Used 2002 Mazda Millenia
Pros & Cons
- Attractive exterior styling and interior design, supercharged Millenia S engine, competitive price.
- Cramped interior, weak base engine, lack of brand cache, floaty highway ride, aging platform.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Not really a luxury car and not really a sport sedan, Millenia is past its expiration date.
Vehicle overview
The Mazda Millenia leads a dual-purpose life. It comes in two versions: the Millenia and the Millenia S. In terms of price, the base Millenia competes against cars like the Honda Accord EX V6 and the Nissan Maxima, while the Millenia S goes up against sporty entry-level luxury cars like the Audi A4, Acura TL and Lincoln LS.
The Millenia has been around in its current iteration since 1995. To keep the car fresh, Mazda recently updated the car's styling. Never a standout in terms of design, the Millenia's revised hood, fenders, bumper, grille and headlights certainly helped matters. Today's Millenia is an attractive car.
Inside, leather trim is standard equipment. There's also a premium audio system, a center console with dual-level storage, a leather armrest cover, a 12-volt power point and dual covered cupholders. Dressed in a snazzy two-tone interior color scheme, Millenia's cabin boasts a leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift knob and parking brake. Rounding things out are items such as power lumbar support, rear-seat cupholders and retained accessory power. As was the case last year, traction control and heated front seats are part of the Four-Seasons package. The Special Edition package includes a special front grille, black exterior paint and a black-and-ivory trimmed interior.
The main difference between the Millenia and Millenia S is their engines. The base Millenia is powered by a 2.5-liter V6 that makes 170 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 160 pound-feet of torque at 4,800 rpm. The supercharged 2.3-liter V6 in the Millenia S makes 210 horsepower at 5,300 rpm and 210 pound-feet of torque at 3,500 rpm. Both are equipped with four-speed automatic transmissions. The Millenia's 170 horsepower is a bit wanting, so it's best to step up to the Millenia S, if you're looking for power. Acceleration is strong, as long as summer heat isn't sapping the engine's strength. On the road, the Millenia's suspension does a good job of quelling body roll in turns, but exhibits an excessively floaty ride on the highway. Mazda considers the Nissan Maxima, the Infiniti I35, the Toyota Avalon and the Acura TL to be the Millenia's primary competitors. That's heady company, and given the Mazda's age, basic luxury amenities, interior packaging and dearth of performance capability, the 6 cannot arrive soon enough.
2002 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2002 Mazda Millenia.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I got this car with 137k miles on it and kept it for almost 5 years. This is a luxury car and is expensive to repair. I recommend financing a certified car if you want this. Something had to be changed every few months and it usually cost north of $1000. I spent around $2000 (and even more) every year to keep this car on the road. Parts are overpriced ($330 per engine mount is insane and there are 4 of them!). The check engine light is a huge issue with this car. As it ages, many exhaust components need to be changed (vacuum lines, egr port, catalytic converters, o2 sensors...the list goes on). I can only recommend this car to a mechanic or someone with deep pockets. It loves maintenance.
I bought my Millenia new in 2002. Had problems with it from beginning. It is the white with gold bottom. Loved all the extras for the price. Very loud interior road noise. So bad you can't talk on cell. Engine light problems early on, caused by Mazda requiring premium fuel--which they later revised--but not until they had to work on the engine 5 times! Very tough dealing with Mazda. I read other reviews about how quiet theirs are. I wonder if we're talking about the same car. I even bought new tires that are supposed to be known for their quiet ride. When those didn't help, I realized it was the car. I'm glad all the others are satisfied. It was a lot of car for the price, but a lemon!
I've had my S since 2002, always had basic maintenance done. It has 95000 anad is due for Timing belt change to the tune of $2500. Valve covers leaking into cylinders, misfiring and not burning all gas which might be hurting the cat converter. Might need ignition coils, clogged ECG valve. This car was fine until now and now its going to cost over $3500 or more to get these things fixed. Very expensive car to maintain with higher mileage. Think twice about buying a used S model unless you have deep pockets.
Bought this car in 2008, very good mileage 72,900. Love this car handles great good gas mileage looks great. Wish they bring them back 2011.
Features & Specs
|Premium 4dr Sedan
2.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|170 hp @ 5800 rpm
|S 4dr Sedan
2.3L 6cyl S/C 4A
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|210 hp @ 5300 rpm
|S Special Edition 4dr Sedan
2.3L 6cyl S/C 4A
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|210 hp @ 5300 rpm
|Premium Special Edition 4dr Sedan
2.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|170 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
FAQ
The least-expensive 2002 Mazda Millenia is the 2002 Mazda Millenia Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,075.
Other versions include:
- Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $28,075
- S 4dr Sedan (2.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) which starts at $31,075
- S Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) which starts at $31,675
- Premium Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $28,875
More about the 2002 Mazda Millenia
Used 2002 Mazda Millenia Overview
The Used 2002 Mazda Millenia is offered in the following submodels: Millenia Sedan. Available styles include Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 4A), S 4dr Sedan (2.3L 6cyl S/C 4A), S Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.3L 6cyl S/C 4A), and Premium Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 4A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2002 Mazda Millenia and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2002 Millenia 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2002 Millenia.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2002 Mazda Millenia and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2002 Millenia featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
