and the handling is unremarkable. What does stand out is the ride comfort. The GV80 has a fantastic suspension it's supple and cushy without feeling floaty. So think Lexus, but better. What's more, on V6 models Genesis includes a front facing camera that will read the road in front of it for imperfections and then prepare the suspension in real time to provide a smooth road over them. And the most amazing thing about that sentence is that it actually works as it's intended. We also like the lack of creaking or rattles or shaking inside the cabin which adds to what is already a very quiet experience in the interior. Now according to our testing, the Germans are still better at this, but it's a strong showing from the newbie. So the GV80 may not be an athlete, but it's already got this luxury thing down. MARK TAKAHASHI: You know after spending some time behind the wheel I have to say I don't hate it but you're missing one important thing. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: What's that? MARK TAKAHASHI: How often I need to go from 0 to 60 miles an hour in 5 seconds flat, which is like all the time so call me when you have more power. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: I'm not doing that also do you think I'm an engineer? MARK TAKAHASHI: No. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Buying one of these luxury SUVs should feel like a reward. Whether it's a reward for that promotion or your new restaurant opening or just getting the kids off the books. If you're in the market for one of these, you're doing pretty well there champ. We think each one of these options can competently serve as that reward for you. It's just that we think the Mercedes GLE goes above and beyond in a number of areas. Meanwhile, the X5 is tailor made for a certain segment of buyers. And the GV80 offers accessibility to this level of opulence that hasn't existed since, ever. That said, we'll be keeping a close eye on the GV80. Since its launch earlier this year demand has been high. But part of that may be due to the fact that supply has been historically low across the nation. We'll be watching to see whether Genesis eventually decides to turn to discounts to entice new buyers. Genesis has done well with this launch but its work on the GV80 is not quite done. So Mark, now that we've gotten to see the GV80, can we agree it's a strong first effort? MARK TAKAHASHI: Solid first effort. Find somewhere safe to park the Benz will ya? RYAN ZUMMALLEN: I'm not a valet. MARK TAKAHASHI: Not with that attitude. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: All right fine. Thanks for watching. Don't forget to click like and subscribe. To learn more about the GV80 and its competition go to edmunds.com for all your car shopping needs. [MUSIC PLAYING]
Genesis GV80 vs. BMW X5 vs. Mercedes GLE-450 | Full-Size Luxury SUV Comparison
NOTE: This video is about the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, but since the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S Features & Specs
- Total MSRP
- $117,900
- Seating
- 5 seats
Safety
Our experts’ favorite GLE-Class safety features:
- Active Brake Assist
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Blind-Spot Assist
- Warns if a vehicle is lurking in the blind spot and alerts passengers to approaching cars or cyclists before they open their door.
- Active Steering Assist
- Helps to keep the vehicle centered in its lane, even on curves.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class vs. the competition
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
2022 BMW X5
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class vs. BMW X5
Compare Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class & BMW X5 features
The rivalry between the GLE (formerly known as the M-Class) and the BMW X5 goes back decades. The BMW has a strong six-cylinder engine but it lacks a base four-cylinder, which means it carries a higher starting price. It also has a less intuitive infotainment system and less comfortable seats compared to the GLE. If you're looking for horsepower bragging rights, though, the X5 M Competition makes 617 hp, or 10 more hp than the GLE 63 S.
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class vs. Genesis GV80
Compare Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class & Genesis GV80 features
Genesis' first luxury SUV, the Genesis GV80, is a noble effort from the fledgling South Korean luxury brand. It delivers impressive comfort and performance for much less than the competition, but it's not yet a match for segment stalwarts such as the GLE, which delivers a more stirring driving experience and a higher level of polish.
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
Compare Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class & Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class features
Choosing between the GLE and the smaller GLC SUV is a tough call because we like them both. Unsurprisingly, the GLE will have a roomier cabin and more cargo space, and it also has the option of a third row if you need it. The base GLC uses the same turbocharged four-cylinder as the GLE 350, and it feels even peppier when pulling less weight. It's also exceptionally nimble for an SUV and is relatively fuel-efficient.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 GLE-Class both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.4 out of 10. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class:
- Automatic high beams are now standard
- Air Balance cabin fragrance system no longer available on lower trims
- Part of the second GLE generation introduced for 2020
Is the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class reliable?
To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the GLE-Class. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the GLE-Class's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2022 GLE-Class and gave it a 8.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 GLE-Class is a good car for you. Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class?
The least-expensive 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $116,850.
Other versions include:
- AMG GLE 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 9A) which starts at $116,850
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class?
If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, the next question is, which GLE-Class model is right for you? GLE-Class variants include AMG GLE 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 9A). For a full list of GLE-Class models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S Overview
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S is offered in the following styles: AMG GLE 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 9A).
What do people think of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2022 GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S.
Pros
- Attractive, roomy and upscale cabin
- Feature-packed infotainment system
- Excellent outward visibility
- Wide range of trims and available features to choose from
Cons
- Options quickly drive the price up
- Ride quality with the available Airmatic suspension is too floaty
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S featuring deep dives into trim levels including AMG GLE 63 S, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S?
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S AMG GLE 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 9A)
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 SS are available in my area?
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S and all available trim types: AMG GLE 63 S. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
