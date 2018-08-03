Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class for Sale Near Me

After months of research and test drives I choose the GLC. Cars I considered were the Volvo XC60 ( mediocre ride and driving experience), Lexus RX350 (expense packages to get the equipment you want and boring to drive), Lexus NX (nothing more than an expense Toyota RAV4), Audi Q5 ( lack of safety equipment unless you spend over $55,000). The GLC has a very good ride, excellent handling, very comfortable and a quality build. I don’t understand why people complain about how hard it is to use the technology. I purchased my GLC with Command and the Premium Driver Assistance packages and find it very logical and easy to use. Just spend a little bit of time reading the owners manual and you will not have any issues. Definately the easiest infotainment systems of the 4 competitors I listed above. Fuel Mileage has averaged over 25 MPG which I find very acceptable. Very happy with my GLC purchase. Now with 19655 miles on the odometer I have had only one warrantee trip to the dealer. Seems a sensor in the gas pedal assemble that is part of the optional Driver Assistance package went bad. The part was back ordered for 5 days but the dealer gave me a brand new loaner while they had the car in the shop. All is well now. We also just took an 800 mile trip in one day (14 hours of driving) and the car remained comfortable the entire trip. The Premium Driver Assistance packages took the stress out of driving in traffic and the Attention Alert even told me when to take a break. Mileage on this trip averaged 29.7 MPG with lots of luggage.

