Edmunds Rating
8.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(33)
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Balance of comfort and performance makes it an appealing daily driver
  • Elegant design inside and out gives it a true luxury appearance
  • Plenty of room for adult-size passengers in back
  • Solid fuel economy from the standard four-cylinder engine
  • Technology interface isn't always easy to use
  • Feature for feature, it is pricier than many competitors
Which GLC-Class does Edmunds recommend?

The two AMG models come standard with additional features, and their power can be intoxicating. But we think most buyers will still be quite happy with the more affordable GLC 300. It's suitably quick, and every non-performance upgrade available for the more potent GLCs is available for it, from luxurious leather upholstery to advanced driver aids.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.4 / 10

We expect a lot from small crossover SUVs. This class, one of the commanding forces in the automotive industry, is chock full of vehicles that offer an elevated view, plenty of passenger room, and superior cargo capacity to their sedan and hatchback counterparts. In the luxury category, expectations are even higher because crossovers also have to be exceptionally smooth, quiet and powerful. Yet even measured against these standards, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class manages to stand out. It's that good.

Much of the GLC's superiority comes from its expertly crafted cabin. Every detail, from the metal speaker covers to the leatherette-trimmed dash and open-pore wood trim, seems to have been obsessed over. The interior feels justifiably more expensive than even those of most other luxury crossovers.

The attention to detail carries over when you move from the standard GLC 300 to one of the high-performance AMG models. Not only do you get throaty V6 and V8 engines that rocket the GLC away from a stoplight, you also get upgrades such as a sport-tuned air suspension, bigger brakes, and summer tires to make the most of the extra power. And we haven't even touched on the GLC's roomy cabin, which will fit four tall adults with ease. Pound for pound, this is one of the best small luxury crossovers on the market.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury SUVs and Edmunds' Best Used Luxury SUVsfor 2018.

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class models

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class is a small luxury crossover SUV with seating for five. It's offered in four trim levels. Most buyers will select the four-cylinder GLC 300 since it's the most affordable and can be ordered with a wide range of luxury and safety enhancements. There's also the GLC 350e plug-in hybrid (late availability) that pairs the four-cylinder with an electric motor. Performance enthusiasts will enjoy the AMG GLC 43's turbocharged V6, while the AMG GLC 63 (also late availability) turns up the wick even more with a turbocharged V8. 

Note that though the GLC 300 comes with standard rear-wheel drive and offers all-wheel drive (called 4Matic) as an option, the rest of the lineup comes with all-wheel drive. The GLC 350e uses a seven-speed automatic transmission, and the other models use a nine-speed auto.

The base GLC 300 comes equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (241 horsepower, 273 pound-feet of torque), 18-inch wheels, adaptive suspension damping (not driver selectable), a power liftgate, a rearview camera, power-folding mirrors (with auto-dimming on the driver side) and automatic wipers. Inside, you'll find dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power-adjustable steering wheel, adjustable drive settings, a power-adjustable driver seat with memory functions, 40/20/40-split power-folding rear seats, simulated leather upholstery (MB-Tex) and keyless ignition.

Tech features include a 7-inch infotainment display, Mbrace Connect (includes smartphone app integration), and an eight-speaker sound system with HD radio and two USB ports.

Select the GLC 350e plug-in hybrid and an electric motor and battery pack will be paired to the four-cylinder for a combined 315 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque. Its EV-only range and standard equipment have not been made public, but the features and options should be similar to what's offered in the GLC 300.

The AMG GLC 43 is quite different from the above two trims. In addition to a potent turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (362 hp, 384 lb-ft), the GLC 43 is further equipped with 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned air suspension, a sport steering wheel, the contents of the GLC 300's Premium package (blind-spot monitoring, keyless ignition and entry, satellite radio and a 115-volt power outlet), simulated-suede seat inserts and heated front seats.

The most exciting trim is the AMG GLC 63. Besides its turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (469 hp, 479 lb-ft), you also get upgraded brakes, LED headlights, a mechanical limited-slip differential, variable torque distribution for the all-wheel drive system, and a 14-speaker premium Burmester surround-sound system.

Some features on the upper trims can be ordered on lower trims, though most extras are grouped into packages that are available across the GLC lineup. Safety-minded buyers might consider the Driver Assistance package, which adds adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and mitigation, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning and mitigation (with automatic braking). It also adds the contents of the Premium package to the GLC 300.

There's also the Advanced Parking Assist package. It includes a top-down parking camera system, front and rear parking sensors, an automated parking system and a hands-free liftgate. For the ultimate night cruiser, check out the Advanced Lighting package, which adds adaptive LED headlights, automatic high-beam control, interior ambient lighting and illuminated door sills.

For the techies out there, a Multimedia package is offered, with a navigation system, touchpad controller and an 8.4-inch central display screen. There's also an option that bundles Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but note that it's incompatible with the Multimedia or Driver Assistance package.

Some of the features in the above packages can be ordered as stand-alone options. There are a number of separate items that buyers might also want to add. Styling upgrades include 21-inch wheels, the Night package (glossy black exterior elements) and the AMG Line (GLC 300 only, adds interior and exterior appearance modifications, a flat-bottom steering wheel and the GLC 43's upgraded brakes).

Luxury enhancements are also available, such as a cabin fragrance and air purification system, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, rear side-window shades, various trim accents and multiple premium leather upholsteries (paired with adjustable passenger thigh support and memory settings). A performance exhaust system is available exclusively for AMG models.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4Matic (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 9-speed automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current GLC-Class has received some revisions, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which became available just this year. Our findings remain applicable to this year's GLC-Class, however.

Driving

8.0
This is an easy and confidence-inspiring small SUV to drive. Though the impressively sharp GLC-Class offers more powerful engines, the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder doesn't disappoint.

Acceleration

8.0
The GLC-Class demonstrates authoritative passing power at highway speeds. That said, the GLC is not as quick from a stop as the Audi Q5 or a comparable BMW X3. In our testing, we measured a 6.7-second sprint from zero to 60 mph.

Braking

8.0
Fitted with the optional summer tires and more powerful brakes, our test GLC 300 came to a stop from 60 mph in 116 feet, which is a little longer than expected. Pedal travel is long but easy to modulate around town.

Steering

7.5
In Normal mode, the steering wheel is devoid of feel but surprisingly responsive. Putting it in Sport mode adds a welcome extra bit of effort that increases feedback and therefore confidence. Either way, effort is at least linear and consistent.

Handling

8.0
The GLC is very impressive for an SUV. It stays reasonably flat through turns and doesn't feel very tall or large. It's easy to drive a fast clip down a twisty road. The GLC is not a Porsche Macan, but it's much more capable than expected.

Drivability

9.0
The adaptive cruise system controls the gas and brakes well, both on the highway and in traffic (it can bring the GLC down to a full stop). The nine-speed auto is far smoother than other transmissions with the same gear count. On the downside, the engine stop-start system is obtrusive at startup.

Comfort

8.5
Even when equipped with big wheels, the Mercedes-Benz GLC is impressively comfortable. Lesser-equipped versions, or those with the optional Air Body Control suspension, should be even better.

Seat comfort

8.5
Mercedes' typically firm seats result in supreme long-distance comfort. Three consecutive days with five-hour-plus drives yielded nary an ache or pain. Optional front-seat thigh adjustment increases comfort further. The seats bolsters keep you in place when cornering.

Ride comfort

9.0
Twenty-inch wheels add some impact harshness, but even with them, the ride is well damped and in the realm of comfortable. Smaller wheels (and the optional air suspension) should produce a plush, nicely controlled ride. Excellent.

Noise & vibration

9.0
The GLC 300 is impressively hushed in just about every situation. Even when you mat the gas pedal, the four-cylinder engine does not sound not overly strained.

Climate control

There are three orbital vents in the center console (with controls directly below), and a vent on each end of the dash is a classic design with classic function. Rear passengers get two vents. On full blast, the cabin will be heated or cooled within a short stoplight wait.

Interior

8.5
The COMAND tech interface has a steep learning curve but offers many features and adjustable settings. Otherwise, the GLC is one of the more sensible, family-friendly compact SUVs. Backseat leg- and headroom are particularly impressive.

Ease of use

6.5
The physical COMAND tech interface is confusing. A redundant knob and touchpad allow you to choose your control method (good), but the awkward overlapping means they physically get in each other's way.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The GLC is not quite as high as many other SUVs, so it's more a matter of stepping into the cabin rather stepping up. The rear door opening is a bit narrow, but a square roof and pillar combo makes for relatively easy access.

Roominess

9.0
There's an impressive amount of rear legroom for a compact SUV, even with a tall driver up front. It's quite comparable to the bigger GLE, in fact. Headroom in the front and rear is similarly generous. The GLC should prove to be quite family-friendly.

Visibility

9.0
The roof pillars are thick, but there's good visibility all around (especially forward) with no egregious blind spots. A rearview camera is standard, with additional parking aids available. Accident avoidance tech is class-leading in both functionality and availability across all trims.

Quality

9.5
The GLC is not as stoutly constructed as an S-Class, but it's not far off either. The materials are beautiful (switchgear, wood trim, stitched leather-like dash and metal speakers and air vents). Even the seats' premium vinyl upholstery is almost indistinguishable from leather. A segment leader.

Utility

8.5
The GLC's cargo area is wide (good for golf clubs) and its roof line more squared (good for boxes). The rear seats fold at the touch of a button, and the front seats motor forward if needed. Small-item storage up front is OK.

Technology

The GLC isn't a tour de force of Benz's latest tech — the E-Class is more advanced all around — but it's no slouch. From its 8.4-inch touchscreen, high-quality sound system and a host of driver safety systems, the GLC packs almost all you need.

Audio & navigation

The premium Burmester surround-sound audio system is exceptional and a bargain for the price. Standard navigation is also top-shelf and beamed to an 8.4-inch display. The menu structure is easy to move through and convenient to operate with the dial controller.

Smartphone integration

Smartphones integrate via Bluetooth or a USB port. You can stream or play music through the Mercedes-Benz audio interface, but the integration isn't quite as good as Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Both are offered for 2018 but are incompatible with many of the available safety and tech features.

Driver aids

Mercedes' adaptive cruise control is world-class. It keeps close to the car ahead but maintains a safe following distance, and it doesn't panic-brake when a vehicle jumps in front. Combined with lane keeping and steering assist, it delivers beautiful semiautonomous driving in highway gridlock.

Voice control

Voice commands work handily to access navigation and music commands, even when connected via Bluetooth. Music commands are fulfilled especially quickly and fluidly.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall8.4 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort8.5
Interior8.5
Utility8.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class.

5(55%)
4(18%)
3(18%)
2(3%)
1(6%)
4.1
33 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Solid car with excellent road manners.
Ralph LaSalle,03/08/2018
GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
After months of research and test drives I choose the GLC. Cars I considered were the Volvo XC60 ( mediocre ride and driving experience), Lexus RX350 (expense packages to get the equipment you want and boring to drive), Lexus NX (nothing more than an expense Toyota RAV4), Audi Q5 ( lack of safety equipment unless you spend over $55,000). The GLC has a very good ride, excellent handling, very comfortable and a quality build. I don’t understand why people complain about how hard it is to use the technology. I purchased my GLC with Command and the Premium Driver Assistance packages and find it very logical and easy to use. Just spend a little bit of time reading the owners manual and you will not have any issues. Definately the easiest infotainment systems of the 4 competitors I listed above. Fuel Mileage has averaged over 25 MPG which I find very acceptable. Very happy with my GLC purchase. Now with 19655 miles on the odometer I have had only one warrantee trip to the dealer. Seems a sensor in the gas pedal assemble that is part of the optional Driver Assistance package went bad. The part was back ordered for 5 days but the dealer gave me a brand new loaner while they had the car in the shop. All is well now. We also just took an 800 mile trip in one day (14 hours of driving) and the car remained comfortable the entire trip. The Premium Driver Assistance packages took the stress out of driving in traffic and the Attention Alert even told me when to take a break. Mileage on this trip averaged 29.7 MPG with lots of luggage.
Best car I have ever owned!
Kris,12/08/2017
AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
This is the best riding and driving car that I have ever owned! I traded in my 2011 Mercedes E350 sedan because I wanted to ride higher and have a smaller SUV than my husband's Acura MDX (along with all the new Mercedes safety technology). We ordered the AMG GLC 43 AWD and added the upgraded lighting package, active parking package, Garmin navigation as well as Apple CarPlay and the heated/ventilated front seats and heated steering wheel. This is the 1st car that I have looked forward to driving every morning. The acceleration of the AMG engine, steering, turning radius and braking are fabulous! I don't miss the Mercedes COMAND system at all! Using the Garmin navigation (installed with a SD card in the center console) works with the head-up display. And I have used Apple CarPlay separately with no problems (as long as you have cell phone service, but does not display on the heads-up windshield display). The Acura MDX is more "cushy" in the front seats and has the active lane assist and adaptive cruise control (that I did not get since you have to buy the COMAND system with navigation to get the Mercedes Distronic systems and I specifically wanted Apple CarPlay and Garmin navigation too). My husband wants to drive the AMG more than the MDX because the driving experience is actually fun! I highly recommend this car. UPDATE: After 7 months of owning this car I have had zero issues or complaints. Once a car going the opposite direction turned right in front of me and I had to swerve going 45 mph and the car handling was perfect and I avoided a head-on collision. The A/C is great in the hot weather. I have used the Apple CarPlay more than the Garmin navigation and either way works great. I have really liked having the heads up display on the windshield and will try to have that on all future cars. My daughter loves this car too and wants me to give it to her someday... I would buy this car again for sure!
You've Gotta Drive it!
Steebie,09/08/2018
GLC 300 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
This 2018 MB GLC300 is really awesome. I've put on 4100 miles on varying roads and highways since purchase date of May 7th. I've owned many MB's including S Class Coupes, E Class sedans and Coupes, and the technology is similar to the GLC300. The Driver Assistance Package is a no-brainer add-on you should consider. My highway mileage at 75mph averages around 31mpg. Non highway I get around 25mpg. The 9 gear transmission is smooth and manual intervention using the steering wheel rocker switches really gives you the performance you need for passing. The lighting package with LED variable and adaptable headlights and automatic hi beam monitoring is a must as well. Upgrading the Burmester radio is also suggested, since it comes with a sub woofer and the sound is so much better on the ear than the standard radio. Others have complained about the air noise at high speeds. There is a noticeable swoosh at high speed, but it's not a deal breaker in that my other MB's also have similar high speed air swooshing. Everyone that has driven with me both as a front seat or rear seat passenger remarks how comfortable the seats and ride are. I opted for MB Tex rather than leather since I really don't see or appreciate any difference, and for the price savings, go for it. The Climate Control is excellent, and quickly cools the car in seconds rather than minutes after sitting in the sun for awhile. There's plenty of space for hauling groceries, or golf clubs, and under the inside rear where you would normally find a spare tire, there is additional storage space that really adds to total storage. With the Driver Assistance Package comes many safety options including auto steering, lane control, distance controllable cruise control, safety emergency braking to mention a few; it's worth the upgrade price. The Navigation system upgrade is also a no-brainer, and with the Mercedes Me App, you can send destinations to your GLC300. I also found that when I'm searching for a particular POI, the onboard internet finds what I'm looking for if it's not on the Master File of POI's in the command module. I urge that you not only test drive the GLC300, but also request a loaner to drive for a few days so you can really make a considered buy decision.
My First Mercedes Benz
JJ in Arizona,11/14/2018
GLC 300 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
I am a retired senior and love SUV's. Ease of entrance and exit are paramount. I have owned Honda CRV's (x3), Acura RDX, BMW X1 and a BMW X3. I have to say that the Mercedes Benz is the best of the lot. While all these vehicles offer something better than the next the overall star in the pack is the GLC. The very first thing that you will notice when driving is the SILENCE and SOLITUDE inside the vehicle. It is far and away the quietest SUV of the above selection. The ride is in the upper part of the pack and equivalent to the RDX. Handling is a tad below the BMW's but the ride is WAY better. Both my BMW's rode like Corvette's. Harsh and when you hit a pot hole everyone in the vehicle knew it. Not so with the MB. Not to soft and not too harsh. Just what I was looking for. While the CRV's are great bang for the buck, they are plagued with high road noise to the point that they are fatiguing after a few hours behind the windshield. Additionally, the Seats on the MB are THE best. Just enough bolster to hold you in place and not enough to hinder ingress and egress. The X1 equipped with Sport Pac buckets was made for young men with lots of testosterone. At mid life one grows out of taking corners at Wide Open Throttle. The MB still performs on corners but does so softly. I really appreciate the Heads Up display as it gives the MPH posted for the highway that you are on. Don't know how they do that?! But it's a nice feature to always know the legal speed limits. While Edmond's & Consumer Reports and others have marginalized the GLC ... I for one who has owned and driven a new car yearly for the past four years, feel that you will fall in love with the GLC. All around the Pick of the Litter. Not the Cheapest, but clearly the best. And did I mention pride of ownership??
See all 33 reviews of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
241 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the GLC-Class models:

Parktronic with Active Park Assist
Guides the GLC-Class into an available parking spot with minimal driver assistance.
Pre-Safe Brake with Pedestrian Detection
Alerts the driver if a front collision is imminent; can apply the brakes automatically to lessen the impact. Can also identify pedestrians.
Attention Assist
Measures driver engagement with the vehicle to determine if the driver needs to rest. Alerts the driver via the information display.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Overview

The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class is offered in the following submodels: GLC-Class AMG GLC 43, GLC-Class SUV, GLC-Class AMG GLC 63, GLC-Class Hybrid. Available styles include GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), GLC 300 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), GLC 350e 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A), and AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC is priced between $31,000 and$42,995 with odometer readings between 10851 and51027 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class AMG GLC 43 is priced between $43,999 and$49,995 with odometer readings between 10881 and44500 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 is priced between $30,229 and$35,338 with odometer readings between 23040 and39745 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class AMG GLC 63 is priced between $60,000 and$60,000 with odometer readings between 14166 and14166 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class for sale near. There are currently 54 used and CPO 2018 GLC-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $30,229 and mileage as low as 10851 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class.

Can't find a used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,426.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,197.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,071.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $10,413.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

