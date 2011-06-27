2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,700
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|5
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|22
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/26 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|427.5/585.0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|255 hp @ 5,800 rpm
|Torque
|273 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|5,950 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Premium Package
|yes
|AMG® Line Interior
|yes
|AMG® Line Exterior w/Night Package
|yes
|AMG® Line Exterior
|yes
|3rd Row Seat Package
|+$2,100
|Warmth and Comfort Package
|+$1,050
|Exterior Lighting Package
|+$900
|Driver Assistance Package PLUS
|+$1,950
|In-Car Entertainment
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|driver assisted parking assist
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Heated Steering Wheel
|+$250
|Topstitched MB-Tex Upper Dash and Door Trim
|+$700
|Front Passenger Seat Memory
|+$350
|MBUX Augmented Video for Navigation
|+$300
|Heated 2nd Row Seats
|+$580
|Head-Up Display
|+$1,100
|Heated and Cooled Front Cup Holders
|+$180
|4-Zone Climate Control
|+$860
|Wood/Leather Steering Wheel
|+$600
|Ventilated Front Seats
|+$450
|Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage
|+$1,100
|MBUX Interior Assistant
|+$200
|Dashcam
|+$200
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|42.3 in.
|Front hip room
|60.8 in.
|Front leg room
|40.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.3 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|40.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|59.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.3 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Trailer Hitch (Class III)
|+$575
|Roof Spoiler
|+$600
|Load Sill Protector
|+$150
|21" AMG® Multispoke Wheels
|+$1,100
|20" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accents
|+$200
|21" Twin 5-Spoke Wheels
|+$1,950
|20" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels
|yes
|21" AMG® Multispoke Wheels w/Black Accents
|+$1,100
|20" Twin 5-Spoke Wheels
|+$850
|19" Multispoke Wheels
|yes
|Illuminated Star
|+$500
|Chrome Door Handle Inserts
|+$100
|Panorama Sunroof
|+$1,000
|Illuminated Running Boards
|+$650
|Silver Wheel Locks
|+$150
|Black Wheel Locks
|+$150
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|33.3 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4,608 lbs.
|Height
|70.7 in.
|Length
|194.3 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|74.9 cu.ft.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5,950 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|84.9 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|76.7 in.
|Wheel base
|117.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|19 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|255/50R19 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
