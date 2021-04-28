What is the GLC-Class?

The compact luxury SUV segment is filled with illustrious competitors, including the stylish Volvo XC60, sporty Porsche Macan and tech-savvy Audi Q5. Our favorite of the bunch is the Mercedes-Benz GLC. Most vehicles in this class offer impressive performance, a comfortable ride, spacious interior accommodations or generous customization options, but none blends these aspects to the degree the GLC does.

While Mercedes has preened its golden goose to great effect over the years, there's no denying the current iteration of the GLC is nearing its end. If this is really the final year of the first-generation GLC, Mercedes is sending it off with a rip and a snort. The 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC adds a new AMG GLC 63 S variant, which boosts the twin-turbocharged V8 in the AMG GLC 63 to new levels.

Output from the boisterous eight-cylinder increases from a healthy 469 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque to a burly 503 hp and 516 lb-ft. Mercedes says the power bump drops the GLC's 0-60 mph time to 3.6 seconds — 0.2 second quicker than the AMG GLC 63. Its top speed also rises from 155 mph to 174 mph. The AMG GLC 63 S further adds dynamic engine mounts — helping deliver a sportier or more relaxed driving experience at the driver's choosing — and a few features that are optional on the AMG GLC 63.