Estimated values
2005 Mazda MPV ES 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,657
|$2,622
|$3,158
|Clean
|$1,547
|$2,448
|$2,944
|Average
|$1,329
|$2,101
|$2,518
|Rough
|$1,110
|$1,754
|$2,091
Estimated values
2005 Mazda MPV LX-SV 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,056
|$1,805
|$2,219
|Clean
|$986
|$1,685
|$2,069
|Average
|$847
|$1,446
|$1,769
|Rough
|$708
|$1,207
|$1,469
Estimated values
2005 Mazda MPV LX 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,369
|$2,186
|$2,640
|Clean
|$1,278
|$2,041
|$2,461
|Average
|$1,098
|$1,752
|$2,105
|Rough
|$917
|$1,462
|$1,748