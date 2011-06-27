  1. Home
2000 Mazda Millenia Review

Pros & Cons

  • Improved value, strong Millenia S engine.
  • Mediocre interior, indistinct exterior, non-linear steering.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Not really a luxury car, and not really a sports sedan, Millenia is past its expiration date.

Vehicle overview

The Mazda Millenia leads a dual-purpose life. It comes in two versions: the base Millenia and the Millenia S. The base Millenia competes against cars like the Honda Accord V6 and the Toyota Camry V6. The Millenia S goes up against entry-luxury cars like the Audi A4, Acura TL and Toyota Avalon.

Base Millenias come with standard features like a wood-trimmed center console, a power-operated driver's seat, and antilock brakes. To get a power-adjustable passenger seat, leather, a moonroof, and remote keyless entry, you'll need to order the premium package. Traction control and heated front seats are part of the 4-Seasons package.

The Millenia S comes standard with all of the features included in the premium package, as well as a Bose audio system and 17-inch wheels. The main difference lies in the engine. The base Millenia is powered by a 2.5-liter V6 that makes 170 horsepower. The S version gets a supercharged 2.3-liter V6 that generates 210 horsepower.

For 2000, Mazda is also offering a mouthful: the Mazda Millenia Millennium Edition. Commemorating the new millennium (shh--don't tell Mazda it doesn't mathematically start until 2001), this version will be limited to a total production of 3,000. Although ultimately a Millenia S with special badging, the Millennium Edition does come with a six-disc CD changer and standard 17-inch chrome wheels.

The Millenia's interior is better than those found in the Accord or Camry, but it lacks quality and amenities when compared to higher-end cars. With the Millenia S, acceleration is strong. The supercharger does a good job of providing low-end power for easy passing. On the road, the Millenia's suspension does a good job of soaking up broken pavement. The over-boosted steering detracts from overall driving pleasure, however.

Mazda considers the Nissan Maxima, the Infiniti I30, the Toyota Avalon, and the Acura TL to be the Millenia's primary competitors. We would say that this is the case for the Millenia S, not the base version. Considering that the Maxima, I30 and Avalon have all been updated for 2000, the Millenia S has its work cut out for it. And if you're looking to buy an entry-level luxury sedan, the extra money you'll pay for an Audi A4 or a BMW 3 Series is most likely worth it.

2000 Highlights

Millenia models receive considerable price reductions to make them more competitive in the market. Mazda is also offering a special 2000 Millenium edition of the Millenia. This version comes with 17-inch chrome wheels, an in-dash six-disc CD changer, suede seat and door trim and a choice of either Highlight Silver Mica or Millennium Red Mica paint.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Mazda Millenia.

5(82%)
4(8%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
39 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 39 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2000 Used Mazda Millenia S for Sale
n_8dog,02/28/2002
This car has amazing reliability history. I don't know why it never took off in sales. I mean, you can't get a sleeker, snazzier, roommier, sportier, car for the same price. It is my second S model, and I don't agree with the review given by Edmunds. I am selling mine to get into a house with all these low mortgage rates flying around. With the high ratings for reliability and build quality given by Consumer Reports, I think this is a great car.
I will miss my Millenia.... maybe???
Cherie ,11/12/2004
I have owned my '00 Millenia for over 3 years now and it has been an AWESOME car to own. Fun to drive, all around good quality and excellent reliability. However, I have to give it up because of the poor gas mileage (22-24mpg city.) Trading it in on a VW Jetta TDI (38-40mpg city.) Also, my husband finds the seats extremely uncomfortable.
True love
BHRpowered,07/28/2008
I purchased my Millenia brand spanking new off the showroom floor and have been in love since day 1. I went so far as a purchase a 2nd car and save this baby for the weekends. The styling and history behind it are timeless, with LEDs and factory style HIDs added I have people come up to me asking if it's a 2009. Excellent long distance highway car, good around town, very high quality all around, if it didn't have a Mazda badge it could have easily sold for 75k. I have never driven anywhere without attracting attention, envy, and curious on lookers wondering what it was.
Mazda Millenia
SOOSIE,03/30/2002
Every where I go, people stop me and say wow what a great looking car. It drives smooth, has been very dependable, great gas mileage 21 around town, 26-28 on the road. One problem, I live in Oregon it rains, the trunk when opened after it rains drips into the trunk. The only other problem, I think there is too much street noise. It is great fun to drive, very dependable, good looking and I would buy another Mazda based on performance and ease.
See all 39 reviews of the 2000 Mazda Millenia
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 2000 Mazda Millenia features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
