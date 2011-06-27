  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda MPV
  4. Used 2006 Mazda MPV
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(30)
Appraise this car

2006 Mazda MPV Review

Pros & Cons

  • Manageable size, lots of interior storage, decidedly unminivan looks, roll-down windows in the sliding doors.
  • Missing the power and room of its closest competitors, lacking the latest safety hardware, noisy engine, clunky transmission, too much body roll to feel as sporty as Mazda claims.
Other years
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mazda MPV for Sale
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,601 - $2,331
Used MPV for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A stylish and capable minivan if that's all you need, but compared to newer class leaders, the 2006 Mazda MPV lacks the size, features and refinement to compete for the top spot.

Vehicle overview

Mazda's first attempt at a minivan appeared as a 1989 model. It distinguished itself from the burgeoning minivan field with features like a right-side swing-out door (as opposed to sliding) and optional four-wheel drive. Over the next 10 years, Mazda fitted its MPV with a left-side rear door (still hinged), standard ABS, a standard V6 engine and a removable third-row seat. In 1997, the company created an All-Sport model that included special body cladding, distinctive graphics and alloy wheels. Without an SUV of its own, this was Mazda's closest offering to the hot-selling Ford Explorer. By 1998, however, the MPV's "uniqueness" had worn thin, as the sales numbers confirmed. It was time to retire the original Mazda MPV and start over from scratch.

The current Mazda MPV arrived in 2000, and was notable for its fold-flat third-row seat and the roll-down windows within the now sliding doors. However, a weak 2.5-liter V6 and an equipment list that was lacking some basic safety features limited its popularity. In response, Mazda upgraded the powertrain to a 200-hp, 3.0-liter V6 and added some features in 2002, while the 2004 brought more standard features, including the all-important separate rear air conditioner. These incremental improvements made the MPV a much more viable choice, but roomier, competitively priced offerings from Honda, Kia, Nissan and Toyota offer better overall packages. Although the 2006 Mazda MPV may still hold appeal for small families who prize style and maneuverability above maximum space and cutting-edge features, the new Mazda 5 compact minivan also offers these virtues, albeit in a more refined package that costs less. Prospective buyers should try both before making a decision.

2006 Mazda MPV models

The Mazda MPV is a four-door, seven-passenger minivan with three available trims: LX-SV, LX and ES. The base LX-SV comes with 15-inch steel wheels, dual manual-sliding doors with roll-down windows and a CD player. The LX adds 16-inch alloy wheels, steering wheel-mounted stereo controls. A power driver seat, side airbags for front occupants and traction control are options. Step up to the ES trim and you get 17-inch wheels, dual power-sliding doors, privacy glass, leather upholstery, an upgraded nine-speaker sound system with an in-dash CD changer and a separate rear air conditioner. Many of these features are optional on the LX. A DVD-based rear entertainment system and a sunroof are also available as options on both the LX and ES.

2006 Highlights

Aside from a few new exterior colors, Mazda's MPV minivan is unchanged for 2006.

Performance & mpg

The MPV comes with a 200-horsepower, 3.0-liter V6 paired with a five-speed automatic transmission. Towing capacity is 3,000 pounds with the optional four-seasons driving package. EPA estimates are 18 mpg in the city and 24 mpg on the highway.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard on all models, while traction control and side airbags for front occupants are standard on the ES, optional on the LX and not available on the LX-SV. Full-length side curtain airbags and stability control are not available on any MPV. In government crash tests, the Mazda MPV earned a perfect five-star rating in all front- and side-impact categories. In frontal-offset crash testing conducted by the IIHS, the MPV received an "Acceptable" rating (the second highest out of four).

Driving

Nicely weighted steering and a compact size makes the 2006 Mazda MPV easy to maneuver on tight city streets, but vans like the Odyssey, Caravan and the new Mazda 5 offer sportier handling. The 3.0-liter V6 provides adequate acceleration in most situations but is quite noisy under heavy acceleration. Those who plan to carry heavy passenger loads or tow a trailer should consider competing vans, all of which can be had with larger engines. Additionally, the MPV's five-speed automatic transmission is often indecisive, hampering acceleration efforts with early upshifts and late downshifts.

Interior

The interior is equipped with three rows of seating for seven passengers. The second and third rows can be reconfigured for multiple seating arrangements. The second row features two comfortable captain's chairs that have their own flip-up armrests. The right-side second-row captain's chair can be released by a handle, allowing it to slide along tracks to meet up flush with the other seat, creating a bench. Both second-row seats are removable. For maximum convenience, the third-row seat easily folds flat into the floor.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Mazda MPV.

5(60%)
4(23%)
3(6%)
2(3%)
1(8%)
4.3
30 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fantastic value!
Mariella Hill,07/30/2019
LX 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
I have driven my Mazda MPV since I bought it new. It is now 2019 and it has 220,000 (yes, you read that right!) I have replaced tires, wiper blades, changed the oil and that is ALL. ‘She just took me to the beach this weekend, in 95 degree weather without a problem.
The Mazda Gray Lady
The Mazda Gray Lady,08/21/2018
LX 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
I purchased my MPV from the original owner with 118,000 miles. I am up to 148,000 miles without any major problems. Replaced the coil packs and spark plugs. No other major engine issues. Wish Mazda would have introduce a newer model of this Van. I use it for hauling and traveling. Great amount of room with third row seat down. Only con is the rear passenger seats are heavy to move back and forth.
You Can Get Em Cheap
tabbss,11/03/2006
My wife needed a minivan and didn't want the minivan looks. We rented a MPV and liked it. We test drove the Quest and Sedona. Both of those had interior parts fall off during our test drives. Saw a new MPV in an ad at a local dealer for $15,488. Heavy rebates and dealer took off another $1K for Mazda financing. Can't beat the price and runs great. The dealers want to get rid of these so you can get them for a steal if you can find them.
Love This Minivan
stellabludream,02/05/2008
Used to have SUVs and sedans; with 2 kids needed something bigger - OMG! a van! NO WAY I thought. Loved this one for style, features, price, not a gargantuan van. Drove Honda and Toyota too big and too pricey. This one is just right size for city and Handles like a dream! Everyone is happy now in this van. LOVE the dual sliding doors and section controled air. Never thought I'd say it but I just love this thing! Wish they would bring it back. The Mazda 5 is just too small for us with pets and relatives aboard.
See all 30 reviews of the 2006 Mazda MPV
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2006 Mazda MPV features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2006 Mazda MPV

Used 2006 Mazda MPV Overview

The Used 2006 Mazda MPV is offered in the following submodels: MPV Minivan. Available styles include LX 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A), ES 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A), and LX-SV 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Mazda MPV?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Mazda MPVS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Mazda MPV for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Mazda MPV.

Can't find a used 2006 Mazda MPVs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda MPV for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,593.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $20,580.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda MPV for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $7,341.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $22,368.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Mazda MPV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda MPV lease specials

Related Used 2006 Mazda MPV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles