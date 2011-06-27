Estimated values
1995 Mazda Millenia 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$592
|$1,254
|$1,612
|Clean
|$521
|$1,107
|$1,423
|Average
|$379
|$812
|$1,046
|Rough
|$237
|$518
|$668
Estimated values
1995 Mazda Millenia S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$682
|$1,285
|$1,612
|Clean
|$600
|$1,134
|$1,423
|Average
|$437
|$832
|$1,046
|Rough
|$273
|$531
|$668