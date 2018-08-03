Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class for Sale Near Me

2,681 listings
GLC-Class Reviews & Specs
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300

    16,260 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,800

    $4,029 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC®

    19,599 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $33,599

    $4,669 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC in White
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC®

    37,687 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $24,500

    $9,291 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC®

    10,851 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $33,588

    $3,475 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC in Light Blue
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC®

    19,169 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $33,355

    $4,123 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 in White
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300

    22,035 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $30,982

    $3,968 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC®

    36,772 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $27,999

    $5,962 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class AMG GLC 63 in Red
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class AMG® GLC 63

    8,865 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $58,800

    $7,674 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 in Gray
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300

    12,010 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $33,991

    $3,543 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 in White
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300

    7,308 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $36,991

    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300

    21,698 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $30,500

    $3,576 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 in Gray
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300

    19,858 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $33,125

    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class AMG GLC 43 in White
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class AMG® GLC 43

    23,922 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $42,995

    $5,690 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300

    25,117 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,798

    $4,760 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC in White
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC®

    21,541 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $38,498

    $3,227 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 in Black
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300

    37,217 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $30,995

    $5,360 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC in Gray
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC®

    30,865 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $35,900

    $4,314 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300

    30,900 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Delivery Available*
    Great Deal

    $27,299

    $4,704 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
Overall Consumer Rating
4.133 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
  • 5
    (55%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (18%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (6%)
Solid car with excellent road manners.
Ralph LaSalle,03/08/2018
GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
After months of research and test drives I choose the GLC. Cars I considered were the Volvo XC60 ( mediocre ride and driving experience), Lexus RX350 (expense packages to get the equipment you want and boring to drive), Lexus NX (nothing more than an expense Toyota RAV4), Audi Q5 ( lack of safety equipment unless you spend over $55,000). The GLC has a very good ride, excellent handling, very comfortable and a quality build. I don’t understand why people complain about how hard it is to use the technology. I purchased my GLC with Command and the Premium Driver Assistance packages and find it very logical and easy to use. Just spend a little bit of time reading the owners manual and you will not have any issues. Definately the easiest infotainment systems of the 4 competitors I listed above. Fuel Mileage has averaged over 25 MPG which I find very acceptable. Very happy with my GLC purchase. Now with 19655 miles on the odometer I have had only one warrantee trip to the dealer. Seems a sensor in the gas pedal assemble that is part of the optional Driver Assistance package went bad. The part was back ordered for 5 days but the dealer gave me a brand new loaner while they had the car in the shop. All is well now. We also just took an 800 mile trip in one day (14 hours of driving) and the car remained comfortable the entire trip. The Premium Driver Assistance packages took the stress out of driving in traffic and the Attention Alert even told me when to take a break. Mileage on this trip averaged 29.7 MPG with lots of luggage.
Report abuse
