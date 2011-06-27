  1. Home
1998 Mazda Millenia Review

Pros & Cons

  • Elegant styling. Reasonable price. Fun to drive.
  • Lacks luxury image buyers in this market crave. "What do you own?" -- "A Mazda."
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

By 1990, Honda, Toyota and Nissan all had luxury divisions that offered superbly engineered cars at prices that rivaled American and European brands. Mazda was a bit slow to react, but soon had its own luxury channel planned. To be called Amati, Mazda began developing two sedans to sell through the division when it debuted in the mid-nineties.

The rising yen and softening sales in the luxury car segment made it clear to Mazda that Amati would be nothing more than a money pit. The project was canceled, but one of the sedans in development was nearly ready for production. Rather than consign that model to a future of write-ups in "Cars Japan Never Built" books, they decided to sell it as a Mazda. They named it Millenia and priced it, in base trim, to compete with entry-level BMWs, the Nissan Maxima and even top-of-the-line Toyota Camrys.

Times have changed. The Millenia now competes on a fiercely scarred near-luxury battleground bordered by the excellent Audi A4 on the low-end and the BMW 328i on the high end. Since its introduction, prices of the Millenia have steadily risen, while competitors have slashed prices. The Millenia isn't the deal it used to be.

The Millenia is an interesting looking car, though some styling cues can be chalked up as derivative. The S version is powered by the only Miller-cycle engine in production, a 2.3-liter unit equipped with a supercharger and good for 210 horsepower. Base models make do with a 2.5-liter V6 good for 170 horsepower, which simply isn't enough in this class. The interior is quite distinctive, in the Mazda tradition of providing excellent controls wrapped in interestingly flowing shapes.

If only the Millenia had something other than the Miller-cycle engine to distinguish it, like the personality most other Mazdas exhibit and a lower sticker price, we could wholeheartedly recommend it. Unfortunately for Mazda, there are three new and very competent players on the field, and their names are Cadillac Catera, Lexus ES300 and Mitsubishi Diamante.

1998 Highlights

Millenia carries over into 1998 with no changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Mazda Millenia.

5(65%)
4(22%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Worst Car Ever
John,04/25/2009
Contrary to the other positive reviews, this is by far the worst car I have ever owned. I have never put so much money into a car just to keep it running. Literally, every 3 months since I have owned this car, something goes wrong. I have put several thousand dollars into this car just in repairs, and that is in the three years I have owned it. I hate this car, and I will never ever purchase a Mazda again. If you decide to invest in a Mazda Millenia, I wish you the best of luck, because luck is something I did not have with this car.
I Love My Car!
spongebobluvr,08/02/2004
I bought this car from my dad who was the first & only prior owner so it was well taken care of. I love my car. It has never failed me, & I bought it at 79K miles, now it has 107K miles, after only 15 months of my owning it. It drives as good as it did the day I bought it. I have taken it on no less than FOUR cross-country road trips in that time, about to be five next week, and it hasn't missed a beat. It is the most well-built reliable car, drives like a dream, esp on the highway, economical, and looks great. LOVE it. Highly recommend it!
One in a mill
wormley,08/28/2002
I purchased this car used over a year ago and I have to admit It has surpassed all my expectations. After 20,000 miles in one year my millenia still feels like the day I drove it off the used car lot. As a matter of fact I think this car is a great deal on the used car market. The acceleration and handling are probably its two greatest assets, Driving this car on long highway drives up to Jersey is great because it has the performance of a sports coupe but also the functionality of a sedan. If I were on the hunt for a great deal on an awesome driving, and reliable car I would definitly keep this car on my test drive list. D from DC
Killing me to part with it
mzdagrl,01/25/2003
I leased this car new in 1998, I fell in love immediately with its power, style, and great handling. It made me feel safe, but it was fun to drive, too. When the lease ended I couldn't give it up, even for a newer one. Now, five years later, I have to get a larger vehicle and must turn it in. I'm heartbroken. It has needed some repair, but I only have NYC potholes to blame for that. This is a wonderful, underappreciated car, which is good because not too many people have them.
See all 23 reviews of the 1998 Mazda Millenia
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5300 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
