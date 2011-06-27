Estimated values
2006 Mazda MPV LX-SV 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,527
|$2,037
|$2,331
|Clean
|$1,435
|$1,914
|$2,185
|Average
|$1,252
|$1,668
|$1,893
|Rough
|$1,068
|$1,421
|$1,601
Estimated values
2006 Mazda MPV ES 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,757
|$2,761
|$3,328
|Clean
|$1,651
|$2,594
|$3,119
|Average
|$1,440
|$2,260
|$2,702
|Rough
|$1,229
|$1,926
|$2,285
Estimated values
2006 Mazda MPV LX 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,459
|$2,302
|$2,779
|Clean
|$1,371
|$2,163
|$2,605
|Average
|$1,196
|$1,885
|$2,257
|Rough
|$1,020
|$1,606
|$1,908