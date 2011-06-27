  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
  4. Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(48)
Appraise this car

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Balance of comfort and performance makes it an appealing daily driver
  • Solid fuel efficiency from the standard four-cylinder engine
  • Plenty of room for adult-sized passengers in back
  • Elegant design inside and out gives it a true luxury appearance
  • Technology interface isn't always easy to use
  • Only one four-cylinder engine offered unless you step up to the ultra-high-performance AMG model
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class for Sale
2018
2017
2016
List Price Range
$25,999 - $52,887
Used GLC-Class for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

When the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class debuted last year, it won us over with its elegant interior, strong performance and luxurious ride. For its sophomore year, the lineup expands with a higher performance AMG GLC 43 model.

The 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 shares 70 percent of its parts with the praiseworthy C-Class sedan, giving it a solid base of aesthetic appeal, driver engagement and maneuverability. Although we highly recommend the GLC in this class, its rivals are worth considering. The new Jaguar F-Pace is similar in size and function and earned top marks from our staff along with the Porsche Macan. The BMW X3 and Audi Q5 are showing their age just a bit, but they continue to be strong contenders in the class.

Standard safety features for the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 include antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, a driver knee airbag, full-length side curtain airbags, trailer sway control, crosswind assistance, a forward collision warning system, a forward collision intervention system with automatic braking, Pre-Safe (takes measures to secure the cabin and occupants when a crash is imminent) and a drowsy driver warning system. The Mbrace Secure telematics system includes automatic collision notification, emergency assistance, agent-assisted remote unlock and stolen vehicle location assistance.

Features such as blind-spot warning (and automatic intervention), lane departure warning, lane departure intervention, enhanced forward collision intervention with pedestrian detection, and forward cross-traffic collision detection and intervention are available with the Premium packages.

In Edmunds testing, a rear-wheel-drive GLC300 with 20-inch wheels and summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 116 feet. This stopping distance is typical for small luxury crossovers with large wheels and summer tires.

Notably, we picked the Mercedes-Benz GLC as one of Edmunds' Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2017.

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class models

The 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC is a five-passenger compact crossover SUV available in GLC300 and all-wheel-drive GLC300 4Matic trims. There's also the high-performance AMG GLC 43, which offers extra power and a few more options as standard equipment. There's also the new-for-2017 GLC-Class Coupe, with a sleeker roofline and more sporting look. For more about the GLC Coupe, check out our review.

Standard features for the GLC300 include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, adaptive suspension damping (not driver selectable), keyless remote entry and ignition, a power liftgate, power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers and roof rails. Standard advanced safety features include forward collision warning and mitigation, a drowsy driver warning system and a crosswind assistance system.

Additional standard features include dual-zone automatic climate control, adjustable drive settings, synthetic leather upholstery (MB-Tex), a 14-way power driver seat with memory functions, 40/20/40-split power-folding rear seats, a universal garage door opener, a rearview camera, a 7-inch infotainment display, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, Mbrace Connect (includes smartphone app integration) and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio and two USB ports.

The optional Premium 1 package adds blind-spot monitoring, advanced keyless entry, a household-style 115-volt power outlet and satellite radio. The Premium 2 package includes all of the Premium 1 features, plus a navigation system with voice control, an 8.4-inch display and real-time traffic and weather information. It also adds a touchpad controller, cargo net and a collapsible crate in the cargo area. The Premium 3 package adds adaptive LED headlights with automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, active lane keeping assist, forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, active blind-spot assistance, and an air freshener and purification system.

The Sport package includes sporty body styling, 19-inch wheels, upgraded brakes and stitched MB-Tex dash trim. The Night package includes the Sport package equipment but with gloss black exterior accents and black wheels. The Active Parking Assist package adds front and rear parking sensors, an automated parking system, hands-free liftgate activation and a surround-view camera.

Other available options include 20-inch wheels, an adaptive air suspension, panoramic sunroof, a roof spoiler, an illuminated Mercedes grille star, a head-up display, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, rear side-window sunshades, a Wi-Fi hot spot, a 14-speaker premium Burmester surround sound system and internet streaming radio. Several Mercedes Mbrace options are also available, including emergency telematics and concierge services.

The AMG GLC 43 model includes 4Matic, a sport-tuned air suspension, 20-inch wheels  and a powerful V6 engine. It also comes standard with the Premium 1 package and unique exterior and interior design flourishes to help set it apart.

Powering the GLC300 models is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 241 hp and 273 pound-feet of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission sends power to the rear wheels or all four wheels in the case of the 4Matic model.

In Edmunds testing, a rear-wheel-drive GLC300 accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds, which is quick for vehicles in this class equipped with the base engine.

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 24 mpg combined (22 city/28 highway) from the GLC300 and 24 mpg combined (21 city/28 highway) for the 4Matic. These numbers are quite good for the compact luxury crossover segment.

The AMG GLC 43 uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 362 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission and 4Matic all-wheel drive come standard.

Driving

Whether navigating congested cities or logging serious road-trip miles, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 keeps its occupants well insulated from the noise and harshness of the outside world. The ride quality is impressively smooth and composed over rough surfaces. The 20-inch wheels transmit some unwanted jolts into the cabin, so for the best ride quality stick with the standard setup.

The four-cylinder engine packs plenty of power, yielding confident acceleration and authoritative passing power. The selectable drive modes alter the GLC's personality from leisurely to sporty by changing the throttle response and transmission shift points. The optional air suspension takes it a step further by softening the ride for luxurious comfort or stiffening it for athletic handling. This range of adjustability gives the GLC a broad appeal for a variety of drivers.

Interior

The 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class' interior is nearly identical to that of the C-Class sedan on which it is based, and that's a very good thing. The modern design features a graceful center stack wrapped in a single wood veneer as it transitions into the center console. The quality of materials and solid construction are excellent. Only essential buttons and knobs are present, with supporting systems controlled through the infotainment system.

The driver interface system employs a dial controller, much like the ones found in Audi and BMW rivals, but it does take a bit longer for new users to get used to how the menus are organized and operated. Once acclimated, it becomes second nature. The Premium 2 package adds a touchpad controller that hovers above the dial and accepts smartphone-like gestures (pinch-to-zoom and swipes) as well as alphanumeric fingertip traces. It's an intriguing concept, but it requires a very steady hand and quite a bit of patience. The good thing is you can still control everything through the dial as well.

Despite having a compact SUV footprint, the GLC interior is remarkably spacious and comfortable. The front seats are optimally shaped and padded for hours of touring, and the rear seats easily accommodate 6-foot-tall passengers. Cargo capacity is smaller than competing luxury SUVs, with 20.5 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 56.5 cubic feet with them folded flat. Though smaller, the cargo space is still very useful and likely enough for your needs. The standard power-folding rear seats and available hands-free liftgate are especially convenient when loading bulky objects.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class.

5(43%)
4(17%)
3(8%)
2(20%)
1(12%)
3.6
48 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 48 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My first luxury car is a winner
Cathy G,01/30/2017
GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
I mostly love my Mercedes GLC300. It's quiet, solid, powerful and drives like a dream. You can feel the quality of this car as soon as you get inside. The interior is beautiful and the controls are all at your fingertips, this car is built for safety! I love that my car is a WI FI hotspot and that I can access all sorts of apps without getting out my phone, such as gas prices, Yelp, parking, etc. The Nav system works great. A couple of things to be aware of...premium gas only. I knew this going in, but I didn't realize how much premium costs over regular and how much the prices vary from gas station to gas station. Also, I went from a hybrid sedan to this, so MPG was also a lot different. My gas pricing app gets a workout. Also, and this actually bugs me, when I use remote start, I can't program it to remember my previous settings such as heated seats, heated steering wheel, defrost, etc. It will only remember the climate control. Come on, Mercedes, even Jeeps have this feature. Overall, though, I am very pleased with this purchase.
Class Leader in Mid Size SUVs
Mark Fisher,12/10/2016
AMG GLC43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
After having owned some 7 MBs, 8 Porsches, 3 BMWs, 2 Audis, 2 Volvos, 2 Acuras, 1 Lexus, etc. I must say that this vehicle tops them all. It offers performance, safety, convenience, and extreme value in one package. I can most closely compare it to the Macan GTS, which offers equal performance at substantially more money. On top of that the GLC is far better looking, and MB dealers easily beat out arrogant Porsche dealers hands down. The GLC43 is the most modern and newest addition to the class, and now ALL the competition pales in comparison: they simply have a lot of catching up to do. The vehicle drives beautifully, and all the electronic safety features are the least obtrusive I have ever used. You feel as though you are cruising the road in a vault: it's that solid and silent, yet it is still agile and sporty. As far as design/looks go, this car is absolutely magnificent (especially in the Obsidian w/Designo Package I bought). It looks and drives like a far more expensive vehicle and it's road presence is without equal. I say this after giving up my 2013 Porsche Carrera S for it, and after spending my career in product design and marketing. I was very reluctant to make the trade on paper, until I saw and drove the GLC43. Then I realized that the MB is far more car: more modern, elegant, safer, far better equipment, and a far superior value as Porsches have become way overpriced. I would also place every other competitor such as the Jaguar F Pace, Audi SQ5, BMW X5, and Volvo XC60 far beneath it every way. This car is a winner in every respect, and it truly has NO peers.
60,000 miles and GLC300 4Matic still has issues
Menauhant,02/16/2018
GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
UPDATE 1/27/2019: MB finally got the brake squeal fixed unbelievable that it took over 2 years to figure it out. Six months after they finally repaired them the rear brakes had to be completely replaced. This had nothing to do with the squeal problem. I was surprised that a car that had been serviced at the dealer every 10K miles would need a complete brake job and not just need the brake pads to be replaced. This cost me a $1000+. Last time in for service 40K miles they also had to reprogram the transmission when I was stopping I would get a thump from the transmission. Supposedly this software adjustment solved the problem, I am not convinced. I replaced the tires with non run flat tires, car handles differently but it is totally quiet. My opinion of the car is still that it has a good ride plenty of seating space and is very comfortable. Gas mileage is great. Would I buy it again? Probably not, planning on going back to Volvo. The car is great, good ride and was quite until we hit 20K miles. The road noise is so loud that the dealer was ready to replace a rear wheel bearing. As it turns out the tires are the cause of the noise. Problem is the tires still have more than 1/2 the tread and should not need to be replaced. I am told that this is a characteristic of run flat tires, wish I knew that when I bought the car as I didn't plan on having to buy new tires every two years. The main issue that I have with this car is the rear break squeal particularly in cold weather. This has been going on since day one yes it was delivered with this noise. Dealer and MB USA told me that they would have a fix. Six months later the dealer did the factory authorized repair. Then they did it again five months later and guess what after 1K miles the brake squeal when backing up is squealing again. One night I left the car outside and the temp overnight got down to 2 degrees. When I went to move the car all brakes squealed. I am getting the feeling that MB plans on eventually telling me that the problem is out of warranty and go take a hike. How is it possible to sell a car with a known issue and then not fix it! I will buy an MB again but not this model and before I do I will check out all known issues. 50000 update the last brake update did not solve the cold weather reverse squeal. The $1000 rear brakes that I paid for fixed the rear brake squeal. Front brake pads were an older revision and still squealed. To fix this it cost me $845. The rotors were also badly burned (why ?) The fix for the front brake squeal was to change the pads to the latest revision that matched the rear pads. 60,000mile update 1/29/2020 Trim around center console glove box is peeling. Transmission is beginning rough shifting, this may be a software adjustment as I had an issue before and that was the fix. Brakes are fixed but as I said before MB did not fully cover the charge even though they knew the car and the model had this issue.
Well built with loads of safety features
Jacob Secor,12/13/2016
GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
I bought the vehicle with the top premium package and parking assist - glad I did! Lots of convenience features but most important is the overall safety of the vehicle. Sure, it is more expensive than similar sized vehicles but the fit and finish plus the engineering are well worth the extra cost. After owning the car for near;y 2 years, I continue to be impressed with its features and reliability
See all 48 reviews of the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
241 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
241 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
362 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Overview

The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class is offered in the following submodels: GLC-Class AMG GLC 43, GLC-Class SUV. Available styles include GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), GLC 300 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC is priced between $25,999 and$41,998 with odometer readings between 11085 and58196 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class AMG GLC 43 is priced between $39,994 and$52,887 with odometer readings between 6813 and48578 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 is priced between $31,500 and$34,990 with odometer readings between 36487 and37268 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class for sale near. There are currently 49 used and CPO 2017 GLC-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,999 and mileage as low as 6813 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class.

Can't find a used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,972.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,930.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $15,188.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $10,282.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class lease specials

Related Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles