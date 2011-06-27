Estimated values
2009 Mazda CX-7 Sport 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,501
|$3,403
|$3,949
|Clean
|$2,354
|$3,198
|$3,705
|Average
|$2,059
|$2,787
|$3,216
|Rough
|$1,765
|$2,377
|$2,727
2009 Mazda CX-7 Touring 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,100
|$4,723
|$5,699
|Clean
|$2,918
|$4,438
|$5,347
|Average
|$2,553
|$3,868
|$4,641
|Rough
|$2,187
|$3,298
|$3,935
2009 Mazda CX-7 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,204
|$4,812
|$5,780
|Clean
|$3,015
|$4,522
|$5,422
|Average
|$2,638
|$3,941
|$4,706
|Rough
|$2,261
|$3,360
|$3,991
2009 Mazda CX-7 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,533
|$3,377
|$3,888
|Clean
|$2,384
|$3,173
|$3,648
|Average
|$2,086
|$2,766
|$3,166
|Rough
|$1,787
|$2,358
|$2,685
2009 Mazda CX-7 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,457
|$5,167
|$6,196
|Clean
|$3,254
|$4,855
|$5,812
|Average
|$2,847
|$4,231
|$5,045
|Rough
|$2,440
|$3,608
|$4,278
2009 Mazda CX-7 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,827
|$4,095
|$4,859
|Clean
|$2,660
|$3,847
|$4,558
|Average
|$2,328
|$3,353
|$3,956
|Rough
|$1,995
|$2,859
|$3,354