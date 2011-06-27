1995 Mazda Millenia Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$668 - $1,612
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Luxury-oriented model that was to be in Mazda's aborted upscale Amati luxury division. Positioned to do battle with entry-level Lexus, Infiniti and BMW models. S models have 2.3-liter V6 with Miller-cycle technology and 210 horsepower. Dual airbags and ABS are standard on all models. The Millenia S adds traction control.
Most helpful consumer reviews
joeyB,11/23/2010
Mine is L version which I bought with 8000 miles in '97 and it currently has 190,000 miles. The car is very reliable and still my daily driver (13 years!). Only performed scheduled maintenance. The paint faded and the driver's leather seat ripped but other than that it runs really well. Even the A/C is still cold.
giogolf,05/04/2002
Bought it at 32000 miles, have doubled the miles since then and have put a total of $24.71 into the car (defective oil sending unit). Was rear-ended on the highway by a mid- size truck, car protected all occupants perfectly. Unbeleivable realiablilty.
lexus Mania,12/26/2002
I bought this car December of 2001 for $7000. I have had it for 1 year now, and NO PROBLEMS. I would like 500hp in the car and I wold like a Bose 600W system, and a DVD player, and Leather better than a Bentley but Hey I'm just spending $7,000. For the money this is the best car out thier. No questions asked.
JIMBO,03/03/2002
I WOULD BUY ANOTHER IN A HEARTBEAT - TOO BAD THEY DIDN'T FOLLOW THRU ON THIS LINE....QUALITY FOR A GOOD PRICE IN THIS TYPE OF CAR.
Features & Specs
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5800 rpm
