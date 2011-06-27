Used 2005 Mazda MPV Consumer Reviews
Used Car Purchase
I noticed most of these reviews are older and mostly new car purchases. Reviews have nonetheless been very helpful in our decision. Like most family van purchasers, we compared with used Sienna's and Odyssey's. In the end, the MPV was such a better value as they seem to depreciate at a faster rate. My wife it the primary driver for this car, so the smaller exterior size was easier for her to drive. Handling is substantially better as it is shorter and narrower. Parking and general driving was much easier. Of course with better handling comes at a cost, because you need to sacrifice interior space. As a family 4, this was not a factor at all, so this was by far the best fit.
Rust Problems
I decided to sell my MPV just 5 years after I bought it because it was rusting so badly at the base of both the passenger and driver doors as well as on all 4 wheel wells. In this day and age you don't expect a vehicle to rust before it's even 10 years old and this car began rusting when it was just 3 years old. When I brought the problem up to Mazda they were only willing to go by the book: The rust warranty only kicks in when the rust has perforated the metal. Well it's perforated now--now that the warranty has expired. Between fixing the rust and some other scheduled maintenance I was going to be spending more on the car than it was worth. So I cut my losses and sold the car.
Great Buy
The Mazda MPV is an excellent value. All the latest features like power doors, dvd player, power sunroof and seats are all optional but the LX with the sports package is loaded! Great features such as fold away third row seat, captains chairs, rear air and heat, tinted windows, roof rack and a wonderful stereo system.
The Best
Tried to buy an '07 but found out Mazda quit importing these to the US. Bad mistake but my new '05 will do me fine. Mine was a dealer loaner and was like new. I put 250000 miles on my '94 MPV so I expect this one to do the same. This vehicle has everything in the same spot so there was no learning curve. Pulling a trailer is no problem. I use this for camping and everyday use, at 6'2" I find it roomy and very comfortable on long trips. The sticker said 25 mpg and I find this to be true even pulling a trailer. I get the same mileage in the city too. The middle seats are a snap to get out.
Too Bad They Don't Still Make Them
Spent a lot of time researching for our first minivan since baby no. 3 is on the way and I abhor the idea of being a minivan owner. Looked at everything, but had to go with something small enough to fit down my ridiculously narrow drive way. Ended up looking for a MPV ES used since they stopped making them with the '06s. We're not the biggest people and our kids are all small at this point so this van is just the right size for us. Only had it a couple weeks but it really works well for us. It handles great, rides like a car and has sporty looks. Friend of mine just bought an '04 Honda Odyssey EX cloth seats and 35000 miles and paid the same that I did for my 05 MPV ES that's loaded.
