Consumer Rating
(88)
2010 Mazda CX-7 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty handling, strong performance from the turbocharged four-cylinder, solid build quality, attention-getting design, excellent safety ratings.
  • Below-average interior utility, turbo engine is thirsty and its power delivery is not as smooth as that of V6 rivals.
List Price Range
$6,391 - $7,273
Used CX-7 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to a sharp design and peppy powertrain, the 2010 Mazda CX-7 brings some much-needed fun to an otherwise practical but mostly bland segment.

Vehicle overview

As the car company that produces such four-wheeled fun as the Mazdaspeed 3, Miata and RX-8, Mazda tries to infuse every vehicle it makes with a sporty personality. Peppy acceleration, precise handling and a feeling that you're confidently connected to the road are hallmarks of the brand. And with the 2010 Mazda CX-7 small crossover SUV, it's no different. With its sleek lines, pumped-up wheel-opening flares and tapered roof line, the CX-7 certainly looks like it belongs to a sports car family.

The CX-7 debuted back in 2007 and this year it receives its first batch of significant updates. For 2010, in addition to updated front and rear styling and some shuffling of the standard and optional features, the CX-7 gets a new "SV" base trim level as well as a new 2.5-liter, naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine that develops 161 horsepower. The turbocharged 244-hp 2.3-liter engine is still available, and this year Mazda raised the turbo engine's fuel economy a bit by making a few engineering tweaks.

Alas, none of these changes address one of the CX-7's more notable drawbacks -- cargo capacity and rear passenger room. Compared to segment leaders like the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4 and the redesigned Chevrolet Equinox, the Mazda simply can't carry as much, and it isn't as comfortable for people sitting in back. But none of these vehicles approaches the Mazda in terms of athleticism.

For something similarly sporty, you might want to check out the Acura RDX, Mitsubishi Outlander, Subaru Forester XT and VW Tiguan. The turbocharged Acura is more upscale but it's also more expensive. The Outlander offers greater utility, but can't match the Mazda when it comes to styling and build quality. Subaru's Forester is also available with a turbocharged engine, and it edges out the CX-7 when it comes to legroom and cargo capacity, but it's not as sporty as it once was. Volkswagen's Tiguan, meanwhile, has sharp handling but comes up short in terms of power and value.

There is a lot to choose from in the small crossover segment, and the decision process can get overwhelming. But we think the updated 2010 Mazda CX-7 remains a very good choice for those who need the practicality of a five-passenger crossover and want the sporty looks and performance that are the brand's trump cards.

2010 Mazda CX-7 models

The 2010 Mazda CX-7 is a midsize five-passenger crossover SUV available in four trim levels  i SV, i Sport, s Touring and s Grand Touring.

The well-equipped base i SV trim includes 17-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, cruise control, a six-way manually adjustable driver seat, a tilt-telescoping steering wheel and a four-speaker CD stereo with an auxiliary audio jack. The i Sport adds privacy-tint rear glass, a leather-wrapped steering wheel/gearshift knob and Bluetooth connectivity.

The s Touring model adds a turbocharged engine, 18-inch alloy wheels, dual exhaust outlets, leather upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat, heated front seats and a rear cargo cover. The top-of-the-line s Grand Touring features 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, foglights, rain-sensing wipers, a sunroof, heated exterior mirrors, automatic climate control, a navigation system, keyless ignition/entry, a rearview camera, electroluminescent gauges, distinct leather upholstery, driver seat memory settings, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a four-way power passenger seat and an upgraded Bose audio system with satellite radio and a six-CD changer.

Many of the upper trims' features can be had on the lower trims via several option packages.

2010 Highlights

For 2010, the Mazda CX-7 gets a refresh that brings a new SV trim level, a new base engine, higher fuel economy for the turbocharged engine, a revamped interior and a new face that shows off Mazda's bigger, happier grille.

Performance & mpg

The i SV and i Sport models come with a 2.5-liter inline-4 making 161 hp and 161 pound-feet of torque. It's paired to a five-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control. The s Touring and s Grand Touring come with a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder boasting 244 hp and 258 lb-ft that's paired with a six-speed automatic transmission (also with manual shift control).

The i SV and i Sport are front-wheel-drive only, while the s Touring and s Grand Touring can be had with either front- or all-wheel drive. In normal driving situations, the AWD system routes 100 percent of the engine's power to the front wheels. If there is a loss of traction, up to 50 percent of the engine's power is sent to the rear wheels.

Despite the fact that a loaded s Grand Touring AWD model weighs in at nearly 2 tons, this CX-7's performance is still relatively brisk -- acceleration from zero to 60 mph takes just 7.7 seconds. Fuel economy estimates from the EPA for the new 2.5-liter engine are 20 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined for a FWD model. This year's turbo CX-7 is a little better than last year at 17/23/19 mpg with AWD, but it's still one of the thirstier small SUVs out there.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags come standard on all trim levels. In crash testing by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the 2010 Mazda CX-7 did great, garnering a top five-star rating in both front and side collisions. Similarly, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the CX-7 its highest rating of "Good" for both frontal-offset and side-impact crashworthiness. In our own braking testing, the CX-7 s performed excellently for a compact crossover, with fade-free stops from 60 mph in just 113 feet.

Driving

When it comes to handling and braking performance, the 2010 Mazda CX-7 lives up to Mazda's sporty reputation. The steering is nicely weighted, and the effort increases in direct proportion to cornering forces. This crossover SUV feels stable in turns and changes direction quickly. The CX-7 rides a bit firmer than most competitors, but that's a livable trade-off for such performance. The base engine should be merely adequate, while the turbocharged engine is much more spirited. The latter, however, suffers from some turbo lag, which can make the power delivery feel somewhat abrupt to those used to cruising around in V6-powered crossovers.

Interior

The CX-7's sporty styling carries over to the inside, where the edgy yet functional cabin provides a more visually stimulating environment than one might expect from a crossover SUV. A sporty three-spoke steering wheel is reminiscent of the one found in the Miata, while the gauge cluster is similar to the RX-8's. Build quality and ergonomics are both very good, although some might find the location of the radio and climate displays unintuitive, since their locations atop the dash are separated from their respective controls.

Ample hip- and headroom keep CX-7 passengers comfortable, even with all five seats occupied. However, rear legroom doesn't measure up to that of chief competitors -- especially the Forester. There are about 30 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second-row seat. Maximum capacity stands at about 59 cubes -- more than 10 cubes fewer than the class-leading RAV4, Forester and CR-V.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Mazda CX-7.

5(68%)
4(15%)
3(11%)
2(4%)
1(2%)
4.4
88 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It was a good SUV until the Turbo went 2x
johnnyg5454,06/05/2014
I enjoyed driving this truck everyday, until last year (2013) the turbo decided to quit. It started billowing smoke from the tailpipes. Luckily this was replaced under the warranty. Fast forward 9 months and 2000 miles over warranty the turbo goes again and Mazda refuses to pay for the entire fix. A part they fixed fails not even a year after it was replaced. I was a loyal Mazda owner and was looking forward to purchasing another, not anymore.
Fail!
Lori,01/14/2016
s Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I bought my 2010 Mazda CX-7 new. I was generally satisfied, though pretty annoyed with the fact that I was constantly being pulled over and told that one of my headlights was out - like every couple of months. This turned out to be a "known issue" for Mazdas according to one of the garage mechanics I talked to because I wasn't about to go to the dealer to have them replaced at several hundreds of dollars (they take off the front bumper or something) - the guy at the garage would sometimes have to spend 20-30 minutes fiddling around to manipulate the gasket to replace the bulb, but they never charged for more than the cost of the bulb. Anyway, I religiously change the oil with synthetic per recommendations and yes, it has 108,000 miles on it now, but just 2 months ago I replaced the wheel bearings in the rear driver's left side and put new front brakes in it to the tune of $800+ at the dealer. So, it would have been nice to have a head's up that is a significant chance that the turbocharger might fail and that if it does that it could lead to catastrophic engine failure. But no, instead that happens on one of the coldest nights of the year during rush hour. And they can't tell me if the turbocharger failure resulted in a blown engine which means the car is basically a hunk of junk or not. The dealer recommends that rather than spending the money on replacing the turbocharger since he doesn't know if that will fix it, I look to trading it in. Well, NOT on another Mazda! Grrrrr.
Bad idea just saying
Amber,11/24/2015
s Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I bought one that has 80,000 sounds great right. Nope 6 months after having it turbo charger went out. Cost a pretty penny. Then because i drove on it to far the whole engine needed replaced. After 3 months in the shop i finally got my car back. Now when i drive the wheel alignment? sounds annoying. And makes werid jurk pulls while accelerating. I love this car but the problems that it comes with is disappointing. Wish you any luck with this car.
Great Urban Vehicle
Anonymous,12/08/2010
I stepped out of a custom F-150 xlt with all the power and none of the economy to this. I moved from the country to the city and this thing does exactly what I need it to. Front wheel drive with traction control for Cleveland winters. Fold down rear seat for those few times I need a little more room. It doesn't look like every other ride on the road. The 2.5L engine is spunky enough to merge from short access lanes w/o worrying about getting rolled over by whoever bought my old truck. It parks easier in the big city, it gets better gas mileage, it is comfortable on trips (I've taken 2 to NC so far) and it has enough ground clearance to drive over a parking lot curb...totally by accident ;-)
See all 88 reviews of the 2010 Mazda CX-7
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
161 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
244 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
244 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
244 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Marginal
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
The 2010 Mazda CX-7 struggles to get attention in the crowded small-crossover segment. Ever since it debuted three years ago, it has come standard with a 244-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder. Typically, a powerful engine like this is either an option or not offered at all in this segment. This punchy engine, along with the CX-7's impressive handling abilities and swept-back styling, helped it stand out in comparison tests and on editorial pages — just not in sales.

Why? Most consumers in this segment are perfectly happy with a regular four-cylinder engine that trades power for better fuel economy and a lower price tag. Therefore, the CX-7 was, for many shoppers, too thirsty, too expensive and too small compared to the segment's best-sellers.

The 2010 Mazda CX-7 i represents an overdue response to this major shortfall as it features a new, normally aspirated base engine. Producing 161 hp, this 2.5-liter four-cylinder model isn't as quick as the turbocharged CX-7, which is still available as the CX-7 s model. The CX-7 i model's changes also result in longer stopping distances and less impressive handling.

Though a downgrade, Mazda has made the CX-7 more relevant by better appealing to the needs and expectations of this segment, while also making it cheaper. The CX-7 will never be able to match the Honda CR-V for supremacy — its utility disadvantage and the smaller number of Mazda dealerships will see to that — but at least this compact crossover now has a fighting chance.

Used 2010 Mazda CX-7 Overview

The Used 2010 Mazda CX-7 is offered in the following submodels: CX-7 SUV. Available styles include i Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5A), s Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A), s Touring 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A), s Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A), i SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5A), and s Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Mazda CX-7?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Mazda CX-7 trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Mazda CX-7 s Touring is priced between $6,391 and$7,273 with odometer readings between 116638 and128788 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Mazda CX-7 i SV is priced between $6,490 and$6,490 with odometer readings between 156200 and156200 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Mazda CX-7 i Sport is priced between $6,500 and$6,500 with odometer readings between 138979 and138979 miles.

Which used 2010 Mazda CX-7s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Mazda CX-7 for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2010 CX-7s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,391 and mileage as low as 116638 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Mazda CX-7.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Mazda CX-7?

