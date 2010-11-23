Used 1995 Mazda Millenia for Sale Near Me

Millenia Reviews & Specs
  • 2000 Mazda Millenia S
    used

    2000 Mazda Millenia S

    183,693 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda Millenia

4.241 Reviews
After 13 years it still runs like new
joeyB,11/23/2010
Mine is L version which I bought with 8000 miles in '97 and it currently has 190,000 miles. The car is very reliable and still my daily driver (13 years!). Only performed scheduled maintenance. The paint faded and the driver's leather seat ripped but other than that it runs really well. Even the A/C is still cold.
