Used 2012 Mazda CX-7
Pros & Cons
- Sporty handling
- strong performance from the turbocharged four-cylinder engine.
- Below-average interior utility
- pokey base engine
- upgraded turbocharged engine is thirsty and unrefined compared to V6 rivals.
Edmunds' Expert Review
With the much-anticipated release of the 2013 Mazda CX-5, the 2012 Mazda CX-7 is expected to ride into the sunset this year. That doesn't make it any less attractive or fun to drive, however.
Vehicle overview
In case you hadn't noticed, the small crossover SUV segment is wildly popular. By our count, there are close to 30 new vehicles available in this class. This makes for fierce competition, which is why the Mazda CX-7, introduced five model years ago, is increasingly outclassed in most respects.
The 2012 Mazda CX-7 continues to have some nice attributes. It's still pretty sporty looking and there's substance behind that sheet metal, as the CX-7 drives quite well. Steering and handling are exceptionally good, and its track test numbers still hold up to those of more recently introduced compact SUVs. Mazda has a reputation for building vehicles with this dynamic edge. Despite its road-holding prowess, the ride is quite good as well: controlled but never nervous and by no means numb or vague. It manages to find that fine line between sport and comfort often missed by others.
Where the CX-7 finds itself out of date is under the hood. The base engine is comparatively underpowered by today's standards, and the CX-7 itself is a little heavy, too. A CX-7 with front-wheel drive weighs about the same as a Honda CR-V with all-wheel drive. For these reasons, it's slow and not particularly fuel-efficient. Upgrading to the far more powerful turbocharged engine leaves the four-cylinder competition in the dust and provides the CX-7 with the same acceleration as a V6. However, this comes at the expense of even worse fuel economy -- the worst in its class, in fact.
Then there's the 2012 Mazda CX-7's interior which, while quite attractive, is starting to feel a little down-market. The materials used don't really impress, the features certainly need updating and the CX-7 lacks any of the newer SUV's more creative and accommodating seating solutions for the second row. Sure, there's a navigation system available, but it has an unusually small screen and quirky interface. You can make calls and stream music from your smartphone through Bluetooth, but there's no factory-installed USB port.
Considering all this, we think most small crossover SUV shoppers will do better with one of the newer choices available. Vehicles like the Kia Sportage and Volkswagen Tiguan are also fun to drive yet more efficient, while models like the Chevrolet Equinox and Subaru Forester are more versatile and practical. It's worth noting, however, that Mazda will be replacing the CX-7 with the all-new 2013 CX-5, a crossover that keeps much of the 7's personality but with a fully modern design. Along with other top crossovers, the CX-5 is one you'll want to check out.
Mazda CX-7 models
The 2012 Mazda CX-7 is a five-passenger compact crossover SUV. There are two engines available: a base four-cylinder indicated with an "i" and a turbocharged four-cylinder designated as an "s." Each is available in different trim levels.
The base i SV comes equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, keyless entry, full power accessories, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack. The i Sport adds privacy glass, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and Bluetooth (with audio streaming).
The i Sport's Convenience package adds a sunroof, automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat with manual lumbar adjustment, heated front seats, a color trip computer and a rearview camera. The i Touring includes all Convenience package items plus leather upholstery and a nine-speaker Bose sound system with a six-CD changer and satellite radio.
In addition to its turbocharged engine, the s Touring gains the i Sport's equipment plus 18-inch wheels, leather upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat with manual lumbar adjustment, heated front seats and a cargo cover. The Touring Technology package adds the rest of the i Touring's extra equipment. The s Grand Touring includes all previously mentioned items but adds 19-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights, foglamps, heated mirrors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, automatic rain-sensing wipers, keyless ignition/entry, a compact navigation system, a blind-spot warning system, driver seat memory functions, a four-way power passenger seat and upgraded gauges.
2012 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2012 Mazda CX-7 i models are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that produces 161 horsepower and 161 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive and a five-speed automatic are standard. In Edmunds testing, this engine took the CX-7 from zero to 60 mph in 9.8 seconds -- slow, but not much worse than the class average. EPA estimated fuel economy is 20 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined.
The CX-7 s gets a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder that produces 244 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic and front-wheel drive are standard, and all-wheel drive is optional. In our tests, an all-wheel-drive CX-7 s accelerated from zero to 60 in 7.7 seconds -- a swift time for the class. EPA-estimated fuel economy is poor at 18/24/20 with front-wheel drive and 17/21/19 with AWD.
Safety
Every 2012 Mazda CX-7 comes standard with traction and stability control, antilock brakes, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, a CX-7 i Sport came to a stop from 60 mph in 131 feet -- a bit longer than average. In contrast, the CX-7 s Grand Touring stopped in an excellent 113 feet. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the CX-7 its highest rating of "Good" for both frontal-offset and side-impact crashworthiness, but the second-worst "Marginal" in the roof strength test.
Driving
When it comes to handling and braking performance, the 2012 Mazda CX-7 lives up to Mazda's sporty reputation. The steering is nicely weighted and the effort increases in direct proportion to cornering forces. This crossover SUV feels stable in turns and changes direction quickly. The CX-7 rides a bit firmer than most competitors, but that's a livable trade-off for such performance.
The performance of the base engine is merely adequate, with acceleration that's on the slow side even in a class of pokey performers. The turbocharged engine is much more spirited, but to those used to cruising around in crossovers with V6 engines, the CX-7's combination of turbo lag and the transmission calibration sometimes makes the power delivery feel somewhat abrupt. Fuel economy is also pretty poor.
Interior
The CX-7's athletic styling carries over to the interior of the cabin, where the edgy yet functional design provides a more visually interesting environment than one might expect from a crossover SUV. A sporty three-spoke steering wheel with audio controls is reminiscent of the one found in the Miata, while the gauge cluster is similar to the RX-8's. Build quality and ergonomics are both very good, although some might find the radio controls a bit complicated compared to other vehicles. Hard plastic surfaces are evident, but the attractive graining makes them less objectionable. The available navigation system is less expensive than those in most other cars, but the small display makes certain information hard to see.
Ample hiproom and headroom keep CX-7 passengers comfortable, even with all five seats occupied. However, rear legroom doesn't measure up to that of chief competitors, notably the Equinox. There are about 30 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second-row seat, while maximum capacity stands at about 59 cubes. The latter number is more than 10 cubes fewer than in models like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, but on par with crossovers like the Hyundai Tucson and Sportage.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Most helpful consumer reviews
I came to the CX-7 as an alternate to a Honda or Toyota SUV. The Mazda's are easier to find used and better priced. High points are the comfort, driveability, and value. Low points, it seems the people in the back seat are always hot and the people in the front seat are freezed out. The plastic used for the interior seems a little soft and has scratched kind of easily. But that's pretty minor stuff. I also would have liked something on the rear bumper instead of just the paint finish to guard against dings of loading stuff in and out of the back. Overall, I'm very happy with it and would definitely buy another one.
First of all its by far one of the best good looking crossover SUV out there inside and outside. no other SUV has the sportiness front bumper and fernders as this model. the dash borad is ergonometry and very legant with the double decker and large speakers place on strategely all over the vehicle. It drives very smoothly and yes it does not have a lot power but it has enough to pass many cars and to take quick evasive action if need to. Of course it does not perform like a BMW or other type of high performace more powerful vehicles but it cost way a lot less than those. It is an excellet car for the money I paid and definately for the savings on the cost of maitenance.
I purchased the CX-7 in early 2012 new. My first Mazda vehicle was a Mazda 3 Grand touring purchased new in 2008. My 3 had the exact same issues I am having with my CX-7 now. The Computer resets itself and often. Mazda can never identify the problem. Car kills batteries. They have no idea why? Headlight issues, Low beams burn out often. I buy new bulbs every two months on average in pairs because they go out within a week of each other. Short in both headlights as well. Mazda doesn't care. A/C issues; drains often got clogged leaking water causing puddles all the way to the rear seat. Failing A/C compressor mult. times. Sometimes works sometimes doesn't. Way too many problems.
I love the car. Hate the reliability. Every year when it turns spring, my A/C has a relay go bad causing A/C to fail. Not to mention the A/C is at best weak. The A/C drain gets clogged multiple times during the year leaking a small pond into my floor board. A few dash lights were fixed under warranty and now out again, out of warranty. Red on the clear tail lights is going white for some reason. Car makes a giant clunk when it is started when the fan engages, Mazda says its normal. Glitchy at best blue-tooth and audio streaming. The car always gets compliments, I just wish it was as reliable as it looks. I have black with chrome door handles and trim. I thought Mazda was reliable WAS WRONG.
Features & Specs
|i Sport 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl 5A
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|161 hp @ 6000 rpm
|i Touring 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl 5A
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|161 hp @ 6000 rpm
|i SV 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl 5A
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|161 hp @ 6000 rpm
|s Touring 4dr SUV AWD
2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MPG
|17 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|244 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|14.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Mazda CX-7 a good car?
Is the Mazda CX-7 reliable?
Is the 2012 Mazda CX-7 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2012 Mazda CX-7?
The least-expensive 2012 Mazda CX-7 is the 2012 Mazda CX-7 i SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,190.
Other versions include:
- i Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5A) which starts at $22,995
- i Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5A) which starts at $26,590
- i SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5A) which starts at $22,190
- s Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $28,155
- s Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $31,840
- s Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $33,540
- s Touring 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $26,455
What are the different models of Mazda CX-7?
More about the 2012 Mazda CX-7
Used 2012 Mazda CX-7 Overview
The Used 2012 Mazda CX-7 is offered in the following submodels: CX-7 SUV. Available styles include i Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5A), i Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5A), i SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5A), s Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A), s Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A), s Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and s Touring 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A).
What do people think of the 2012 Mazda CX-7?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2012 Mazda CX-7 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2012 CX-7 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2012 CX-7.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2012 Mazda CX-7 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2012 CX-7 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2012 Mazda CX-7?
Which 2012 Mazda CX-7s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Mazda CX-7 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2012 Mazda CX-7.
Can't find a new 2012 Mazda CX-7s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mazda CX-7 for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,341.
Find a new Mazda for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,278.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own.
Should I lease or buy a 2012 Mazda CX-7?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mazda lease specials
