This 2018 MB GLC300 is really awesome. I've put on 4100 miles on varying roads and highways since purchase date of May 7th. I've owned many MB's including S Class Coupes, E Class sedans and Coupes, and the technology is similar to the GLC300. The Driver Assistance Package is a no-brainer add-on you should consider. My highway mileage at 75mph averages around 31mpg. Non highway I get around 25mpg. The 9 gear transmission is smooth and manual intervention using the steering wheel rocker switches really gives you the performance you need for passing. The lighting package with LED variable and adaptable headlights and automatic hi beam monitoring is a must as well. Upgrading the Burmester radio is also suggested, since it comes with a sub woofer and the sound is so much better on the ear than the standard radio. Others have complained about the air noise at high speeds. There is a noticeable swoosh at high speed, but it's not a deal breaker in that my other MB's also have similar high speed air swooshing. Everyone that has driven with me both as a front seat or rear seat passenger remarks how comfortable the seats and ride are. I opted for MB Tex rather than leather since I really don't see or appreciate any difference, and for the price savings, go for it. The Climate Control is excellent, and quickly cools the car in seconds rather than minutes after sitting in the sun for awhile. There's plenty of space for hauling groceries, or golf clubs, and under the inside rear where you would normally find a spare tire, there is additional storage space that really adds to total storage. With the Driver Assistance Package comes many safety options including auto steering, lane control, distance controllable cruise control, safety emergency braking to mention a few; it's worth the upgrade price. The Navigation system upgrade is also a no-brainer, and with the Mercedes Me App, you can send destinations to your GLC300. I also found that when I'm searching for a particular POI, the onboard internet finds what I'm looking for if it's not on the Master File of POI's in the command module. I urge that you not only test drive the GLC300, but also request a loaner to drive for a few days so you can really make a considered buy decision.

