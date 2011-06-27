UPDATE 1/27/2019: MB finally got the brake squeal fixed unbelievable that it took over 2 years to figure it out. Six months after they finally repaired them the rear brakes had to be completely replaced. This had nothing to do with the squeal problem. I was surprised that a car that had been serviced at the dealer every 10K miles would need a complete brake job and not just need the brake pads to be replaced. This cost me a $1000+. Last time in for service 40K miles they also had to reprogram the transmission when I was stopping I would get a thump from the transmission. Supposedly this software adjustment solved the problem, I am not convinced. I replaced the tires with non run flat tires, car handles differently but it is totally quiet. My opinion of the car is still that it has a good ride plenty of seating space and is very comfortable. Gas mileage is great. Would I buy it again? Probably not, planning on going back to Volvo. The car is great, good ride and was quite until we hit 20K miles. The road noise is so loud that the dealer was ready to replace a rear wheel bearing. As it turns out the tires are the cause of the noise. Problem is the tires still have more than 1/2 the tread and should not need to be replaced. I am told that this is a characteristic of run flat tires, wish I knew that when I bought the car as I didn't plan on having to buy new tires every two years. The main issue that I have with this car is the rear break squeal particularly in cold weather. This has been going on since day one yes it was delivered with this noise. Dealer and MB USA told me that they would have a fix. Six months later the dealer did the factory authorized repair. Then they did it again five months later and guess what after 1K miles the brake squeal when backing up is squealing again. One night I left the car outside and the temp overnight got down to 2 degrees. When I went to move the car all brakes squealed. I am getting the feeling that MB plans on eventually telling me that the problem is out of warranty and go take a hike. How is it possible to sell a car with a known issue and then not fix it! I will buy an MB again but not this model and before I do I will check out all known issues. 50000 update the last brake update did not solve the cold weather reverse squeal. The $1000 rear brakes that I paid for fixed the rear brake squeal. Front brake pads were an older revision and still squealed. To fix this it cost me $845. The rotors were also badly burned (why ?) The fix for the front brake squeal was to change the pads to the latest revision that matched the rear pads. 60,000mile update 1/29/2020 Trim around center console glove box is peeling. Transmission is beginning rough shifting, this may be a software adjustment as I had an issue before and that was the fix. Brakes are fixed but as I said before MB did not fully cover the charge even though they knew the car and the model had this issue.

