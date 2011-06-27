Vehicle overview

As the car company that produces such four-wheeled fun as the Mazdaspeed 3, Miata and RX-8, Mazda tries to infuse every vehicle it makes with a sporty personality. Peppy acceleration, precise handling and a feeling that you're confidently connected to the road are hallmarks of the brand. And with the 2010 Mazda CX-7 small crossover SUV, it's no different. With its sleek lines, pumped-up wheel-opening flares and tapered roof line, the CX-7 certainly looks like it belongs to a sports car family.

The CX-7 debuted back in 2007 and this year it receives its first batch of significant updates. For 2010, in addition to updated front and rear styling and some shuffling of the standard and optional features, the CX-7 gets a new "SV" base trim level as well as a new 2.5-liter, naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine that develops 161 horsepower. The turbocharged 244-hp 2.3-liter engine is still available, and this year Mazda raised the turbo engine's fuel economy a bit by making a few engineering tweaks.

Alas, none of these changes address one of the CX-7's more notable drawbacks -- cargo capacity and rear passenger room. Compared to segment leaders like the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4 and the redesigned Chevrolet Equinox, the Mazda simply can't carry as much, and it isn't as comfortable for people sitting in back. But none of these vehicles approaches the Mazda in terms of athleticism.

For something similarly sporty, you might want to check out the Acura RDX, Mitsubishi Outlander, Subaru Forester XT and VW Tiguan. The turbocharged Acura is more upscale but it's also more expensive. The Outlander offers greater utility, but can't match the Mazda when it comes to styling and build quality. Subaru's Forester is also available with a turbocharged engine, and it edges out the CX-7 when it comes to legroom and cargo capacity, but it's not as sporty as it once was. Volkswagen's Tiguan, meanwhile, has sharp handling but comes up short in terms of power and value.

There is a lot to choose from in the small crossover segment, and the decision process can get overwhelming. But we think the updated 2010 Mazda CX-7 remains a very good choice for those who need the practicality of a five-passenger crossover and want the sporty looks and performance that are the brand's trump cards.