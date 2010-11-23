Used 1995 Mazda Millenia for Sale Near Me
1 listings
- 183,693 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999
joeyB,11/23/2010
Mine is L version which I bought with 8000 miles in '97 and it currently has 190,000 miles. The car is very reliable and still my daily driver (13 years!). Only performed scheduled maintenance. The paint faded and the driver's leather seat ripped but other than that it runs really well. Even the A/C is still cold.
- BMW X3 M 2021