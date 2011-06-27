Used 1995 Mazda Millenia Consumer Reviews
After 13 years it still runs like new
Mine is L version which I bought with 8000 miles in '97 and it currently has 190,000 miles. The car is very reliable and still my daily driver (13 years!). Only performed scheduled maintenance. The paint faded and the driver's leather seat ripped but other than that it runs really well. Even the A/C is still cold.
Best car I ever owned
Bought it at 32000 miles, have doubled the miles since then and have put a total of $24.71 into the car (defective oil sending unit). Was rear-ended on the highway by a mid- size truck, car protected all occupants perfectly. Unbeleivable realiablilty.
Great car for the $$$
I bought this car December of 2001 for $7000. I have had it for 1 year now, and NO PROBLEMS. I would like 500hp in the car and I wold like a Bose 600W system, and a DVD player, and Leather better than a Bentley but Hey I'm just spending $7,000. For the money this is the best car out thier. No questions asked.
LOVE THE MILLENIA
I WOULD BUY ANOTHER IN A HEARTBEAT - TOO BAD THEY DIDN'T FOLLOW THRU ON THIS LINE....QUALITY FOR A GOOD PRICE IN THIS TYPE OF CAR.
Excellent car for the money
Excellent car overall. Had very little maintenance issues but the little ones I did were very expensive to repair (S model). Fun to drive, love the Bose radio, leather seats are awesome, moonroof is convenient, has power everything.
Sponsored cars related to the Millenia
Related Used 1995 Mazda Millenia info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2020 CX-5
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 CX-5
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 CX-3
- Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2019
- 2020 Mazda 6