2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 GLE-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG22
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)427.5/585.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower255 hp @ 5,800 rpm
Torque273 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity5,950 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Premium Packageyes
AMG® Line Interioryes
AMG® Line Exterior w/Night Packageyes
AMG® Line Exterioryes
3rd Row Seat Package +$2,100
Warmth and Comfort Package +$1,050
Exterior Lighting Package +$900
Driver Assistance Package PLUS +$1,950
In-Car Entertainment
2 subwoofer(s)yes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
driver assisted parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Heated Steering Wheel +$250
Topstitched MB-Tex Upper Dash and Door Trim +$700
Front Passenger Seat Memory +$350
MBUX Augmented Video for Navigation +$300
Heated 2nd Row Seats +$580
Head-Up Display +$1,100
Heated and Cooled Front Cup Holders +$180
4-Zone Climate Control +$860
Wood/Leather Steering Wheel +$600
Ventilated Front Seats +$450
Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage +$1,100
MBUX Interior Assistant +$200
Dashcam +$200
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room42.3 in.
Front hip room60.8 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room59.8 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Trailer Hitch (Class III) +$575
Roof Spoiler +$600
Load Sill Protector +$150
21" AMG® Multispoke Wheels +$1,100
20" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accents +$200
21" Twin 5-Spoke Wheels +$1,950
20" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
21" AMG® Multispoke Wheels w/Black Accents +$1,100
20" Twin 5-Spoke Wheels +$850
19" Multispoke Wheelsyes
Illuminated Star +$500
Chrome Door Handle Inserts +$100
Panorama Sunroof +$1,000
Illuminated Running Boards +$650
Silver Wheel Locks +$150
Black Wheel Locks +$150
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,608 lbs.
Height70.7 in.
Length194.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity74.9 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity5,950 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors84.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.7 in.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Black
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Mojave Silver Metallic
  • Cirrus Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Macchiato Beige/Black, leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Black w/DINAMICA, leatherette/suede
  • Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • White/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Espresso Brown/Black, leatherette
  • Espresso Brown/Black, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Macchiato Beige/Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
255/50R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
