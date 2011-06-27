Used 1995 Mazda Millenia Consumer Reviews

After 13 years it still runs like new joeyB , 11/23/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Mine is L version which I bought with 8000 miles in '97 and it currently has 190,000 miles. The car is very reliable and still my daily driver (13 years!). Only performed scheduled maintenance. The paint faded and the driver's leather seat ripped but other than that it runs really well. Even the A/C is still cold. Report Abuse

Best car I ever owned giogolf , 05/04/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought it at 32000 miles, have doubled the miles since then and have put a total of $24.71 into the car (defective oil sending unit). Was rear-ended on the highway by a mid- size truck, car protected all occupants perfectly. Unbeleivable realiablilty. Report Abuse

Great car for the $$$ lexus Mania , 12/26/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car December of 2001 for $7000. I have had it for 1 year now, and NO PROBLEMS. I would like 500hp in the car and I wold like a Bose 600W system, and a DVD player, and Leather better than a Bentley but Hey I'm just spending $7,000. For the money this is the best car out thier. No questions asked. Report Abuse

LOVE THE MILLENIA JIMBO , 03/03/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I WOULD BUY ANOTHER IN A HEARTBEAT - TOO BAD THEY DIDN'T FOLLOW THRU ON THIS LINE....QUALITY FOR A GOOD PRICE IN THIS TYPE OF CAR. Report Abuse