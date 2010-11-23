Used 1995 Mazda Millenia for Sale Near Me

Car-Fax Certified 0 accidents, sold brand new at Everett Mazda, this gold Millenia is one of the only cars produced in the world with a factory SuperCharger, which makes this 2.3 liter V-6 move right along! Smooth and quiet this S model has it all. Factory sunroof, real leather upholstery, dual power seats, power windows, locks, mirrors, air, tilt, cruise, Premium sound AM/FM/CD player, alloy wheels, and more. Clean, quiet, smooth, and affordable. A truly great value.

