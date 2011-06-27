Vehicle overview

The Mazda Millenia leads a dual-purpose life. It comes in two versions: the base Millenia and the Millenia S. The base Millenia competes against cars like the Honda Accord V6 and the Toyota Camry V6. The Millenia S goes up against entry-luxury cars like the Audi A4, Acura TL and Toyota Avalon.

Base Millenias come with standard features like a wood-trimmed center console, a power-operated driver's seat, and antilock brakes. To get a power-adjustable passenger seat, leather, a moonroof, and remote keyless entry, you'll need to order the premium package. Traction control and heated front seats are part of the 4-Seasons package.

The Millenia S comes standard with all of the features included in the premium package, as well as a Bose audio system and 17-inch wheels. The main difference lies in the engine. The base Millenia is powered by a 2.5-liter V6 that makes 170 horsepower. The S version gets a supercharged 2.3-liter V6 that generates 210 horsepower.

For 2000, Mazda is also offering a mouthful: the Mazda Millenia Millennium Edition. Commemorating the new millennium (shh--don't tell Mazda it doesn't mathematically start until 2001), this version will be limited to a total production of 3,000. Although ultimately a Millenia S with special badging, the Millennium Edition does come with a six-disc CD changer and standard 17-inch chrome wheels.

The Millenia's interior is better than those found in the Accord or Camry, but it lacks quality and amenities when compared to higher-end cars. With the Millenia S, acceleration is strong. The supercharger does a good job of providing low-end power for easy passing. On the road, the Millenia's suspension does a good job of soaking up broken pavement. The over-boosted steering detracts from overall driving pleasure, however.

Mazda considers the Nissan Maxima, the Infiniti I30, the Toyota Avalon, and the Acura TL to be the Millenia's primary competitors. We would say that this is the case for the Millenia S, not the base version. Considering that the Maxima, I30 and Avalon have all been updated for 2000, the Millenia S has its work cut out for it. And if you're looking to buy an entry-level luxury sedan, the extra money you'll pay for an Audi A4 or a BMW 3 Series is most likely worth it.