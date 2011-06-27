Vehicle overview

Mazda's first attempt at a minivan appeared as a 1989 model. It distinguished itself from the burgeoning minivan field with features like a right-side swing-out door (as opposed to sliding) and optional four-wheel drive. Over the next 10 years, Mazda fitted its MPV with a left-side rear door (still hinged), standard ABS, a standard V6 engine and a removable third-row seat. In 1997, the company created an All-Sport model that included special body cladding, distinctive graphics and alloy wheels. Without an SUV of its own, this was Mazda's closest offering to the hot-selling Ford Explorer. By 1998, however, the MPV's "uniqueness" had worn thin, as the sales numbers confirmed. It was time to retire the original Mazda MPV and start over from scratch.

The current Mazda MPV arrived in 2000, and was notable for its fold-flat third-row seat and the roll-down windows within the now sliding doors. However, a weak 2.5-liter V6 and an equipment list that was lacking some basic safety features limited its popularity. In response, Mazda upgraded the powertrain to a 200-hp, 3.0-liter V6 and added some features in 2002, while the 2004 brought more standard features, including the all-important separate rear air conditioner. These incremental improvements made the MPV a much more viable choice, but roomier, competitively priced offerings from Honda, Kia, Nissan and Toyota offer better overall packages. Although the 2006 Mazda MPV may still hold appeal for small families who prize style and maneuverability above maximum space and cutting-edge features, the new Mazda 5 compact minivan also offers these virtues, albeit in a more refined package that costs less. Prospective buyers should try both before making a decision.