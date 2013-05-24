Used 2001 Mazda Millenia for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Millenia Reviews & Specs
  • 2000 Mazda Millenia S
    used

    2000 Mazda Millenia S

    183,693 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda Millenia

Read recent reviews for the Mazda Millenia
Overall Consumer Rating
4.640 Reviews
See all 40 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Projected Reliability
mestratus,05/24/2013
Purchased this car from the showroom - Brand new it looked inviting, but as it turned out, everything that could go wrong...went wrong - I had to have constant expensive repairs - Right after the warranty ran out, I purchased another warranty costing 2,000.00 for another 5 years, but the auto adjustable steering column jammed and none of it was covered - Costs over 600.00 to repair - The engine (problem) light has spent more time being on, than off - Just about everything that you can replace on an engine, had to be replaced - The catalytic converter has to be replaced at a cost of over 2,000.00 again ! - And all this well before the car has 60,000 miles on it - Projected reliability ???
Report abuse
