  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda Millenia
  4. Used 2001 Mazda Millenia
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(40)
Appraise this car

2001 Mazda Millenia Review

Pros & Cons

  • Improved exterior styling and interior design, supercharged Millenia S engine, competitive price.
  • Cramped interior, no navigation system available, aging platform.
Other years
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Mazda Millenia for Sale
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,219 - $2,928
Used Millenia for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Not really a luxury car, and not really a sports sedan, Millenia is past its expiration date.

Vehicle overview

The Mazda Millenia leads a dual-purpose life. It comes in two versions: the Millenia and the Millenia S. In terms of price, the base Millenia competes against cars like the Honda Accord EX V6 and the Nissan Maxima, while the Millenia S goes up against sporty entry-level luxury cars like the Audi A4, Acura TL and Lincoln LS V6.

The Millenia has been around in its current iteration since 1995. To keep the car fresh, Mazda has updated the 2001 car's styling and made minor mechanical changes. Never a standout in terms of styling, the Millenia's new hood, fenders, bumper, grille and headlights should help matters. The rear end also gets new taillights.

Inside, Mazda has ditched the cloth interior on base Millenias and made leather trim standard equipment. It has also given the Millenia a new silhouetted gauge cluster that is similar in design to those found in Lexus vehicles. There's also an upgraded audio system, a new center console with dual-level storage, a leather armrest cover, a 12-volt power point and dual covered cupholders. Materials are better thanks to a new two-tone interior color scheme; a leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift knob and parking brake; and cloth-covered A-pillars. Rounding things out are larger control switch graphics, power lumbar support, rear-seat cupholders and retained accessory power. As was the case last year, traction control and heated front seats are part of the Four-Seasons package.

The main difference between the Millenia and Millenia S is their engines. The base Millenia is powered by a 2.5-liter V6 that makes 170 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 160 foot-pounds of torque at 4,800 rpm. The supercharged 2.3-liter V6 in the Millenia S makes 210 horsepower at 5,300 rpm and 210 foot-pounds of torque at 3,500 rpm. Both are equipped with four-speed automatic transmissions. Mazda says powertrain improvements have given the Millenia smoother transmission shifts and the Millenia S better acceleration.

The Millenia's 170 horsepower is a bit wanting, so best to step up to the Millenia S if you're looking for power. Acceleration is strong, and because of the Miller-cycle supercharged design, gas mileage remains frugal. On the road, the Millenia's suspension does a good job of soaking up broken pavement. Mazda says it has improved the 2001 car's steering, suspension and body structure for greater stability and response. Mazda considers the Nissan Maxima, the Infiniti I30, the Toyota Avalon, and the Acura TL to be the Millenia's primary competitors. The Millenia does have some advantages, and this year's improvements should only help matters. However, we still feel that there are simply better choices available. For the price of a base Millenia, we'd take a Honda Accord EX or a Volkswagen Passat GLX. And for the price of a Millenia S, an Acura TL or Lexus IS 300 simply offer more.

2001 Highlights

Mazda has strengthened the Millenia's body structure to improve torsional rigidity 30 percent. Combined with a new rear stabilizer bar and a larger front stabilizer bar, improved handling is the result. Visually, the car should be more appealing thanks to new front and rear styling. The interior has been updated significantly, as well. Hardware changes include larger disc brakes, a revised ABS system and standard side airbags for both models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Mazda Millenia.

5(75%)
4(12%)
3(7%)
2(2%)
1(4%)
4.6
40 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 40 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Projected Reliability
mestratus,05/24/2013
Purchased this car from the showroom - Brand new it looked inviting, but as it turned out, everything that could go wrong...went wrong - I had to have constant expensive repairs - Right after the warranty ran out, I purchased another warranty costing 2,000.00 for another 5 years, but the auto adjustable steering column jammed and none of it was covered - Costs over 600.00 to repair - The engine (problem) light has spent more time being on, than off - Just about everything that you can replace on an engine, had to be replaced - The catalytic converter has to be replaced at a cost of over 2,000.00 again ! - And all this well before the car has 60,000 miles on it - Projected reliability ???
Great Car
lilred100,05/18/2012
I bought this car used with 120k, drove 2 years and 20k miles before car was totaled by insurance company. Did well in the accident, no injuries despite driver's side impact. Fun to drive, sporty, sharp rims, great stereo. Minor, inexpensive repairs: thermostat, motor mounts and a fuse. A/C compressor was starting to go out. Visor mirror and one vent cover came unglued otherwise interior looked almost new. Took on lots of highway trips for work and did great at high speeds, comfortable on long drives. Adjustable seats and steering wheel give a good custom fit for the driver. My mechanic said it was a great car, I would buy another mazda in a heartbeat. Got about 18/24 mpg.
Mazda could do better
Steve K,07/26/2002
After owning a Lexus for the last 5 years, I decided to try something different to lower car payments. I've had the Millinea for a couple of weeks now and have come to some conclusions. The styling of the car is nice outside and in. I like the dashboard, it's layed out nice. The ride is quiet and smooth. The engine seems to hesitate when you first step on the gas, which I find annoying. The latch covers in the back for the child safety seats keep popping open. If I could do it all over again, I would opt for an Acura or back to another Lexus.
Beware of Tranny
coreyandj,04/07/2006
I had this car about 1 year before tranny went out, and had it replaced. Mazda did help out though so I give them props. They paid for the tranny, and I paid for the labor. It was only 1,000 miles over warranty at the time. This car's interior and exterior is awesome, best bang for the buck. It really is a dog of the line, but 3rd gear and up performs ok. The rubber around the lights peels off. The paint has a defect in the side mirrors which causes them to chip off really bad. You can usually take them to Mazda and have it replaced for free. Oh, and the gas mileage of this car is horrid; check the forums. Everyone is complaining that their cars are getting nowhere near MPG that Mazda states.
See all 40 reviews of the 2001 Mazda Millenia
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 2001 Mazda Millenia features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2001 Mazda Millenia
More About This Model

Toyota has its Lexus. Nissan has its Infiniti. Honda has its Acura. Mazda had its Amati.

Eh?

Yes, the Japanese automaker at one time had plans for a luxury division back in the early '90s. Due to inclement economic conditions, however, those plans were kiboshed. Mazda still produced the offspring of that ill-fated coupling and raised the aristocratic Millenia, introduced in '94 as a '95 model, amongst the humble Mazda clan.

There hasn't been too much of a demand for Mazda's upscale sedan, either. In the past few years, Mazda had to hustle to get even 20,000 units sold per year, even with generous rebates and incentives. In comparison, Toyota sells twice as many Camrys per month. If people are willing to spend $30,000+ on a entry-level luxury sedan, then they'd prefer the badge, and the prestige and dealer network service that comes with it, thank you very much. Silly, you say? Hey, how many of you would spring for a Fendi baguette purse if there was a 5 percent discount but it didn't have the shiny logo, and if you had to buy it at Target instead of Neiman Marcus?

For the 2001 model year, Mazda is taking advantage of the robust economy to reestablish their flagship sedan, the Millenia, as a contender in the entry-level luxury sedan arena, to give pause to those who want a well-appointed transport but don't need the cachet or the extra costs associated with a brand name. Amongst the majestic pines of the foothills just outside of Seattle, we were given the chance to ponder this all-consuming conundrum. Did Mazda succeed? Well, depends on what you want. The pull is that it's more luxurious than an Accord or a Camry, more sedate than a Maxima, and it gives the build quality and the rock-solid reliability of a Japanese car should you be considering a Chrysler LHS.

The 2001 Millenia gets some new duds, losing its Lincoln-esque vertical-columned grille for a Mazda-traditional five-point, horizontal bar air inlet and a body that's slightly (1.8 inches) longer than the previous Millenia. Judging by some comments of consumers in Town Hall, it's a polemical issue, with some calling the new sedan Acura-Sterile, and comparing the decision made by Mazda to be a misfire on par with the aesthetically divergent restyling of the once-handsome Nissan Maxima. Millenia's new hood, front fenders, grille, front bumper, headlights, and rear were modestly tweaked to give it a slightly more assertive countenance (and, by the way, why is the new sheetmetal of cars always described as more aggressive than the previous version? For once, I'd like to see a kinder, gentler car).

But the big news is that the ride of the Millenia has been improved. Mazda wanted to alter it so that there's more of a bias toward the driving experience. Changes that occurred under the skin of the Millenia included reinforced sidesills, resulting in a 35 percent increase in torsional rigidity. Neat trick, considering that the Premium gains only 117 pounds and the S is heavier by 133 pounds. Mazda built an autocross in the parking lot of a horse racetrack so that we could test out the stiffened chassis, as compared to the 2000 model. There really was a world of difference, as the new suspension felt more balanced, and lost some of the body roll that plagued the ride of the previous Millenia.

Yet on the serpentine roads, where we were let loose to soak in the moist, green beauty of the chlorophyll-laden hills skirting Seattle (gee, and we wonder why Washingtonians hate Californians), we found that the suspension is still geared more for the leisurely driver than any performance-oriented acrobatics. While it soaks up road irregularities with alacrity, you don't get any sense of "sportiness" while zooming into and out of hairpin curves.

Plus, this is a front-wheel-drive car; as such, a fair amount of torque steer, though not terribly intrusive, was detected. Just enough to remind you that this is a 200+ horsepower engine. Otherwise, the steering is light and nimble, though oversensitive at times, and doesn't give enough feedback as to the feel of the road to inspire any quickening of the pulse or utter confidence when faced with a twisty mountain lane.

The base Millenia is called the Premium trim. Its powerplant is a rather flaccid 2.5-liter DOHC V6 that puts out 170 horsepower. The engine of the Millenia S displaces a mere 2.3 liters, but delivers 210 ponies at 5,300 rpm and 210 foot-pounds of torque at a low 3,500 rpm. This is due to the advanced Miller-cycle engine, which utilizes a Lysholm compressor and delayed intake-valve timing to rush more fuel and air into the engine, speeding up combustion, somewhat like a supercharger. It has a nice little snarl in the upper ranges of the rpm, too.

Off-the-line launch was silky, with smooth delivery of power in the lower rpms. However, in the second and third gears, the slushbox earned its moniker; it was indecisive on downshifts, leaving us dissatisfied while going uphill. The upshifts, rather harsh and noticeable, occurred only after a bit of nudging. You'll want to be in hyper-alert mode when merging onto a freeway.

The interior, while it has been improved due to the power lumbar adjusters in the seat, a two-tone color scheme, a leather-wrapped shift knob and brighter lighting, still falls short of being deemed luxurious. The Optitron gauges are new, and look upscale. The use of standard steering wheel-mounted stereo controls are intuitive, so that you can search for that elusive Dusty Springfield song while keeping your eyes on the road. But crank up the volume on "Son of a Preacher Man," because the wind noise coming off of the A-pillar was over and above what could be expected of a "luxury car," even with the improved sound insulation.

Also new is a redesigned center console. The padded armrest was at a useful height for comfort, and opened up to reveal a power outlet, a substantial amount of space and two cupholders for the front (the rather flimsy ones for the rear were a bit disappointing). For 2001, even base buyers will get the leather seats, side airbags, four-disc ABS and a power moonroof. Other standard niceties include climate control and a power driver's seat.

Step up to the Millenia S for leather trim, electronic traction control, 17-inch wheels and a Bose stereo system. The only options are an in-dash six-CD changer, cosmetic items such as a metallic paint job and a chromed finish on the 17-inch wheels. An all-season package that includes heated seats and mirrors is also available.

The trunk has a decent amount of space and a low liftover, yet is marred by hinges that'll crush the Franklin Mint collectible plates that you'll be showing off to your poker buddies. Rear seat comfort is decent, with a nicely raked seatback and adjustable headrests. A fifth rider may mar things a bit, though, but they'll appreciate the flat floorboard due to the lack of a driveshaft.

A part of Millenia's appeal is its non-mainstream status. Millenia owners want the coddling that comes with having an upper-crust car without the cachet (or the denigration) that comes with having a luxury marque on the front and rear. A genteel subtlety for people who don't have to prove to the world that they've done well. These days, you have to be doing well to afford the premium fuel required by both Millenia powerplants...D'oh!

Sometimes, even trying to be nondescript requires a sacrifice. But are you willing to trade in a better-handling vehicle, in the form of an Audi A4, Chrysler 300M or an IS 300? Maybe you'd prefer the more luxurious digs provided by the Olds Aurora or a fully equipped Volkswagen Passat? Dude, we're operating under a capitalist entity. Get the better car.

Used 2001 Mazda Millenia Overview

The Used 2001 Mazda Millenia is offered in the following submodels: Millenia Sedan. Available styles include Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 4A), and S 4dr Sedan (2.3L 6cyl S/C 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Mazda Millenia?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Mazda Millenias are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Mazda Millenia for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Mazda Millenia.

Can't find a used 2001 Mazda Millenias you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda Millenia for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $11,664.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,531.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda Millenia for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $24,769.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $21,770.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Mazda Millenia?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda Millenia lease specials

Related Used 2001 Mazda Millenia info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles