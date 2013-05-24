Used 2001 Mazda Millenia for Sale Near Me

Purchased this car from the showroom - Brand new it looked inviting, but as it turned out, everything that could go wrong...went wrong - I had to have constant expensive repairs - Right after the warranty ran out, I purchased another warranty costing 2,000.00 for another 5 years, but the auto adjustable steering column jammed and none of it was covered - Costs over 600.00 to repair - The engine (problem) light has spent more time being on, than off - Just about everything that you can replace on an engine, had to be replaced - The catalytic converter has to be replaced at a cost of over 2,000.00 again ! - And all this well before the car has 60,000 miles on it - Projected reliability ???

