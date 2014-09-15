Used 2002 Mazda Millenia for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Millenia Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 2000 Mazda Millenia S
    used

    2000 Mazda Millenia S

    183,693 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mazda Millenia searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda Millenia
  4. Used 2002 Mazda Millenia

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda Millenia

Read recent reviews for the Mazda Millenia
Overall Consumer Rating
4.789 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 89 reviews
  • 5
    (79%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (6%)
2002 Millenia
alwayssunny,09/15/2014
I got this car with 137k miles on it and kept it for almost 5 years. This is a luxury car and is expensive to repair. I recommend financing a certified car if you want this. Something had to be changed every few months and it usually cost north of $1000. I spent around $2000 (and even more) every year to keep this car on the road. Parts are overpriced ($330 per engine mount is insane and there are 4 of them!). The check engine light is a huge issue with this car. As it ages, many exhaust components need to be changed (vacuum lines, egr port, catalytic converters, o2 sensors...the list goes on). I can only recommend this car to a mechanic or someone with deep pockets. It loves maintenance.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mazda
Millenia
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to

Related Mazda Millenia info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings