Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 16,260 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,800$4,029 Below Market
Puente Hills Mitsubishi - City of Industry / California
Check out this great value! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. With less than 20,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sport utility vehicle prioritizes comfort, safety and convenience. Mercedes-Benz prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, a roof rack, and air conditioning. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4JB4JV062163
Stock: PH1517
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 19,599 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$33,599$4,669 Below Market
Heritage Chevrolet Buick - Owings Mills / Maryland
**JUST ARRIVED** **CLEAN, ONE OWNER CARFAX** Black 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 4MATICÂ 4MATICÂ 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbocharged 21/28 CITY/HIGHWAY MPG *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4KB5JV084641
Stock: AP084641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 37,687 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$24,500$9,291 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 4dr features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Polar White with a Silk Beige/Espresso Brown interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4KB1JV074852
Stock: 074852
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 10,851 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$33,588$3,475 Below Market
National Motors of Ellicott City - Ellicott City / Maryland
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!This 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 will not make it to the weekend!! Please call now to reserve your test drive appointment!! (410) 465-4545. Odometer is 17839 miles below market average!21/28 City/Highway MPG 21/28 City/Highway MPGPrices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees or average Reconditioning Fee of $1295.. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4KB7JV059238
Stock: 059238
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 19,169 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$33,355$4,123 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Pleasanton - Pleasanton / California
** WE ARE OPEN **CALL NOW TO SCHEDULE A VISIT(855) 822-9522.Local Trade, One Owner, 115V AC Power Outlet, 18" 5-Spoke Wheels, Active Blind Spot Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Burmester Surround Sound System, Heated Front Seats, KEYLESS GO®, LED Headlamps, Panorama Roof, Premium Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration. Certified. Lunar Blue Metallic 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 4MATIC® 4MATIC® 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L TurbochargedOdometer is 2007 miles below market average! 21/28 City/Highway MPGMercedes-Benz Details:* 165 Point Inspection (for Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned program), 126 Point Inspection (for Mercedes-Benz Vans Certified Pre-Owned program)* Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege (for Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned program), Within OEM Warranty less than 3 years old or 36,000 miles, CPO Extended Limited Warranty includes 2 years & up to 100,000 miles. Out of OEM Warranty less than 5 years old or 75,000 miles, CPO Extended Limited Warranty includes 1 year & up to 100,000 miles (for Mercedes-Benz Vans Certified Pre-Owned program)* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date (for Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned program)* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4KB4JV111117
Stock: 34660
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 22,035 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$30,982$3,968 Below Market
Calstar Motors - Glendale / California
Check out this great low mileage vehicle! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. With fewer than 25,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sport utility vehicle excels in its class, and is equipped to provide comfort, safety and style. Mercedes-Benz infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: turn signal indicator mirrors, a roof rack, and power front seats. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4JB0JV017138
Stock: 220P402
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 36,772 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$27,999$5,962 Below Market
Avis Car Sales Colton - Colton / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Buy with Confidence! AVIS CERTIFIED 170 Point Inspection!, CLEAN AUTOCHECK VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT, Extra Clean!, Fresh Oil Change, Fully Detailed, ONE OWNER VEHICLE!, Remainder of FACTORY WARRANTY!, SE HABLA ESPANOL!, Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Memory Package, Power Package, LOW NO HAGGLE PRICING!, Security system, Speed control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. Certified. Certification Program Details: Avis Certified vehicles all have a 170 point inspection performed by ASE mechanics. They also are recall free, one owner and have powertrain warranty covering the vehicles for 12 months/ 12,000 miles at no additional charge. Additional balance of original factory limited warranty may also apply.Diamond Silver Metallic 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC 4MATIC 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L TurbochargedPrices do not include tax, tag, title, fees and $85 dealer documentation fee.Avis Car Sales! Buying a Car Made Better because We Try Harder! Our Avis Certified vehicles come with a 12mo/12k mile limited warranty. We offer a full range of financing solutions, and Trade-ins are welcome. Low Low No Haggle Pricing!! The listed price does not include taxes, registration fees, doc fees, and title fees. 21/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4KB2JV099940
Stock: 85476904
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 8,865 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$58,800$7,674 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
*2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 63 AMG 4MATIC,*Designo Cardinal Red Metallic Exterior over Black MB-Tex/Dinamica Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $87,770.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Driver Assistance Package (Originally $2,250),*Pre-Safe Brake with Pedestrian Recognition, Pre-Safe Plus, Bas Plus with Cross Traffic Assist,Distronic Plus with Steering Assist and Pre-Safe Brake, Active Lane Keeping Assist,Active Blind Spot Assist, Pre-Safe Plus Rear End Collision Protection,Speed Limit Assist, Badging on Dashboard,*Multimedia Package (Originally $2,200),*COMAND Navigation System with Voice Control, Touchpad, DVD-Player,*AMG Night Package (Originally $750),*High-Gloss Black Front Splitter and Side Sill,*Advanced Exterior Lighting Package (Originally $1,050),*Full LED Headlights with Active Curve Illumination, Adaptive Highbeam Assist,Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Ambient Interior Lighting,*Exterior Carbon Fiber Package (Originally $1,750),*AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Components and Mirror Housing, Large Passenger Seat,*Head-Up Display (Originally $990),**AMG Carbon Fiber Interior Trim (Originally $975),**Heated Rear Seats (Originally $580),**AMG Performance Steering Wheel with Dinamica (Originally $500),**Air Balance Package (Originally $350),**AMG Track Pace App (Originally $150),**Power Panorama Sunroof (Originally $1,500),**AMG Performance Exhaust System (Originally $1,250),**21-Inch Twin-5-Spoke Black Aluminum Wheels (Originally $1,500),**Designo Cardinal Red Metallic Exterior Paint (Originally $1,080),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Keyless Go Entry System with Push Button Engine Start,COMAND Voice Activated Navigation System with Color Monitor,Pre-Safe Brake with Pedestrian Recognition, Pre-Safe Plus, Bas Plus with Cross Traffic Assist,Distronic Plus with Steering Assist and Pre-Safe Brake, Active Lane Keeping Assist,Active Blind Spot Assist, Pre-Safe Plus Rear End Collision Protection,Pre-Safe Predictive Occupant Protection System, Speed Limit Assist,Head-Up Display, Rear-View Camera with Parking Guidance Display,Satellite HD Radio with DVD/CD-Player, Touchpad, AMG Track Pace Apps,Burmester Premium Surround Sound System,Hermes Communication Module LTE, Bluetooth Hands-Free Wireless Phone Connectivity,AMG Performance Leather/Dinamica Steering Wheel with Audio Controls,Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column with Memory,Heated Power Front Leather Seats with Memory and Driver Seat Lumbar Support,Weight Sensing Front Passenger Seat, Heated Split-Folding Rear Leather Bench Seats,Tinted Glass Power Tilt/Slide Panorama Sunroof with Sunshade,Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control with Air Filtration, Air Balance Package,Carbon Fiber Interior Trim with Polished Aluminum Interior Accents,Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Garage Door Opener, Black Fabric Headliner,Ambient Interior Lighting, Entrance Lamps in Doors,MB-Tex Leather Covered Dashboard and Upper Door Sills, Illuminated Door Sill Panels,Automatic Full LED Headlights with Active Curve Illumination, Adaptive Highbeam Assist,LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Tail Lights,Power-Folding Heated Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors with Turn Signal Indicator,Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers with Heated Jets,Heat and Noise Acoustic Glass, Rear Privacy Glass, Power Liftgate, Cargo Cover,Exterior Chrome Trim, AMG Sportline, High-Gloss Black Front Splitter and Side Sill,AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Components and Mirror Housing,4.0L Bi-Turbo 32-Valve 8-Cylinder Engine with Automatic Start/Stop Function,AMG Speedshift MCT 9-Speed Automatic Transmission with Dynamic Select,4MATIC Full-Time All-Wheel Drive System,AMG High-Performance Braking System with Silver Calipers,AMG Mechanical Rear Axle Limited Slip Differential,AMG Sport Suspension Based on Air Body Control,AMG Performance Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Black Tailpipe Finisher,21-Inch AMG Twin-5-Spoke Black Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with High-Performance Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Balance of Factory Warranty, Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class AMG® GLC 63 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G8JB2JF391090
Stock: 13962A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 12,010 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$33,991$3,543 Below Market
INFINITI of Tampa - Tampa / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX., Odometer is 18117 miles below market average!, ***PREMIUM PACKAGE***, Blind Spot Assist, XM Radio, Keyless GO, ***SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE***, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, ***ADV PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE***, Hands Free Comfort Package, ParkTronic, Active Parking Assist, Surround View Camera, HANDS FREE ACCESS, ***LED Logo Projectors***, PANORAMIC ROOF, ***LED Headlamps & Taillamps***, Heated Front Seatss, 115V AC Power Outlet, 18 5-Spoke Wheels, Advanced Parking Assistance Package, Android Auto, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Assist, Bumpers: body-color, Driver vanity mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood dashboard insert, HANDS-FREE ACCESS, HANDS-FREE Comfort Package, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, KEYLESS GO , Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panorama Roof, Parking Package, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Premium audio system: COMAND, Premium Package, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Smartphone Integration Package, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Surround View Camera System, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Selenite Gray Metallic 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 4D Sport Utility GLC 300 RWD 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L TurbochargedOdometer is 10332 miles below market average! 22/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4JB2JV077390
Stock: JV077390
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 7,308 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,991
Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway - Houston / Texas
Multimedia Package Amg Line Panorama Roof Premium Package Burmester Surround Sound System Wheels: 20" Amg Multi-Spoke Heated Front Seats Sun/Moonroof Night Package Led Logo Projector Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black Fabric Headliner Black; Mb-Tex Upholstery Natural Grain Black Ash Wood Trim Polar White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is a premier luxury pre-owned super center! We are the number 1 volume luxury store under the AutoNation umbrella of dealerships; as well as the number one CPO dealer for Mercedes Benz in the Southern Region. Come let us show you why our service and value will exceed all your expectations. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is proud to offer this particular vehicle to you and we thank you for your consideration. This vehicle has gone through our stringent safety inspection along with quality inspections. Come stop by our showroom at 3900 Southwest Fwy between Weslayan and Buffalo Speedway and experience a whole new luxury experience! We have the largest selection of Certified Pre-owned Mercedes Benz product here at our premier Houston showroom. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4JB1JV016614
Stock: JV016614
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 21,698 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$30,500$3,576 Below Market
Audi Stuart - Stuart / Florida
Recent Arrival! 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 ** PREMIUM PACKAGE **, ** CLEAN CARFAX **, !! BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY !!, " ORIGINAL MSRP ", Apple Carplay/Andriod Auto, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Homelink, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, LED Headlights, Leather Seats, Memory Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, 115V AC Power Outlet, 19" 5-Spoke Wheels, 6 Speakers, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Assist, KEYLESS GO , Panorama Roof, Power Liftgate, Premium Package, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio. Obsidian Black Metallic 2.0L Turbocharged RWD 9-Speed Automatic22/28 City/Highway MPG CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Each service and reconditioning step is performed by a Magna Elite Audi Dealer. One of only 12," best of the best" Magna Elite stores selected by Audi Corporation in the Entire U.S.!!.Audi Stuart promises the best automobile value, customer service with integrity in all our actions. AUDI STUART serves our customers on the Florida Treasure Coast and nationwide through the web. Please come join our family!. Price plus $899 Dealer fee and a $239.95 Electronic Filing Fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4JB5JV033139
Stock: JV033139P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 19,858 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$33,125
David McDavid Acura of Austin - Austin / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Selenite Gray Metallic 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 RWD 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L TurbochargedRecent Arrival! 22/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4JB9JV025447
Stock: JV025447
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 23,922 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$42,995$5,690 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Huntsville - Huntsville / Alabama
Thank you for visiting another one of Mercedes Benz of Huntsville's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC AMG GLC 43 with 23,913mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This Mercedes-Benz GLC AMG GLC 43 defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Mercedes-Benz GLC AMG GLC 43 is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Mercedes-Benz GLC AMG GLC 43, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. This low mileage Mercedes-Benz GLC has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class AMG® GLC 43 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G6EB0JF461829
Stock: L0553A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- 25,117 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,798$4,760 Below Market
Tustin Buick GMC - Tustin / California
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC Obsidian Black Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbocharged 22/28 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 2912 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. This Vehicle is Located at: Tustin Buick GMC, 1 Auto Center Drive, Tustin CA 92782. Dealer Installed accessories are optional and may be purchased for an additional charge.All prices subject to government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge.While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the factory rebates, incentives, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle (such as what factory rebates you may or may not qualify for) with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4JB4JV042012
Stock: 3397T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- 21,541 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$38,498$3,227 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Natick - Natick / Massachusetts
***MERCEDES-BENZ CERTIFIED!*** ORIGINAL MSRP: $52,985 $2,815.03 INVESTED IN A RIGOROUS 164 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION, MOUNT/BALANCED 4 NEW TIRES, OIL/FILTER CHANGE, WIPER BLADE REPLACEMENT, 4 WHEEL ALIGNMENT, AND A FULL INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL! SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Mercedes-Benz of Natick offers our customers an expansive inventory of new and pre-owned Mercedes-Benz vehicles, expert technicians and the honest reputation that comes with being a part of the Herb Chambers Companies. Our Mercedes-Benz dealership near Wellesley, MA, grants our customers access to an enticing rewards program, state-of-the-art facilities and Smart Pricing, and our focus on customer-friendly processes keeps New England drivers coming back to us time and time again. OPTION PACKAGES MULTIMEDIA PACKAGE Touchpad, Radio: COMAND System w/Navigation, 8.4' high resolution LCD screen w/3D map views, enhanced voice control system, 10GB music register, single disc CD/DVD player, Gracenote album information including cover art, SD card slot, SiriusXM traffic and SiriusXM weather w/, COMAND Single CD/DVD, DVD Coding, Navigation Map Updates For 3 Years, PANORAMA ROOF, PREMIUM PACKAGE SiriusXM Satellite Radio, free trial period, KEYLESS-GO CARFAX 1-Owner NO Deductible, Exchange Privilege for 7 days or 500 miles, whichever comes first, Each Certified vehicle must pass a rigorous inspection of over 165 points, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance includes trip routing, trip interruption coverage and technical help, Trip-Interruption Services, A network of over 300 Mercedes-Benz dealers will support your Certified Mercedes-Benz, Carfax Vehicle History Report, Balance of New Car Warranty plus 1 year/unlimited miles extended Limited Warranty .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4KBXJV025973
Stock: MN8523
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 37,217 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$30,995$5,360 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Huntsville - Huntsville / Alabama
Contact Mercedes Benz of Huntsville today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. This Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 is sure to sell fast.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4JB1JV028343
Stock: M22427
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 30,865 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$35,900$4,314 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Silver Spring - Silver Spring / Maryland
CERTIFIED!!! PREMIUM 1 PKG... MULTIMEDIA PKG... PANORAMA SUNROOF... ILLUMINATED STAR... LED HEADLAMPS... HEATED STEERING WHEEL... SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION... KEYLESS GO... REAR VIEW CAMERA... SIRIUS RADIO... COMAND W/NAVIGATION... BLIND SPOT ASSIST... BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM... HEATED SEATS... TRAILER HITCH... NATURAL GRAIN BLACK ASH WOOD TRIM, MSRP NEW WAS $52,420............. Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned means you get an additional 12 months Limited Warranty on top of the existing factory warranty, with unlimited mileage. We also do up to a 162-point rigorous inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, trip-interruption services, and a complete CARFAX vehicle history report............................................................... Mercedes-Benz of Silver Spring offers nearly 200 new, 70 certified pre-owned, and 120 pre-owned Mercedes-Benz. As well as 16 other premium brands. You are guaranteed to find the car you've been searching for. Our certified Mercedes-Benz Sales Representatives are standing by and ready to answer your questions! Call and schedule your test drive today! *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable), and a $500 dealer processing fee. The Internet Price is subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4KB9JV019386
Stock: JP72021
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 30,900 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseDelivery Available*Great Deal
$27,299$4,704 Below Market
Enterprise Car Sales Rialto - Bloomington / California
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Price does not include processing, administrative, closing, dealer and handling, or similar fees of $199 or less. Price does not include tax, title, tags, governmental fees, electronic filing charge, any emissions testing and/or state inspection fees, and any finance charges (if applicable).Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4JB7JV073013
Stock: 7QMKCK
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 5(55%)
- 4(18%)
- 3(18%)
- 2(3%)
- 1(6%)
Related Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2015
- Used Lexus RC 350 2018
- Used Volvo XC60 2016
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2018
- Used BMW M3 2015
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2016
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2013
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2014
- Used Nissan Rogue 2014
- Used Nissan Sentra 2015
- Used Honda HR-V 2017
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used Ford Expedition EL
- Used Honda Fit
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
- Used Toyota Camry Solara
- Used Nissan Juke
- Used Hyundai Sonata
- Used Toyota C-HR
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Mazda RX-8
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Milwaukee WI
- Used Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Mountain View CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class Rockville MD
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class Tampa FL
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class Fredericksburg VA
- Used Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Long Island City NY
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class Los Angeles CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Miami Beach FL
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class Minneapolis MN
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris York PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018 Fort Worth TX
- Used Ram 1500 2018 Stockton CA
- Used Ford Mustang 2018 Chandler AZ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2021 Honda Accord News
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 XE
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2020 Ford GT News
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.