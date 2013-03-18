Vehicle overview

In case you hadn't noticed, the small crossover SUV segment is wildly popular. By our count, there are close to 30 new vehicles available in this class. This makes for fierce competition, which is why the Mazda CX-7, introduced five model years ago, is increasingly outclassed in most respects.

The 2012 Mazda CX-7 continues to have some nice attributes. It's still pretty sporty looking and there's substance behind that sheet metal, as the CX-7 drives quite well. Steering and handling are exceptionally good, and its track test numbers still hold up to those of more recently introduced compact SUVs. Mazda has a reputation for building vehicles with this dynamic edge. Despite its road-holding prowess, the ride is quite good as well: controlled but never nervous and by no means numb or vague. It manages to find that fine line between sport and comfort often missed by others.

Where the CX-7 finds itself out of date is under the hood. The base engine is comparatively underpowered by today's standards, and the CX-7 itself is a little heavy, too. A CX-7 with front-wheel drive weighs about the same as a Honda CR-V with all-wheel drive. For these reasons, it's slow and not particularly fuel-efficient. Upgrading to the far more powerful turbocharged engine leaves the four-cylinder competition in the dust and provides the CX-7 with the same acceleration as a V6. However, this comes at the expense of even worse fuel economy -- the worst in its class, in fact.

Then there's the 2012 Mazda CX-7's interior which, while quite attractive, is starting to feel a little down-market. The materials used don't really impress, the features certainly need updating and the CX-7 lacks any of the newer SUV's more creative and accommodating seating solutions for the second row. Sure, there's a navigation system available, but it has an unusually small screen and quirky interface. You can make calls and stream music from your smartphone through Bluetooth, but there's no factory-installed USB port.

Considering all this, we think most small crossover SUV shoppers will do better with one of the newer choices available. Vehicles like the Kia Sportage and Volkswagen Tiguan are also fun to drive yet more efficient, while models like the Chevrolet Equinox and Subaru Forester are more versatile and practical. It's worth noting, however, that Mazda will be replacing the CX-7 with the all-new 2013 CX-5, a crossover that keeps much of the 7's personality but with a fully modern design. Along with other top crossovers, the CX-5 is one you'll want to check out.