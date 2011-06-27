Vehicle overview

With its sleek lines and radically sloping front end, the 2009 Mazda CX-7 lends some sporty style to the small and midsize crossover SUV segments. Influenced by the company's RX-8 and MX-5 Miata sports cars, the CX-7's performance and handling abilities make it the most rewarding choice in its class to drive. But those looking for utility over performance might be disappointed to know the CX-7 lags behind some of its competitors when it comes to practicality.

Unlike other crossovers (which typically include six-cylinder offerings), the 2009 CX-7 comes equipped with a single engine choice: a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder. It's pretty much the same engine that Mazda uses in its Mazdaspeed 3 sport hatchback, and in this application, it's good for a potent 244 horsepower. Acceleration, as you might expect, is brisk, with a 0-60 time better than just about any rival. But all that power has its price. The CX-7 is something of a gas guzzler, particularly on the highway. Some may also find the engine's power delivery to be less smooth than that of a V6.

This might be a significant issue for some people. As such, more mainstream offerings such as the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 V6 would be better choices. But none of these can match the Mazda's high level of athleticism. And in this regard, the Mazda's closest competitors are the Mitsubishi Outlander, Pontiac Torrent GXP, redesigned Subaru Forester XT and the new VW Tiguan.

Previously not as roomy as the Mazda, this year's Forester slightly edges out the CX-7 when it comes to legroom and cargo capacity, but it's not as sporty as it once was. The Torrent and Outlander offer superior utility, but they can't match the Mazda when it comes to styling and build quality. Volkwagen's Tiguan, meanwhile, has sharp handling but comes up short in terms of power and can get expensive. Overall, the 2009 Mazda CX-7 is a very good choice for those who want the practicality of a five-passenger crossover that also has the looks and performance to make everyday driving fun.